DSHS-Liberty Football RJ Johnson

Denham Springs running back RJ Johnson fights for yardage against Liberty.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard figured it would take his team some time to figure some things out this season, and the Yellow Jackets might be getting there.

RJ Johnson scored three touchdowns, and Da’Jean Golmond threw for two more, sparking DSHS to a 40-0 homecoming win over Liberty Magnet on Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.

