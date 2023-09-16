Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard figured it would take his team some time to figure some things out this season, and the Yellow Jackets might be getting there.
RJ Johnson scored three touchdowns, and Da’Jean Golmond threw for two more, sparking DSHS to a 40-0 homecoming win over Liberty Magnet on Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
Denham Springs moved to 2-1 on the season and hosts Franklinton on Friday.
Johnson scored the Jackets’ first touchdown of the game in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.
Brian Hawkins had an interception for the Jackets, and Golmond threw an interception.
Denham’s Rancher Miller recovered a fumble, and Johnson scored his second touchdown of the game, pushing the lead to 14-0.
Golmond, who passed for 148 yards and ran for 37 in his first varsity start, connected with Da’Shawn McBryde on a touchdown pass, putting the Yellow Jackets ahead 20-0 just before halftime.
Johnson scored another touchdown in the third quarter, and a TD pass from Golmond to Tylan Haynes helped extend the lead to 33-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
Maison Vorise had a pick-six to cap the scoring.
