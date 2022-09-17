Sometimes it’s all about momentum, and right now, the Denham Springs High football team appears to have plenty of it.
The Yellow Jackets got solid defensive play and put together a solid ground game to spark a 31-0 win over Liberty Magnet on Friday at Olympia Stadium in Baton Rouge.
“This biggest thing momentum-wise, you can see the growth from week-to-week,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said after his team moved to 3-0. “In all three facets, we’re really focused on us and getting better and just getting good at the basics, getting good at who we are and creating who we are. All you can ask these guys to do is come to work every day and get a little bit better. Of course with success, the momentum is going to start rolling, and you’ve got to enjoy it. You can’t have any setbacks. Setbacks might not be necessarily losing a football game. You just want to continue to see growth, and you want to get hot at the right time.”
It didn’t take long for the Yellow Jackets to get rolling as Hayden Rushing blocked a punt on Liberty’s first drive, which DSHS recovered at the Patriot 8, leading to Ray McKneely’s touchdown run.
Rushing came up with a stop on third down, helping set up another DSHS scoring drive which culminated in a 1-yard touchdown run by RJ Johnson and a 14-0 lead.
McKneely finished with 136 yards on 23 carries, while Cam Kelly had 97 yards on 16 rushes, and Johnson carries six times for 56 yards as the Yellow Jackets put up 370 total yards, with 285 rushing.
“My worry going into it was the two linebackers, and there was good reason to be worried about them,” Beard said. “Those two guys are special. No. 9 (Jordan Okoye) for them, he could very well be the best football player on the field any Friday night he steps on the field. It was very impressive to watch him play. Going to their coaching, I thought they did a good job with us up front as far as giving us fits, cutting our legs out. We were bigger, so they were going to cut our legs out and let those linebackers go play and eat, and that’s what they did. We were able to find some different things to put them in binds and get on the edge and get away from the cut blocks and get nine moving from sideline to sideline and not so much downhill. That kind of gave us success and gave them fits. Really, we were able to capitalize by finishing big runs and finishing big drives.”
Caleb LeBlanc’s 33-yard field goal put DSHS ahead 17-0 with 6:32 to play in the first half.
Liberty drove inside the DSHS 10 twice in the third quarter, but the Yellow Jackets forced a turnover on downs both times.
Reese Mooney connected with Micah Harrison on a 23-yard touchdown pass for a 24-0 lead with two minutes to play in the third quarter.
“Hats off to Liberty,” Beard said. “They did some good things at halftime adjustment-wise, and of course we threw some things we don’t always do with some different fronts, but they were able to kind of negate what we thought they were really good at. They made some adjustments at half that put us in some binds that I really liked. I was really impressed by those guys and the job they did.
“We’re getting back to who we are,” Beard continued. “Like I said before, you don’t always have to be too cute. You can get lined up and go play and be aggressive and take as much thinking out of it as possible so those kids can play fast and aggressive. By no means am I being negative or anything. Our guys are really in a good spot and working. Those coaches, they’re paid to do a job as well and they’ve got to coach, and they make adjustments to what we do and make the move and then we’ve got to make the next move. I thought we did a great job with that. I thought both coaching staffs last night did an impressive job. On our end, we got the win.”
Mooney went 9-for-12 for 70 yards, while Andrew Goodwin had five receptions for 40 yards.
“He had a good week of practice, and he played well (Friday) night,” Beard said of Mooney. “He really did. He looked like Reese Mooney again last night – made some big throws, and you could see him kind of get settled in quicker than normal, and when he gets settled in and he’s confident, he’s as good as anybody.”
Jerry Horne’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Lionell Dawson capped the scoring.
