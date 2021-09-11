DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Denham Springs High football team took coach Brett Beard’s words to heart, and it paid off in a big way in the Yellow Jackets’ season opener.
DSHS scored 30 points in the first quarter, sparking a 58-0 rout of East Iberville at Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday.
“That’s one thing that Coach Beard always preaches to us, throwing the first punch, having momentum, and that really helped us early on in the game to go out to a big lead,” Denham’s Micah Harrison said.
It didn’t take long for Denham Springs to get on the board as a group of defenders swarmed Devin Jones in the end zone for a safety on the first play from scrimmage after the Tigers started at their own 3 after the opening kickoff.
Following the free kick, the Jackets needed just two plays to score again as Reese Mooney connected with Camron Eirick, who caught an inside route and outraced the defense for a 52-yard score. Noah Hood’s PAT pushed the lead to 9-0.
“When I cut back, I saw Tyler Kimble come in … and I cut right behind him,” said Eirick, who finished with two catches for 80 yards with two TDs. “I just cut right back outside and scored.”
On the third play of the ensuing East Iberville possession, Denham’s Jordan Reams intercepted Darien Thomas for a 30-yard pick-six, pushing the lead to 16-0 with 9:19 to play in the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets added to the lead on Harrison’s 45-yard punt return for a touchdown four plays later, pushing the advantage to 23-0.
“In this program, we’ve got to learn how to play for 48 minutes,” Beard said. “I told them going into it, it’s not even about the opponent at this point. Denham Springs is still learning how to play Denham Springs football and get back to doing our job and doing everything that we’re asking them to do at a level that they’ve got to learn to compete at. It really doesn’t matter who we play, and I was really pleased with the way we came out and started.”
After forcing a punt, DSHS had a touchdown pass called back on a penalty and had four total penalties on a drive which backed the team up to its own 12. Two plays later, Mooney connected with Harrison, who got behind the defense on a 70-yard scoring play, helping push the lead to 30-0 with 2:16 to play in the first quarter. Harrison finished with three catches for 88 yards, while Mooney was 5-for-5 for 161 yards.
“Not everyday do you get in a situation where you’re second and 50,” Beard said. “That might be the first time I’ve ever been in that situation and then we get out of it. We did put ourselves in some spots that are traditionally uncomfortable spots, and we made plays when we needed to make plays. Our kids need to experience that success and that confidence as we’re growing them as football players and young men and we’re growing this program. They’ve got to be able to have that confidence to get the job done when our backs against the wall and continue playing after that. I thought our kids did a really great job handling the game, the atmosphere. These are all things we’ve got to get comfortable with to ultimately begin to learn how to compete at a level and experience success.”
Following another Tiger punt, another DSHS scoring play was called back on a penalty, but the Yellow Jackets weathered the miscues as Lionell Dawson busted a 17-yard run to the Tiger 13. Three plays later, Mooney scored on a 3-yard keeper for a 37-0 lead with 8:20 to play in the first half.
Another East Iberville punt set the Yellow Jackets up at midfield, leading to Ray McKneely’s 2-yard touchdown run for a 43-0 lead with 2:40 left in the first half.
The big plays on the drive were a 19-yard run from Cam Kelly and a 14-yard scamper from McKneely on consecutive plays.
Denham’s Ethan Foster recovered a fumble at the East Iberville 31 on the ensuing return, setting up a 28-yard TD pass from Mooney to Eirick to push the lead to 51-0 just before halftime.
“I thought we were just going to run the ball, and then he (DSHS offensive coordinator Ryan Fournier) ended up calling the play for me,” Eirick said. “I ran that, and when I cut back in, I saw Micah, so I knew I was going to take it to the house.”
After halftime, Beard rested his starters as Kaleb Mitchell busted a 48-yard run to the Tiger 20. The drive ended when the Yellow Jackets were stopped on fourth-and-goal from the Tiger 1.
East Iberville, which went 0-for-10 passing with one interception and had 18 yards of total offense, got its first first down of the game on a pass interference call late in the third quarter. The Tigers finished with three first downs.
After another East Iberville punt, the Yellow Jackets went on a seven-play, 44-yard scoring drive, capped when Austin Gibson recovered Jeremiah Sam’s fumble in the end zone for a touchdown to cap the scoring with 8:14 to play.
“It’s very beneficial for our young guys because they lost their JV game this week because of the hurricane,” Beard said. “They don’t get as many reps as you would like, but those reps are as critical as a game in a JV situation because you’re on this stage. These stands are full. Your student section’s rocking. Your band’s playing, so yeah, it’s limited reps and you try to get everybody in, and you don’t always do because the clock runs faster, but those reps that they are out there, they’re in a spot that they’ve never been. You look around and you go, ‘Wow! This is pretty awesome.’ Now you’ve got to get the call. It’s louder and you’re doing your job. Sometimes those reps are as critical as playing a whole JV game.”
DSHS 58, EAST IBERVILLE 0
Score By Quarters
East Iberville 0 0 0 0 -- 0
DSHS 30 21 0 7 -- 58
Scoring Summary
DSHS -- Safety, Devin Jones tackled in end zone
DSHS -- Camron Eirick 52 pass from Reese Mooney (Noah Hood kick)
DSHS -- Jordan Reams 30 interception return (Hood kick)
DSHS -- Micah Harrison 45 punt return (Hood kick)
DSHS -- Harrison 70 pass from Mooney (Hood kick)
DSHS -- Mooney 3 run (Hood kick)
DSHS -- Ray McKneely 2 run (Hood kick)
DSHS -- Eirick 28 pass from Mooney (Hood kick)
DSHS -- Austin Gibson fumble recovery in end zone (Hood kick)
EIHS DSHS
First Downs 3 13
Rushes-Yards 27-18 41-189
Passing Yards 0 170
A-C-I 0-0-1 6-6-0
Punts-Avg. 5-22.2 0-0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards 7-26 11-100
