DSHS Football practice

Denham Springs football practice action from last week.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

At this point in preparation for the upcoming season, the goal isn’t complicated for Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard and his team.

“We just need to play,” Beard said. “I think everybody will tell you the same thing, man. We just need to play. There’s no doubt there’s a lot of good on good and beating each other up when your good on good is getting after it and working our schemes, but we’ve just got to see different things. We’ve got to see spread offense. We need to see some different athletes running around, just a different color jersey. You know, you’ve just got to get comfortable playing against other people.”

