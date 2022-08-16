At this point in preparation for the upcoming season, the goal isn’t complicated for Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard and his team.
“We just need to play,” Beard said. “I think everybody will tell you the same thing, man. We just need to play. There’s no doubt there’s a lot of good on good and beating each other up when your good on good is getting after it and working our schemes, but we’ve just got to see different things. We’ve got to see spread offense. We need to see some different athletes running around, just a different color jersey. You know, you’ve just got to get comfortable playing against other people.”
The Yellow Jackets get that chance traveling to take on Woodlawn in a scrimmage Wednesday at 5 p.m. looking to build on last week’s intrasquad scrimmage.
“I was really pleased,” Beard said of the intrasquad scrimmage. “I thought offensively we sputtered a little bit more so than not. We had a couple of really good drives – had one big drive with Jerry Horne at quarterback. I was really excited defensively. I thought we flew around, and we bent a little bit, we didn’t break. We gave up a couple of plays, and then we would fire back for three or four plays. Really, I thought (it was) a very good football team sharpening each other. Just a real aggressive scrimmage, and that’s really all you can ask for.
“We tackled well,” Beard continued. “That’s another reason we need to play. Tackling (DSHS running back) Ray McKneely does great things for us, but we’re kind of quick-whistled with him. We’ve got to protect him, and being able to tackle some of these other guys and just see us play, that’s really what we’ve got to do. I thought our scrimmage was a success. I thought we won the week last week and have a chance to really grow from there.”
Heading into the scrimmage, Beard said he’s focused on the play of safeties of Da’shawn McBryde and Rancher Miller.
“They just need to play,” Beard said. “They need to see as many live bullets as possible.”
On offense, the Yellow Jackets are looking to establish some camaraderie with several players, including Ford McDaniel, Tyler Kimble and Porter Gibson also working on the defensive line.
“Usually you’ve got the first O-line that just clicks and they just go together,” Beard said. “That’s one thing that we’re not able really to do as we’re trying to figure out a rotation that’s going to keep them as fresh as possible so they can play for 48 minutes. With doing that on both sides of the ball, really we haven’t been able to put them all together.”
The Yellow Jackets will face a Woodlawn team with several players who have committed to play in college, including quarterback Rickie Collins (LSU) and cornerback Jordan Matthews (Tennessee).
“We can really do some great things together as far as getting us ready to play and getting them ready to play,” Beard said. “I think both of us seeing each other also makes us comfortable competing within our district and within the 5A ranks because you see some elite studs.”
“(Woodlawn coach) Marcus (Randall) and I have a great relationship, and our job is to get each other better, and that’s what we plan on doing,” Beard continued. “Our job is to get each other better, and that’s what we plan on doing. That’s what I love about this scrimmage, and I hope he and I can do this for a long time.”
