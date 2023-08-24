After looking at the film of their respective scrimmages, Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard and Walker counterpart Chad Mahaffey realize their programs have a lot to improve upon heading into the first week of the season.

In the meantime, the Yellow Jackets and Wildcats will work against each other in the All-Star Jamboree on Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium. Freshman action begins at 5:15 p.m., with junior varsity to follow, and varsity action after.

Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard discusses the Yellow Jackets' scrimmage with Woodlawn and hosting Walker in the All-Star Jamboree on Friday.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses the Wildcats' scrimmage effort against Slidell and facing Denham Springs in the All-Star Jamboree on Friday.

