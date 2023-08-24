After looking at the film of their respective scrimmages, Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard and Walker counterpart Chad Mahaffey realize their programs have a lot to improve upon heading into the first week of the season.
In the meantime, the Yellow Jackets and Wildcats will work against each other in the All-Star Jamboree on Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium. Freshman action begins at 5:15 p.m., with junior varsity to follow, and varsity action after.
“One thing you’ve got to remind yourself of is it’s never as bad as you think it is and never as good as you think it is,” Beard said. “We’re really close. We’ve just got some little things we’ve got to continue to clean up.”
“I really was pleased,” Beard continued. “When you go back and you look at the effort and the energy, we’re really close. With the youth and inexperience of the team, this is normal, and we’ve just got to get as many live reps as possible as quick as possible.”
Meanwhile, Mahaffey was pleased with his team’s play on defense in its scrimmage with Slidell, which featured two rounds of controlled plays with the first-teamers, followed by six red-zone plays before wrapping up with a timed quarter.
“I thought it was a good performance overall,” Mahaffey said. “I thought defensively from start to finish was pretty strong. We really, I thought, tackled well for the most part, but a couple of missed tackles led to big plays. That’s kind of the life of defense. You can be great 90 percent of the plays, but one play is still six points however they get it, so that’s something we’ll work on just being relentless in that.”
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a scrimmage with Woodlawn in which the Panthers scored on a 31-yard pass on third-and-1 for the only points in the timed portion of the scrimmage.
Denham Springs drove inside the Woodlawn 10-yard line late in the scrimmage but quarterback Jerry Horne was intercepted inside the 5.
Horne had a 16-yard touchdown pass to Colton LeBeouf on the Jackets’ first drive of the controlled portion of the scrimmage.
“We’ve got to get our offensive line as many game, live reps as possible to get them comfortable going into week one,” Beard said of some of the focal points for the Jackets moving forward. “Quarterback play was a little spotty, but you could hear during meetings (last) Friday why the mistakes were made, so they’re easy to clean up. Defensively, we’ve just got to continue to grind it out and learn to trust each other.”
Maison Vorise had an interception for the Yellow Jackets in the live portion of the scrimmage.
For Walker, Jamari Evans scored on a post route in the first portion of the scrimmage, while Cayden Jones had a touchdown run during the timed quarter. Mahaffey said each team scored one in the red zone portion, with Evans scoring for the Wildcats.
“Offensively, I thought we mixed it up pretty good – a good balance of run and pass,” Mahaffey said. “I thought a lot of guys touched the ball and helped us out.”
Beard said playing Walker in the jamboree is ‘a double-edged sword’ of sorts knowing the Jackets are looking to improve while playing a parish rival.
“Emotionally, our kids are going to be on a high because it is Walker in a rivalry game, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to grasp the fact that we’re getting comfortable in that situation, which is why we do this preseason,” Beard said. “Of course, our kids have just got to continue to focus on them. There’s things that it doesn’t really matter who we play, when we play, where we play. It’s really on us right now to clean up and grow who we are.”
At the same time, Beard and Mahaffey know what they’re getting when the teams square off being District 5-5A opponents. It’s also the third straight season the teams have will have met in the jamboree.
“First off, I’ve got all the respect and love for Chad,” Beard said. “I think Chad does a phenomenal job. I’ve always thought that. He and I have been friends for a long time, and that’s probably why he and I do it. We get what we want out of it as far as the rivalry situation, intense atmosphere going into the regular season. We’ve got two programs that are respected now, and I’ve got all the respect for him. He makes me better. He makes us better, and we’re going to continue to grind it out with them as long as he’s there and as long as he’s there and as long as they want to continue.”
Said Mahaffey: “I think it’s something that’s good in the parish as far as bringing a good crowd. I think it brings a lot of interest to the jamboree. We get freshman, JV and varsity work, and it’s a good program, good competition, so I think it’s been a real positive for us.”
The jamboree will add another layer with special teams being included, and coaches won’t be on the field as they were for portions of the jamboree, as teams ramp up for the first week of the season.
“You’ve got to be paying attention to flow of the game, those kind of things,” Mahaffey said. “Quick changes of momentum can happen, and you’ve got to be ready for all that, so it’s just kind of another dress rehearsal, but a little more putting on the kids where they’ve got to handle things on the field themselves.”
Beard said he’s been impressed by what he’s seen on film from the Wildcats.
“They lost a couple of dudes (Ja’Cory Thomas and Warren Young Jr.) there ain’t no doubt, that are very scary dudes, but as far as a team, they look like a better team,” Beard said. “Sometimes it takes years to get a program going in the right direction, and Chad’s looking at his fifth year at Walker, so you’re going to begin to see the seeds that have been planted … Now he’s going to begin to flourish because his team is now in place. His kids are in place. It’s going to be a great challenge. I’m excited to see them because they are better.”
Beard said the Wildcats’ discipline, play along the fronts and the play of quarterback Troy Sylve stand out as improved areas.
“You can tell they’re just flying around differently,” Beard said. “They’re playing team football, which is what it takes to be successful in this league.”
Likewise, Mahaffey is expecting a challenge from Denham Springs.
“I think they always do a great job on defense,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of experience in their back half especially – some really good playmakers there. They’ve got good size up front, and they play tough. Offensively, a lot of new faces, but you’ve got a quarterback back, so that’s a good, comforting thing, and they’ve got some guys who are showing some explosiveness, can use some tight ends, so they kind of spread the ball around a little bit, not one guy you can key on.”
Mahaffey said he also realizes the teams will be different when they square off in Week 10 of the regular season.
“I don’t know that it helps for Week 10,” he said of meeting Denham Springs in the jamboree. “I just think it’s going up against a good program that you’re familiar with. The kids will be excited for it, but I don’t think either side’s really going to gain something for Week 10 because who knows what either one of us looks like by then, but it definitely, I think, gets kids’ attention on both sides, and more than anything, I know we’re going up against a good program that’s going to challenge us.”
Heading into the jamboree, Beard is keeping things in perspective.
“We’re still worried about us,” he said. “You don’t win a state championship in a jamboree week. You build your team. You build your program, and that’s what we’ll continue doing.”
