DENHAM SPRINGS -- A lot of times, coaches might shy away from facing a district opponent in a jamboree contest, but that’s not the case for Denham Springs and Walker.
The Yellow Jackets will host one of their District 4-5A rival in the All-Star Jamboree on Friday. The action will begin with a freshman contest featuring two 15-minute running halves beginning at 5 p.m. Junior varsity will follow at 6:15 with two 10-minute live halves and varsity at 7:15 with two 12-minute running halves. Admission is $10 for all three games.
For DSHS coach Brett Beard and Walker coach Chad Mahaffey, the preseason paring was one neither could pass up.
“I’m going to venture to say he (Mahaffey) and I are a lot alike when it comes to a preseason opportunity to get better, putting them on that stage in a rivalry situation in a Livingston Parish match up, getting them comfortable being uncomfortable because that’s something you’re going to see that you’re going to have to face down the road,” Beard said. “On top of that, I’m going to venture to say he and I are a lot alike when it comes to if what we do in the jamboree effects the outcome in Week 7, we’re probably not very good coaches. That’s kind of what I stand on.”
Mahaffey said there were multiple factors that went into the decision to play Denham Springs in a jamboree, including being able to play freshman, JV and varsity contests.
“I just look at it as it’s going to be good competition,” he said. “Obviously I expect a good crowd, so I think we should have a good gate, and I think it will be something that the kids will be excited about playing each other. I see it as a lot of positives. I’m sure neither one of us will throw everything out there because it’s a jamboree, but I think it should be great competition and another good test before we get to the regular season.”
After watching film of the Yellow Jackets’ performance in their scrimmage against Woodlawn, in which the Panthers won the timed portion 9-3, Beard said there were some positives and well as some areas to build upon.
“I thought as a whole, I would say we played well,” Beard said. “We looked like a team from inexperience last year has grown up through the offseason. We had our back against the wall a few times and answered up. I thought our guys really did a great job.”
Beard lamented two lost fumbles on snaps from center and a dropped pass in the end zone.
“It’s just some little opportunities that are why you play scrimmages, why you play jamborees,” Beard said. “The biggest thing is, that like to see, is how these kids handled that this early in the year. You want to see what you’re dealing with. You want to see their demeanor after a mistake. You want to see them bounce back. You want to see them getting comfortable making mistakes and bouncing back and doing their job. We got to see a little bit of all that, some adversity.”
He also gave credit to Woodlawn for its effort.
“Woodlawn came in with some animals and some studs,” Beard said. “It was a lot of fun to watch them get after it and fly around. I thought we came out a little wide eyed and bushy tailed, but I thought we settled in and did some great things and competed and had chances that, much like last year, didn’t capitalize on, but I think that’s something with the growth and the process that we’ll have cleaned up going into the jamboree this week.”
Meanwhile, Mahaffey praised the play of quarterback Hunter Bethel in Walker’s scrimmage with Slidell, but he’s still looking for the Wildcats to establish some consistency in the run game.
“We popped one run early, but then that was about it,” he said. “We didn’t really get much run game going, so we’re hoping that will get better, give us more balance … but I think we can be a better running team but just didn’t have a great day.”
Walker’s defensive effort against Slidell was much what Mahaffey thought it was after watching film.
“I thought I saw guys flying through and flashing and having a chance to make plays,” Mahaffey said. “We just didn’t get them down. At the end of the day, you don’t get any points for getting close, but I think you see more positives of like, ‘right there, if we make that play,’ especially in a controlled setting sometimes you don’t get the feel of the actual game.”
Beard said he and his coaching staff are focused on a number of areas in the jamboree.
“I just want to continue honing in on being physical and getting our job done building that wall defensively and being sound,” Beard said. “We still have a few spots that just need more real looks, more live reps. That’s going to continue to make them better and get us ready for Mandeville (in) Week 1.
“Of course, you want to play a cleaner jamboree than you did scrimmage,” Beard continued. “We don’t want to have the mistakes we made last week.”
One of the focal points for Beard is getting the offensive line into a comfort zone.
“Really, the biggest thing for our kids is they need to play,” he said. “If you look back on last year and now how this year started, we start slow, so the only way you really overcome that … is just get them comfortable.”
For Mahaffey, the focus is on getting better in pass protection and not holding on to the ball, while defensively, it’s on tackling.
“We took a couple of sacks, negative plays,” Mahaffey said. “Some of that’s O line, some of that can be receivers, some of that can be quarterback, so just as a group, being better there (and) running the ball better.
“There’s probably a number of things you want to do (defensively), but if you don’t tackle, it doesn’t matter,” Mahaffey continued.
Both coaches are looking forward to what’s ahead Friday.
“I watch more of the defense, but I know they’ve got some headliners on offense,” Mahaffey said of DSHS. “In talking to (WHS defensive coordinator) Coach (Doug) Dotson, I think they’re a pretty explosive group. They’ve got a couple of good backs (Ray McKneely and Cam Kelly) a good quarterback (Reese Mooney). They’re always big up front, so I think offensively they’ve got most of the pieces you want.
“They always do a good job on defense,” Mahaffey said. “I think you can see some speed in the back half that maybe they haven’t always had before, but again, you see just good size, tough physical kids, so it’s a great challenge for our offense. They’re going to play really hard. They’re going to be sound and physical. You’re not going to fool them or anything. You’re going to have to fight and execute and make plays.”
Beard spoke highly of Walker as well.
“They’re going to put it together, and they’ve got some athletes,” Beard said. “When you have those athletes that come in with those coaches, you’re going to have an opportunity to be a really big-time opponent. I like to be on the field in a Livingston Parish rivalry game as much as anyone, so here’s a chance for us to gain another one.”
“This is an opportunity to bring two big time communities together that support each other and back each other except for on Friday night when you play,” Beard continued. “Go ahead and get in that situation and get our kids comfortable in that situation. I’m excited about (getting a chance) to work against Chad Mahaffey and his coaches and his kids. You know you’re going to get some legit work and some physical work. It’s a chance to bring those communities out to watch and kind of see our product early. Whether it’s me going there or him coming here, it’s easy travel. It’s going to be a lot of fun, and a great environment.”
