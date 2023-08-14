DSHS-Ruston Jerry Horne

Denham Springs quarterback Jerry Horne rushes out of the pocket against Ruston last season.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard said the Yellow Jackets have shown progress since practice began two weeks ago, but he realizes there’s still much to learn about his team.

That process continues as DSHS hosts Woodlawn in scrimmage action Thursday at 5 p.m. at Yellow Jacket Stadium.

Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard discusses the Yellow Jackets' scrimmage hosting Woodlawn on Thursday.

