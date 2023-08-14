DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard said the Yellow Jackets have shown progress since practice began two weeks ago, but he realizes there’s still much to learn about his team.
That process continues as DSHS hosts Woodlawn in scrimmage action Thursday at 5 p.m. at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“We lost a lot from the year before, but you can see the continued growth,” Beard said. “Our kids are working extremely hard. They’re coming to practice every day with a great energy. There’s just a lot of unknowns, and the unknowns, you can’t really figure out until you start playing, and really, it takes time.”
“We are getting better,” Beard continued, noting the team has practiced in the mornings and afternoons in an effort to maintain safety in the heat. “We are competing every day, and that’s ultimately what you want to see as you go through this early season.”
Although the Yellow Jackets lost roughly 30 seniors from last season’s quarterfinal team to graduation, Beard pointed out junior quarterback Jerry Horne as well as defensive backs Maison Vorise, Da’Shawn McBryde, Rancher Miller and Brian Hawkins return.
“We’re in a unique position,” Beard said. “With the inexperience that we have, I think some of your more critical spots are where we are experienced. Your DBs on the back end is probably our best group top to bottom with the most experience and returning starters, and then your quarterback is back. Those two spots through these ups and downs or these bumps in the road that we’re going to have being inexperienced early on in year, there’s a lot of things we’re still going to be able to do because of those guys. I’m excited to see the growth of the O-line and the offense continue to come together and Jerry getting more and more comfortable behind them as the weeks progress.”
One of the areas the DSHS coaching staff will be paying close attention to is the offensive line, where the team lost its top six players from last season.
“To have your O-line in pads for one week at this point, there are still a lot of question marks there, but the growth, you can see it, and that’s what’s most important,” Beard said.
“There’s a lot of learning taking place,” Beard said of the offensive line. “We need to get to where it’s easy on them mentally so physically they can play fast and aggressive – take the thinking out of the game so they can just get nasty. We’ve got a list of 10 or 11 dudes we really like. We just need six or seven of them to really step up, figure out where those pieces go together and have them jell together.”
The focal point for the DSHS defense heading into the scrimmage is on the defensive front and linebacking corps with linebacker Jonas Clarke returning.
“The box is protected by the back end, of course, and our back end is really good in the pass and really good against the run, so we are protected there as we find those pieces and get those middle backers the experience they need to take over for Jed (Cambre) and Jude (Horne) and Lamar (Smith). Kye (Doiron) had a little spurt there at times. Our box just has to continue to get comfortable and trust each other. Another thing is they’ve just got to play. They’ve got to be able to see different things thrown at them where they can talk, where they can communicate, get lined up and do their job and trust each other from front to back.”
The Yellow Jackets will meet a familiar foe in Woodlawn as the teams have squared off in scrimmage action since Beard took over the DSHS program.
“(Woodlawn coach) Marcus (Randall), I think, does a great job,” Beard said. “His guys are always going to be gritty. They’re always going to play hard, and they’re going to be well-coached. That’s a great early-on test with some athletes that really is where you want to kind of continue the measuring stick from EA in the spring to Woodlawn in the fall scrimmage, and of course Walker in the jamboree. I’ve always said going into the season, you’ll see a team full of dudes and athletes that’s a playoff team, and then you get to play in a rivalry game. You really see everything you want to see before week one, and that’s going to continue.”
“Really, there’s a lot of growth to continue, and we’re just going to keep moving forward and get more and more reps,” Beard said. “You can’t have enough reps with the inexperience that we have.”
