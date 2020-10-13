DENHAM SPRINGS – The calendar says it’s Week 3 of the prep football season, but Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard is already looking at the bigger picture.
The Yellow Jackets dropped to 0-2 on the season following a 35-10 road loss to Assumption and host Westgate at 7 p.m. Thursday in their home opener.
“This is that final tune-up before district,” Beard said. “This is where you’ve got three real weeks and you’ve got a scrimmage. As coaches, that’s four weeks of work that we can figure out where pieces fit to get ready for district. So I’m challenging them. You’ve got one more dress rehearsal to prove to us you can do the job and you’re the man for the job. Then it’s our job as men to get it done in the coach’s office and put these pieces where they belong to be successful.”
Those pieces will come together a little differently than maybe first expected for the Yellow Jackets as senior starting quarterback John McDaniel, who went 15-of-27 for 137 yards against Assumption, will miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain. Sophomore Reese Mooney, who had a 45-yard touchdown pass to Micah Harrison last week, will start for the Yellow Jackets.
“Here’s your opportunity,” Beard said. “You never tell a kid he’s going to lose a job to injury, but if Reese comes in and does a great job, he makes this decision a lot tougher. Our job as coaches is to have those kids ready. Their job is to play. I think offensively, he gave us a little spark coming in last week, and I’m intrigued to see how he responds as the starter this week. I’m intrigued to see how John responds coming back because I think once again, the two of them at the quarterback position pushing each other and competing is only going to make each other better. It’s time to let the little sophomore come in and give him a shot. You hate that our leader got hurt, and it’s part of the game, but now you’ve got to let the little one come in and get a piece and see if he can do it. Like anything, I’m always excited every time we get to play to watch these kids play. I’m excited every Friday to watch John play and I’m excited to see what Mooney can do.”
Westgate (1-1) is coming off a 27-25 loss to New Iberia.
“I’ve enjoyed watching their film,” Beard said. “They remind me a lot of a smaller version of Scotlandville. I say smaller – smaller school, smaller numbers – but a lot like Scotlandville. I think they play great defense. I think they’re aggressive. Offensively, they’ve got cats everywhere that can play. It’s been fun to watch them. I’ve never seen them before, so that was exciting. You turn the film on, and I respect good football. Whether it’s a tough matchup, good matchup, I don’t care. As long as it’s good football, that’s what I’m excited about, and what a great test. Once again, kind of challenging the kids.”
Beard said he’s been impressed with Westgate’s athleticism with quarterback Brennan Landry and receivers Danny Lewis and Ja’quialen Allen standing out on film.
“I think they’re big and physical up front, and I think they’ve got a quarterback that can go that can throw,” Beard said. “I think they’ve got a couple of dudes – a running back that can get it. They’re just athletic. They’re a lot of fun to watch. They’re going to be a tough challenge, which is what I think we need. You know what? People can say, ‘you need to get some wins …’. No. We need to find out what kind of dudes we’ve got at Denham Springs, because at the end of the day, Denham Springs is beating Denham Springs. I’m not taking anything away from Assumption or St. Amant, but our issues aren’t with those guys. Our issues aren’t with Westgate. Our issues are in house, and right now, we’re letting Denham Springs beat Denham Springs, and that’s really all I’m worried about is finding out who wants to play for Denham Springs at the level we’re asking you to play. Who is going to get the job done? That’s the guys that have got to step up.”
On defense, the Tigers are paced by nose tackle Craig Pierre.
“They’re aggressive up front,” Beard said. “They’ve got a big nose guard. I think the linebackers seem to be some special players. I think (defensive back) they’re probably going to lock up man across the board and stack the box and say ‘come get us’. I’m excited to see how we respond to that. I think it’s going to be a fast and aggressive front that we’ll probably see down the road with like a Zachary and a Scotlandville. It’s going to be a true test. I’m excited to see how our o-line plays. I think our o-line has gotten better. That’s one position group that’s gotten better every week, and I’m excited to see the test this week.”
Beard, however, said one of the biggest challenges the Yellow Jackets is gaining confidence after a tough start to the season.
“We just all have to be better,” Beard said. “The biggest thing that I’m trying to get them now to understand is they have to believe in themselves before they can believe in everybody else. I think a lot of our kids just don’t believe in themselves. I just don’t think they have any confidence. I don’t know if that’s coming off a tough year and not really believing in the program or whatever. I told them (Monday) morning … I believe in my process. I know what our process does. I’ve been there. I’ve seen it work, but you believing in the process doesn’t matter because that’s going to weed out the ones that don’t do their job. However, you’ve got to believe in yourself and believe in your teammates to ever have a shot to be successful. Everything else is going to work itself out.
“We just continue to do little things that I know they’re seeing, and it’s just a matter of time for that lightbulb to go off and go see it happen, have success with it and then to completely believe and buy in to what it is we’re trying to do defensively, offensively, but until then, I think they question themselves and question it too much to get the job done, and that’s what we’ve got to break through. Ultimately, they’ve got to believe in themselves.”
Beard said his team can get to that point through repetition and teaching.
“You keep with the process,” Beard said. “You don’t go astray because they’re not getting it. You may change and look at the different ways to teach it maybe where they get it, but the reps and getting a kid comfortable with what we’re asking them to do is all you can do. And you know what? If he can’t do it, maybe he’s not the guy then you’ve got to go to the next one. But we’re going to continue pushing. I can see it looks like a lightbulb is starting to go off in some, but we need it in everybody, and there’s some critical spots that’s not getting the job done right now that we need them to trust what we’re teaching them and get it done because it makes everybody’s life easier.”
The Yellow Jackets trailed 6-3 at halftime last week, and Beard lamented his team’s missed opportunities.
“I thought our o-line played well,” Beard said. “I thought we had some opportunities early where we missed some throws and then had some drops that were critical offensively in third down situations to where you kind of kill your momentum and have shots to make plays, and you’ve got to do it because there’s your opportunity to maybe throw a haymaker right there and get a little momentum. We balked on a few of those early on. I thought we missed some easy throws, and I thought we dropped a critical third down. Good players make those plays. Once again, I think that’s a belief. I think that’s a confidence thing.”
Beard also said there’s room for improvement on defense after Assumption outgained DSHS 414 to 233 in total yards last week.
“Defensively, we didn’t do a very good job setting edges,” Beard said. “I think when they understand how the edge works and why we play it the way we play it the way we play it to where everybody fits off of it … I told them this Saturday, the outside backers, if you play the edge right and that ball bounces out and you make the play, everybody gets all excited and jumps up on you. Well done. You’ve done your job. If you bang that edge and the ball cuts up underneath it and your inside linebacker or d-end makes the play, everybody’s hooting and hollering. Well done. You’ve done your job. That’s really where we’re at. It’s just getting the job done.”
