DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs High football team got exactly what it needed to get into the win column for the first time this season.
The Yellow Jackets scored on three of their first four possessions and held Glen Oaks to minus 51 yards of total offense and two first downs in a 44-0 win at Yellow Jacket Stadium on Thursday.
“I’m really proud of them,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said after the Yellow Jackets moved to 1-1 following a brief lightning delay before the game. “I thought they really did answer up this week because we really had three tough days, three tough practices. We didn’t really let up a whole lot on Wednesday because we still have so much to grow and get ironed out as we figure out who we are and the direction we’re going to go as a football program and team this year. I’m really proud of the way they handled that and then came out and played.”
“They needed to get that monkey off their back and score some points and have some success,” Beard continued. “Real proud of the way they competed. Saw some young guys do some really good things – guys that I think are going to step up and going to have to play for us as we move forward.”
Denham Springs got rolling early as Maison Vorise returned the opening kickoff to midfield, allowing the Yellow Jackets to go exclusively with running back RJ Johnson, who carried four times, including a 28-yard run on the first play of the game and a 7-yard touchdown run to end the drive. Sam Hernandez’s PAT put DSHS ahead 7-0 with 10:19 to play in the first quarter.
“That gave us a good boost,” Johnson said of the opening drive. “Every time I get the ball, I’m trying to get into the end zone, so that’s all I think about is the end zone every time I’ve got the rock in my hand.”
Johnson finished with 74 yards on nine carries, all in the first half.
After a Glen Oaks punt, DSHS quarterback Carson Burrell, who started with Jerry Horne nursing a sprained ankle, lost a fumble with the Yellow Jackets at the GOHS 4.
The Yellow Jackets took over at the Glen Oaks 5 after a bad snap on a punt attempt, and Johnson rushed for a touchdown on the next play. Hernandez added the PAT for a 14-0 lead with 5:35 left in the first quarter.
Denham’s Jacori Gross came up with a tackle at the Glen Oaks 30 after another bad snap on a punt attempt, setting DSHS up for another score.
Burrell hit Ty’lan Haynes on an 11-yard pass, and Hudson Byers busted a 19-yard touchdown run two plays later. Hernandez tacked on the PAT for a 21-0 lead with 2:25 to play in the first quarter.
Byers had three carries for 23 yards and two catches for 27 yards.
Another Glen Oaks punt netted minus-6 yards after it hit an up back in the back, setting Denham Springs up at the Panther 16, but Glen Oaks’ Arien Johnson intercepted a Burrell pass in the end zone three plays later.
Vorise returned the ensuing punt to the Glen Oaks 13, but the Yellow Jackets came up empty when Hernandez’s 27-yard field goal attempt bounced off the crossbar.
Denham Springs took over at the Glen Oaks 48 after another punt, and Da’Jean Golmond hit Byers on a 15-yard touchdown pass four plays later, putting DSHS ahead 27-0 with 3:40 to play in the first half.
Burrell went 3-for-8 for 27 yards and an interception, while Golmond was 4-for-6 for 47 yards.
“I thought (Golmond) and Burrell did some quality things tonight, and I thought they made some key mistakes, but that’s what happens when you’re inexperienced and young,” Beard said. “That’s why you do this, but I was really pleased with the way they battled. We had a couple of bad turnovers there, but we had some quality finished drives, and that’s what you’ve got to harp on with this team right now. We’ve got to get them to have that confidence in finishing drives and as you get closer to the end zone, you’ve got to get nastier, and I thought we did that tonight.”
The second half went to a running clock, and the Yellow Jackets padded the lead on a 35-yard field goal to cap a 10-play drive after a Glen Oaks punt for a 30-0 advantage with 2:31 to play in the third quarter.
The Yellow Jackets recovered a fumble on the first play of the ensuing Glen Oaks drive and relied on a new batch of runners, led by Brenton Paul and Bryant Coleman, to carry the load. Coleman scored on a 3-yard run, and Jonathan Bravo added the PAT to make the score 37-0 with 8:40 to play.
The Yellow Jackets took over at the Glen Oaks 28 after another punt, and Paul capped the scoring with an 8-yard run, followed by Bravo’s PAT.
Paul finished with 52 yards on nine carries, while Coleman had five carries for 37 yards.
“I’m really pleased with those two young running backs – Coleman and Paul,” Beard said. “They don’t always practice fast, so you look at them and you’re like, ‘man, they’re just sophomore running backs. They’re going to be really good one day, but they’re just not there.’ They don’t really grasp the whole practicing hard. They think they practice hard, but they don’t, but then you get out here and you see them run around. The first thing I said after Coleman’s first finish was ‘We will believe in you so much more if you start practicing like that and acting like this every day.’ You can’t be just a gamer. There’s no such thing. We want to trust these guys so much, but that’s earned and reciprocated, and when they start practicing that way, we’ll feel a lot better about getting them more opportunities because they showed us.”
Glen Oaks didn’t run a play in Denham Springs territory the entire game as the Jackets kept constant pressure on the Panthers, who went 1-for-14 for zero yards passing.
“I thought we did a good job flying around,” Beard said. “As a defensive guy, there were times when I thought our point of attack could be a little stronger. Again, on that side of the ball, you’ve got new guys across the front and really in the box, so they’re going to make little mistakes that are going to kind of open up some windows and some lanes for those guys to get in, and you saw it again tonight. Again, our middle linebackers can’t get enough real reads, enough real run game thrown at them. The outside backers are still getting comfortable, but I thought better.”
