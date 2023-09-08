Denham Springs-Glen Oaks Football RJ Johnson

Denham Springs' RJ Johnson breaks loose on a run against Glen Oaks.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs High football team got exactly what it needed to get into the win column for the first time this season.

The Yellow Jackets scored on three of their first four possessions and held Glen Oaks to minus 51 yards of total offense and two first downs in a 44-0 win at Yellow Jacket Stadium on Thursday.

Denham Springs High running back RJ Johnson discusses the Yellow Jackets' 44-0 win over Glen Oaks.
Denham Springs-Glen Oaks Football Jonas Clarke

Denham Springs' Jonas Clarke pursues against Glen Oaks.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.