WATSON – Once Denham Springs High got the momentum against Live Oak, the Yellow Jackets never looked back.
DSHS got two big scoring plays within 1:12 of each other in the third quarter, breaking open a close game to spark a 33-0 win over the Eagles in the District 5-5A opener for both teams at Live Oak on Thursday.
“It’s typical Livingston Parish rivalry game,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “Those guys (Live Oak) did a great job on that side, and I thought they had a heck of a game plan. It’s always going to be a physical fight between us and has become such a big-time game the last few years. It’s a lot of fun, and you’ve got to ride the momentum and you’ve got to make plays when plays are to be made.”
“It’s a lot of fun to see these kids make those plays,” Beard continued.
Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland mulled four turnovers and penalties by his team.
“The score’s not indicative, in my opinion, of how close the game was,” Westmoreland said after the Eagles dropped to 3-3 and 0-1 while losing quarterback Sawyer Pruitt to an injury late in the game. “But hey, they (DSHS) did what they had to do to win the game – grind it out. They played their style of football, and we were trying take them out of that to make them press. We felt at times they were doing that – big plays and penalties. You go through these growing pains, at some point you just wish you could flip the switch and grow. We saw maturation and growth tonight. We did. I don’t believe in moral victories. It (upsets me) that we didn’t win, but you could definitely see the fight in our guys. They continue to do it. They continue to fight, and the resiliency that they played with, that’s the thing I’m most proud about (with) our guys.”
The Yellow Jackets (5-1, 1-0) led 7-0 at halftime, and the Eagles drove to the DSHS 48 before Logan Williams lost a fumble to end Live Oak’s first drive in the third quarter.
On fourth-and-8 from the Live Oak 30, Live Oak’s Josiah Harrouch intercepted Denham Springs quarterback Reese Mooney, who came on in the second half after Jerry Horne started the game. Mooney went 3-for-6 for 56 yards and an interception, while Horne was 4-for-10 for 32 yards.
Micah Harrison returned the ensuing punt to the Live Oak 30, and two plays later, Harrison hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Mooney. Caleb LeBlanc’s PAT put the Yellow Jackets ahead 14-0 with 2:26 to play in the third quarter.
“It was just a simple verts play, and I stayed up hash, and Reese just put it in the right spot for me to adjust to, and we executed it for a touchdown,” said Harrison, who five catches for 61 yards and two rushes for 14 yards. “It was just a spark to get the fire going on both sides of the ball – offense and defense going.”
On the third play of the next Live Oak drive, Da’Shawn McBryde intercepted a tipped Pruitt pass and and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown. LeBlanc’s PAT put DSHS up 21-0 with 1:14 left in the third quarter.
“I saw my inside linebacker, Jed Cambre, he chipped him and made the receiver tip it in the air, and I saw the ball in the air, so I caught it and took it back to the house,” McBryde said.
Live Oak recovered an onside kick and took over at its own 37, but the drive ended with a punt.
From there, Denham Springs went on an 11-play drive that ended on downs, turning the ball over to Live Oak with 4:48 to play in the game.
“They’re going to get under center, and they want to kind of just grind,” Westmoreland said of the DSHS offense. “Kelly and McKneely, they just want to grind you, grind you with that big line, and boot, get them a nice little comeback route. That’s just what they’re built to do. That’s what they have, and they utilize every bit of it to their benefit. They don’t score, but half the quarter’s gone, so for them it’s a win-win, especially when they get up …”
Pruitt, who went 9-for-15 for 61 yards and an interception, was injured on a sack on the sixth play of the ensuing drive and exited the game, and Cayden Jones came on at quarterback before the Eagles turned the ball over on downs at the DSHS 48.
Two plays later, Ray McKneely busted a 44-yard touchdown run, helping put the Jackets up 27-0 with 1:15 left in the game.
“It feels good to be back to myself,” said McKneely, who didn’t play last week with an injury but finished with 88 yards on 15 carries against Live Oak. “Coach Beard was actually telling me get back to playing in myself, trust my eyes. I did on that play, and I’m getting back to my old self.”
McBryde’s 60-yard interception return on the final play of the game capped the scoring.
“I saw my receiver did a little out … so I jumped it, and I caught it for pick and took it back,” McBryde said.
The Yellow Jackets held Live Oak to 83 yards of total offense.
“I thought defensively we played really well,” Beard said. “I felt like we had a great game plan going in. I felt like our kids executed and loved the way they fought. Like I said, timely play, that momentum. As we struggled offensively early on, the defense just kept getting more stops, and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Neither team got much going in the first half, with Live Oak losing a fumble on its second possession and DSHS turning the ball over on downs.
After a Live Oak punt, the Jackets went on a clock-chewing 21-play, 68-yard scoring drive. Harrison had an 11-yard run on a reverse and caught an 11-yard pass from Horne on the drive, which didn’t feature any big plays.
“Getting off the field on third and fourth down has been a thing at times where we do a great job at, and other times, we just can’t buy luck,” Westmoreland said. “You saw that at times tonight. We were just unable to get off the field. A couple of times, their guy just made a play, but that can’t happen. You’re not going to beat any one and allow conversions on fourth down, conversions on third down. We’ve got to be able to get our defense off the field and get our offense on and swing that momentum back to our side.”
Denham Springs converted twice on fourth down to keep the drive going, leading to Cam Kelly’s 1-yard touchdown run, helping give the Jackets a 7-0 lead with 5:26 to play in the first half. Kelly finished with 56 yards on 19 carries.
“Any time you can sustain a drive like that and keep your defense off the field, you give your defense have some fresh legs,” Beard said. “Sometimes it comes down to those guys getting stops, so the fresher they are, the better chances we have.”
Live Oak recovered an onside kick and took over at its own 49. A 17-yard pass from Pruitt to Hayden Ray moved the ball to the Denham 23, but the drive ended in a punt after a holding call against the Eagles.
Denham Springs ran out the clock to end the first half with a six-play drive.
“Hats off to Denham Springs, their staff, their guys,” Westmoreland said. “They came in, did a good job, but we’ve got to grow up and get ready. I think we’re in the position in 2022 that that staff and that school was in 2020 with playing nothing but babies. That’s where we are right now. The roles are reversed. We’ll grow up. We’ll get in on film and we’ll make our corrections, and we’ll get after it.”
Champagne scores for Live Oak
Before the game, the Live Oak and Denham Springs football teams created a memorable moment for one of the Eagles' biggest fans.
Matthew Champagne, a special needs student at Live Oak, lined up with the Eagles' offense and scored on a 20-yard run against the Denham Springs defense, taking a handoff from Pruitt.
