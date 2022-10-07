DSHS-Live Oak Da'Shawn McBryde

Denham Springs' Da'Shawn McBryde returns one of two interceptions for touchdowns in the Yellow Jackets' win over Live Oak on Thursday.

WATSON – Once Denham Springs High got the momentum against Live Oak, the Yellow Jackets never looked back.

DSHS got two big scoring plays within 1:12 of each other in the third quarter, breaking open a close game to spark a 33-0 win over the Eagles in the District 5-5A opener for both teams at Live Oak on Thursday.

Denham Springs High's Micah Harrison, Da'Shawn McBryde and Ray McKneely discuss the Yellow Jackets' road win over Live Oak to open District 5-5A play.
DSHS-Live Oak Micah Harrison

Denham Springs' Micah Harrison pulls down a 31-yard touchdown reception against Live Oak.
DSHS-Live Oak Cam Kelly

Denham Springs' Cam Kelly scores against Live Oak.
DSHS-Live Oak Matthew Champagne

Live Oak special education student Matthew Champagne scores a touchdown before the start of the Denham Springs-Live Oak football game Thursday.

