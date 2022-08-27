Walker-Denham Springs jamboree Cam Kelly

Denham Springs' Cam Kelly carries against Walker.

WALKER – It’s a jamboree, but Denham Springs and Walker turned in a thriller.

Hayden Price’s pass to Ja’Cory Thomas from the DSHS 3 fell incomplete on the final play of the game, sealing a 7-7 tie between the Yellow Jackets and Wildcats at Wildcat Stadium Friday.

Denham Springs running back Cam Kelly discusses his jamboree effort against Walker.
Walker-DSHS jamboree Jaden Bardales, Ray McKneely

Walker's Jaden Bardales intercepts a pass intended for Denham Springs' Ray McKneely during Friday's jamboree.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses the Wildcats' jamboree effort against Denham Springs.
Walker-DSHS jamboree Hayden Price, Alex Chandler, Jonas Clarke

Walker quarterback Hayden Price prepares to pass as Denham Springs' Alex Chandler and Jonas Clarke close in during Friday's jamboree.

