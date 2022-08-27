WALKER – It’s a jamboree, but Denham Springs and Walker turned in a thriller.
Hayden Price’s pass to Ja’Cory Thomas from the DSHS 3 fell incomplete on the final play of the game, sealing a 7-7 tie between the Yellow Jackets and Wildcats at Wildcat Stadium Friday.
For both teams, the jamboree was a learning experience.
“You probably don’t feel as good a lot of late-game situational things, but it was good to get in some of those moments,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “Hopefully that will pay off down the road. You saw a lot more situational (things) than you see sometimes in these games.”
“I thought our guys responded well,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “I thought they played well. They got a stop right there. It’s early in the year in a rivalry game and a great atmosphere. I was pleased with the way they handled it.”
The game’s final play was the culmination of some frantic action from both teams late in the game.
After Reese Mooney’s 1-keeper and Caleb LeBlanc’s PAT tied the score at 7-7 with 2:48 to play, the Wildcats drove to the Yellow Jacket 49 but punted the ball away.
Denham Springs took over at its own 7, but Walker’s Jaden Bardales intercepted Mooney on the next play. He returned the ball deep into DSHS territory, but an illegal block call moved the ball to the Yellow Jacket 41.
“Big play by Jaden to give us a chance,” Mahaffey said. “Great return, and good call on the block in the back. The kid’s trying to spring him, but it was a good call. That’s something we can learn from from film, but it gave us a chance. It got us down there close and had an opportunity to win it there at the end.”
“Some of those situations would have never occurred in a regular game,” Beard said. “We’re not going to go for it there at the end. We’re going to kneel on it, go into overtime. There were things I wanted to see us do. I wanted to give our quarterback a chance to throw the football around right there. There were some mistakes made by me that won’t be made by me in a regular season game that really weren’t mistakes. I wanted to see these kids get in different situations and play.”
Cam’Ron Eirick intercepted Price on the next play, but the turnover was wiped out on a personal foul against the Jackets.
That set the Wildcats up at the DSHS 26 with eight seconds left, and Price connected with CJ McClendon on a 23-yard pass to the DSHS 3. With a second left, Price’s pass to Thomas was incomplete in the end zone, ending the game.
“It was a good ball,” Thomas said. “I’ve just got to stay on my feet.”
Walker struck first, scoring on its first drive of the game, aided by a personal foul against the Yellow Jackets on third down.
Price hit Thomas for 16 yards and Austin Workman for 12 on third down to the DSHS 25 to keep the drive going. A pass interference call against the Jackets moved the ball to the DSHS 12, but a holding call against the Wildcats pushed the ball back to the DSHS 22.
On fourth-and-12, Price hit Thomas on a 13-yard touchdown pass in the right corner of the end zone. Sam Ponce’s PAT put Walker ahead 7-0 with 7:16 to play in the first half.
“It was just one-on-one,” Thomas said of the touchdown. “Me one-on-one with the corner, I feel like I’m going to win every time. The quarterback put it in there, and I went and got it.”
“Very pleased with the opening drive,” Mahaffey said. “We had one big costly penalty in there, but like I told them, the good thing is we overcame that and still scored. I think our biggest thing was just some self-control on some penalties throughout the night. They’re excited to play and all that, but we’ve got to be more disciplined. We’ve got to have our composure better, and some of those plays hurt us tonight, and those things probably made a difference where we had a better opportunity to win the game.”
The Yellow Jackets took over at their own 29, where Cam Kelly went to work, carrying five straight times for 41 yards to the Walker 30.
“He’s had probably the best offseason,” Beard said of Kelly, who finished with 81 yards on 16 carries. “He’s really done everything we’ve asked of him, and you can see by his play it’s elevated. It’s another level. We’re excited to have Cam Kelly on our team. You can see that.”
Ray McKneely had one carry for five yards for the Yellow Jackets, getting a first down on the first drive of the second half.
“We’ve got some dudes that we’re comfortable getting the football in their hands,” Beard said. “Come the regular season, we’ll do a better job of that -- flow and everything else and having an idea of what we want to do and who gets what touches where. That’s all coming. This was still just working on Denham Springs. It’s the little things for us.”
Kelly was pleased with his effort, and he’s looking forward to teaming with McKneely again this season.
“It makes me feel great, to be honest,” Kelly said of his night. “Being in an offense to where it’s me and Ray (McKneely) splitting carries between each other, it’s kind of on and off with the ball, but we do what we can. It feels good.
“I bring the energy. He brings the thunder. Let’s get it.” Kelly continued.
Walker’s Carson Rocker sacked Mooney for a loss of seven yards on first down.
“I thought for the most part we got some plays in the backfield, which we needed to put them in some long down and distance,” Mahaffey said of his team’s defensive effort. “They’ve got some big boys out there. They’re a tough group to stop, and they were pretty consistent running the ball, which was a tough matchup for us, but we’ve got some speed and quickness, and I think a few times we were able to get back there and create some negative plays, and I think that’s what we’ve got to do.”
Mooney kept for 11 yards on third down before LeBlanc missed a 42-yard field goal attempt with 1:10 left in the first half.
“We’ve got to see him kick,” Beard said of LeBlanc. “We’ve got to see him get comfortable. He did a good job with the PAT. We’ve got to be able to make some field goals. That’s pressing his range, and we just wanted to see if he could do it.”
Denham Springs forced a punt and was unable to get anything going before halftime.
The Yellow Jackets turned the ball over on downs at the Walker 26 on the first drive of the second half, and Walker’s ensuing drive ended when Maison Vorise intercepted Price, setting up the Jackets at the Wildcat 26.
“That’s big,” Vorise said of the turnover. “The offense was kind of struggling, so I knew the defense had to make a play to give us momentum and help the offense, and that put us in good field position to get the score.”
Denham Springs drove to the Walker 2, where Mooney kept inside the 1 on fourth down, setting up his keeper for the touchdown on the next play, leading to the finish.
“I’m pleased,” Beard said. “It was kind of sloppy there, but it’s early. We had a couple of selfish penalties that hurt us. We’ve got to clean that up and go back to work (Saturday) and be ready for week one. Preseason’s over.”
