It’s safe to say the Walker-Denham Springs game is a must-win for both teams.
The Yellow Jackets enter Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Walker at No. 27 in the unofficial Class 5A power ratings by Geauxpreps.com, while Walker is at No. 36.
“We have a goal for these last three games, and we’re going to look to check this box this week,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard. “We can enjoy the win, but we’ve got to learn from the win, and we’ve got to get our minds back dialed in to Walker. Knowing we beat them last year, knowing in the jamboree we got after it a little bit, it’s going to be a different ball game with our offensive scheme and what we’re going through there. I know Walker is hungry. I know Walker has to win to get into the playoffs. It’s senior night. It’s homecoming night. It’s going to be rocking. It’s going to be a great atmosphere, but why do you play high school football? This is why you play.”
Walker coach Chad Mahaffey knows his team has some work to do with two weeks left in the regular season.
“Everybody’s trying to get to the playoffs,” Mahaffey said. “We certainly have to win one. We may have to win two, but first thing’s first, you’ve got to win one. It’s a parish rivalry and all those things. There’s a lot on the line. Everybody’s excited. I think we’ll have a great crowd and atmosphere, so we’re looking forward to it.”
The Yellow Jackets (4-3, 1-2) are coming off a 28-7 win over Live Oak in which they rushed for 218 yards as a team while passing for 45.
Ray McKneely started at quarterback for DSHS, rushing for 84 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, while Cam Kelly added 15 carries for six8 yards and a touchdown.
“When you become one dimensional it makes for a very tough challenge,” Beard said. “I think that it’s no secret that we are one dimensional, that said, we’re one dimensional going into (the fourth week in the new offensive system), so the wrinkles and the little things, the nuances we put into our offense, every week we show a little bit more and we get more comfortable doing some different things that we think is going to help this offense we’re now running. I was really pleased Friday night. I thought our o line played better. I thought they accepted the challenge of a rivalry game. I thought they were more physical.
“There were some flashes of some growth there,” Beard continued.
In last week’s loss to Central, Mahaffey mulled some missed opportunities by the Wildcats (3-4, 1-2).
“I keep coming out of these games and I keep telling our team, we’re playing good people, but you can see so many avenues where we could have changed the outcome,” Mahaffey said. “I think in this district, or when you’re playing good people, obviously those margins for error are small. We were in kind of a dogfight at half, really I didn’t think playing particularly well. We could have had some other things go our way.”
Central scored 21 points in the third quarter after Walker trailed by two at halftime.
“We just never really closed the gap quite enough,” Mahaffey said. “I felt like the kids kept fighting, and that’s good. I’m proud of that. I think we got a good effort at practice (Tuesday), but I just want them to see the fruits of those labors. We have execution things that we can certainly do better, but as far as just how to approach practice and how to treat each other and how it should go, I feel like we’re doing the right thing, so you just want to see them have that payoff on Friday night. Hopefully this Friday we can do a few things better and clean it up and come out with a good outcome.”
Beard said he likes what quarterbacks Ryder Wygant and Jerry Horne bring to the table but opted to go with McKneely, who started at running back this season, in the spot.
“Offensively, there’s just more comfort when you’ve got one guy’s voice screaming the cadence and calling the huddle, getting those guys where they’re supposed to be,” he said. “There’s just a greater trust right now, which ultimately has led to a level of comfort with us going forward.”
Mahaffey said the Yellow Jackets’ offense presents its own challenges.
“What it seems like they’ve settled on is putting No. 5 (McKneely) at quarterback and letting him kind of direct things,” he said. “Good for them as they’ve got him plus other good backs, so it’s not like they’ve only got one back that can do something, so they can all kind of handle the ball and make it tough to key on one person.”
At the same time, Mahaffey is expecting the Yellow Jackets to grind it out again.
“I don’t expect them to reinvent the wheel,” Mahaffey said. “I’m sure they will take some shots here or there, but I think they’re going to do what the kids do well. Those kids are running backs by trade. They’ve shown the ability to throw a pass, but I don’t expect them to air it out.”
Denham’s defense held Live Oak to 58 yards of total offense last week.
“Defensively, we’re getting better,” Beard said. “We’re expanding off of the foundation that was put in place by Coach (Brian) Smith. We’re getting more comfortable with it, and we’re getting better every week. Because it’s getting simplified and they’re getting more comfortable, the game is getting faster. You can see the way our guys are playing because they’re playing faster. When you get to where you can slow the game down, where you can play fast, you can see these guys have a lot of fun and a lot of growth. They take turns making plays, but they feed off of each other. They have fun, not just when they make plays, but when their teammates make plays.”
Mahaffey said he’s been impressed with the Denham defense.
“I think they’ve got good size up front,” he said. “They put a lot guys in the box, so I think they want to keep things in front up top but also involve those safeties in run support. Scheme wise, they’ve always done a good job. At the end, I think you see some good cover guys and just a physical defense and good on that side of the ball, for sure.”
Walker played last week without quarterback Hunter Bethel (concussion symptoms), but Beard said the Wildcats still present their share of challenges with Warren Young Jr. at quarterback and Ja’Cory Thomas’ versatility.
“I think as long as you’ve got No. 6 (Thomas) and No. 13 (Young), there’s a lot of things you can do,” Beard said. “I’ve always said Mahaffey is very good offensive minded coach. I think he does a phenomenal job. I’ve got a ton of respect for him. I know he does a great job getting his athletes in space to make plays.”
“They’re still trying to do a few more things that’s more them to where we’re trying to do some new things that not so much us at the beginning,” Beard said. “When you’ve got (Thomas and Young), there’s a lot of things you can do that are scary.”
Beard also spoke highly of the Walker defense.
“They’re a lot like we are,” Beard said. “You’re trying to measure growth against people like Central and Scotlandville and the EAs of the world. That’s what their measuring stick is. You can’t always get caught up in that. You can see they’re getting better every week, and the kids are playing with a little different attitude now than they were at the beginning.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets’ big key to the game isn’t complicated.
“We’ve got to finish drives with our limited possessions,” he said.
Mahaffey is still looking for a complete game from his team.
“They’re not going to want to try and throw to come back or something, so if you could get a lead, that would certainly work to our advantage,” Mahaffey said. “We’re just trying to put four quarters together. I think last week, we played pretty good defensively in the first half but just played a lot of snaps, and so I think you see at the end where the defense started giving up some plays, but I kind of still put that on the offense because the first half we didn’t do a good enough job of being out there and giving them those breaks, so when you get tired, an arm tackle here or there and things like that. We’ve got to do a better job playing complimentary football, and special teams hurt us again the other night …”
