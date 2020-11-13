In talking to Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard and Walker counterpart Chad Mahaffey ahead of Friday’s District 4-5A contest between their two teams, it was sometimes difficult to tell if each coach was talking about his own team or the opposing one.
In what’s been a tough season for both programs in terms of wins and losses, both coaches know what lies ahead when the teams tangle at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“We’ve got two very hungry teams for a victory, so I think we’re going to get a great effort out of both teams,” Mahaffey said.
Said Beard: “It’s going to be a typical 4-5A Livingston Parish rivalry game. It’s going to be physical. You can really throw all records out. I think that we’ve learned that in the past in all of these games that records really don’t matter. It just comes down to execution and handling the stage and handling the emotions and getting the job done.”
Denham Springs (0-6, 0-3) is coming off a 38-31 loss to Live Oak in which the Eagles blocked a potential game-winning field goal and returned it for a touchdown with under five seconds to play.
“Ideally you want instant gratification, and that’s the scoreboard, but you go back and watch film, look at the growth,” Beard said. “Look at the kids playing for us 48 minutes. Look at the kids dealing with the adversity and back against the wall and answering. Everything you want to see in a football program is taking place but winning right now, but that’s coming. This process is not easy. This process is very humbling. These kids come every day with a great attitude and a great work ethic. They really are getting better every day …”
Beard said the past three weeks have been the best from his team in terms of practice and preparation.
“These kids are getting it,” Beard said. “They’re grinding for us. They’re working for us. They want more, and they’re going to keep working for more, and I couldn’t be more proud to be their head coach. Yeah, it wasn’t the outcome you wanted, but it could have gone the other way. We’ve seen that too, but these guys kept fighting and we had a chance, and that’s what you want – to get into the fourth quarter with a chance to win a football game, and we had the opportunity.”
It’s been tough sledding for Walker as well, which is coming off a 35-28 loss to Central after leading 14-13 at halftime. Walker also had to forfeit its 68-0 win over Broadmoor after playing an academically ineligible player and is now 1-5 overall and 0-3.
“It’s easy to come to practice every day and work hard when you’re kind of in the middle of a hot streak or whatever – things are going your way, and right now, we’re not seeing that positive result on Friday, which makes it difficult, but again, all we’ve asked of the kids is to show up every day to work and get better, and I think they’re doing that,” Mahaffey said. “I thought we played the best we’ve played in a few weeks against a good Central team and again had a chance to win it – still not quite enough to get the results we want, so we’re not there yet. It’s kind of rinse and repeat this week – let’s be better so we can get a positive result on Friday.”
Denham Springs has also been working to find a right fit at quarterback with senior John McDaniel and sophomore Reese Mooney each getting starts this season. Mooney got the start against Live Oak, going 23-for-37 for 297 yards, four touchdowns and an interception.
“It’s tough deal because I love both quarterbacks,” Beard said. “I love our senior. I think he’s done a phenomenal job. He’s paid his dues. He waited his time, but we needed a spark, and in that huddle, the youth gives us a little spark. You can see it in everybody’s eyes right now. He comes with a little different confidence, a little different swag. The kids feed off of that, and they’re feeding off of him. We just felt like we put them in a competition and Reese had the better week. That’s why he got the start.”
“It will be a continued battle, but it’s going to be hard at this point to take the job from him,” Beard said of Mooney. “I thought he handled it phenomenally, honestly. Ups and downs, I thought he handled better than he’s ever handled them. I think he’s grown a lot. I think being around John has grown him a lot, and John’s been probably the best thing that could have happened to him, even though John doesn’t want to hear that. John wants to be the starting quarterback, and I completely get it, but John is a good young man. You can tell he’s just a phenomenal leader. He’s got every tool you want Reese to have one day, and because Reese is around him, Reese has shown growth. Hats off to John for that, and hats off to John for the way he’s handled this, and hats off to Reese for him to put together the game he put together and play the way he played.”
Mahaffey lamented a pair of first-half turnovers in the red zone against Central, which scored 21 unanswered points at one point in the second half.
“We could have had maybe a really nice lead at halftime, might have changed the total outcome of the game, maybe got Central out of their comfort zone of what they wanted to do offensively and kind of helped our defense out,” Mahaffey said. “Second half, kind of a cold start offensively and Central came out hot and kept the ball away and kind of wore out our defense and we didn’t get another real good drive until later.
“Defensively, I thought we played well in the first half for the most part – gave up some conversions on some things where we’ve got to be better,” Mahaffey said. “I think toward the end, they started kind of controlling the line of scrimmage, and we’ve got to do a better job with that. We always want to stop the run, and they make it hard, but we feel like we’ve got to play better to stop it.”
Beard said the Yellow Jackets are still trying to find the right formula on defense as well.
“We’ve struggled all year defensively finding those pieces,” Beard said. “I’m not scared to say it. We probably dove in too quick. Instead of it being year six at Live Oak, it’s year one at Denham and we probably tried to do too much too quick, so we backed it down the last few weeks and we’ve had a little more success. It’s been easier for them to play and do their jobs. We still have breakdowns at times, and we still had some breakdowns Friday night, but realistically, when it came down to having to get a stop, our guys bowed up and did their job and they got the stop. They got off the field when we needed to and, that’s the most important thing.”
Mahaffey, who said his team needs to sustain drives on offense and get stops and turnovers on defense to have success against the Yellow Jackets, knows DSHS will be ready for his team and tipped his hat to DSHS defensive coordinator Brian Smith.
“Brian does a great job on defense, and they present some challenging looks there as well,” Mahaffey said. “Kind of the same thing (as on offense) – good players, some youth. I think going through a transition of coaching styles and philosophies is just year one is a pain sometimes. It’s just growing pains for everybody, but you can still see the improvement week-to-week in them.”
Beard praised the Wildcats’ play at linebacker.
“I think their linebackers, usually they have that one dude that’s kind of always that dude,” Beard said. “They seem to be more complete. They seem to be a lot alike in all guys that can get the job done instead of that one hammer … Usually you look at Walker and they’ve got that bad middle linebacker that just is a stud. I don’t think they have that guy yet, but I think they’ve got two, or three or four of them right there, and that’s scary,” Beard said. “They’re going to play well. They’re going to be taught up. They’re going to be ready to go. I think it’s going to be a physical fight, and the team that makes the least mistakes is going to win.”
Mahaffey said one of the challenges the DSHS offense presents is the multiple looks defenses have to prepare for.
“They’ve got some good personnel out there,” Mahaffey said. “I know there’s some talented skill guys … that’s young but talented. They’ve shown a lot of different things offensively. They’ve shown some pack it in and kind of ground and pound. They’ve shown some spread it out and do things. It makes you kind of prepare for a lot of different things.”
Beard called Walker’s Brian Thomas ‘the X-factor’ for the Wildcats and said he also liked what he saw from quarterback Hunter Bethel, who went 13-for-19 for 242 yards and a touchdown against Central.
“There’s no doubt if they would settle down and get the ball in (No.) 11’s (Brian Thomas’) hands, that’s probably the scariest thing they can do,” Beard said. “I like the little quarterback they’ve gone to. I think he’s a little more accurate, seems to be a little more in tune with running their offense … so he’s probably going to make them better if they stick with him. It looks like he’s going to be a little more comfortable back there right now.”
For both teams, maybe the biggest thing at this point in the season is getting into the win column.
“You want it for the kids and the guys to learn that when you do things right and you do them over enough, good things happen to you,” Mahaffey said of getting a victory. “We control the outcomes of our situations, and I think that’s an important lesson to learn. At the end of the day, all of us, coaches, players, everybody, we’re not doing quite enough to get where we want to be, so we’ve just got to not necessarily work harder, but just sharpen the focus, sharpen the details and try and be more efficient in what we’re doing and sharpen our execution to get things going the right way.”
Said Beard: “With the changes that have taken place here and what these kids have been through the last couple years, we just need to get that monkey off our back. We just need these kids to get to experience a victory. Experiencing success without the win is one thing. They need to be able to experience success with a victory because they deserve it, and they’ve got to go take it and they’ve got to earn it. Deserving it and earning it’s two different worlds, and that’s what our guys have got to understand. They deserve it because of what they’ve been through and what they continue to fight through and they continue to work and chase their goals and build this brotherhood and make the changes in this program, but now you’ve got to go earn it, and that’s where we’re at. We’ve got to go play a complete game and we’ve got to go finish.”
