It’s not a given, but a pair of District 10-2A coaches might be able to take a bit of a breath heading into league play this season.
Then again, that breath might have to happen fairly quickly.
The revamped district includes just four teams – Springfield, St. Thomas Aquinas, Pope John Paul II and Northlake Christian. Gone are Class 2A state champion Amite and 2A playoff teams St. Helena, Independence and Pine.
“It gives us an opportunity to get back to being competitive on a week-in-week-out basis,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “Number one, it allows me to schedule more games that we can be competitive in, and number two, it shortens our district. Obviously, you’ve got a nine-team district, one-in-nine is your chances. You get a four-team district, one-n-four. That’s a whole lot better. The odds have definitely shifted in favor district-wise for all of us, honestly. I definitely like the district a whole lot better for us. I think that we’re going to be competitive in the district for the first time in a couple of years.”
Teams started league play in Week 4 last season but won’t start district play until Week 8 this year because of the fewer number of teams.
“Now, we can focus on what’s happening in the front of our schedule and just kind of worry week to week,” said Serpas, whose team hosts Pope John Paul II on Oct. 25 in its league opener. “Once we get to Week 5 and 6, now we kind of look at how things are playing out with our district, where they’re at, and game plan accordingly.”
Serpas said there will be some familiarity among teams because they’ve played each other but also noted he’s the dean of league coaches entering his 12th season at Springfield. St. Thomas Aquinas’ Randell Legette and PJP’s Charlie Cryer are in their second seasons, while James Willis is in his first year at Northlake Christian.
“It’s familiar whenever you show up and you see the colors of the team you’re playing, but it’s not familiar because the coach that you’re coaching against is completely different.
“These teams that we’re talking about are still going to be competitive whenever it comes down to it,” Serpas said. “They’re all private schools, and private schools have a chance to be able to just kind of reload every year.”
Legette’s Falcons return seven starters on offense, including four on the offensive line, and he’s hopeful the team can establish the run game with running backs Antron Dillon and Devin Wilson returning.
“I just feel like you have to establish the run,” he said. “Nowadays you have so many teams running spread and different things of that nature that the game (becomes) finesse, so to speak. Up front, we’re just trying to get a little grit and be physical up front and try and establish that type of run game.”
The Falcons have six players back on defense, where Legette said the team’s strength figures to be it’s front and linebacker corps.
“I think they’re going to have a plethora of opportunities to set the tempo and set the mindset for our defense,” Legette said. “I’m eager to see what those guys do in the front seven.”
Like Serpas, Legette said a smaller district should help his team, but he said he’ll also miss the competition with teams like Amite and St. Helena.
“I think a lot of us have an opportunity and feel that we have an opportunity to win a district title, especially with it just being us four in the district,” Legette said.
“Does it make it seem like seem like winning district would be more rewarding? Yes it is, because it’s a smaller district,” he continued. “Every one of these teams in the district now, I feel like each coach feels like that district championship is a possibility. At the same time, I’m just a day-by-day guy. I’m just old school. I just feel like you’ve got to keep chopping the tree down, and when you work hard and you keep chopping at the tree, eventually, it’s going to come down.
“I feel like we have an opportunity to be one of those top teams in the district,” Legette said. “It’s just a matter of us doing our job and making sure that we execute efficiently week in and week out.”
Serpas, however, is also hopeful the Bulldogs have a say in how the district race turns out.
“Honestly, I think we’re going to be able to fit toward the top,” Serpas said. “I think we’re going to have a chance to be competitive with St. Thomas. I think we have a legitimate chance of winning district this year, barring we stay healthy. That’s always our key.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.