DENHAM SPRINGS – Denham Springs third-year football coach Bill Conides likened the status of his offense to that of a student working through the initial stages of a chapter of a textbook.
Until there’s a complete grasp of the subject matter, there’s some trial and error involved, until being able to move forward to the next chapter with an eye toward a passing grade in the class.
A week after being shut out and finishing with less than 100 yards of offense, Denham Springs’ offense showed that it may ready to move to the next chapter in a 31-24 road loss to Ponchatoula.
The Yellow Jackets compiled 282 yards of offense and nearly overcame a two-score deficit in the second half as quarterback Luke Lunsford came up empty on a fourth-down pass into the end zone with 7.3 seconds remaining.
“It’s about mastery,” Conides said of his offense. “It’s about really improving on a daily basis and kind of understanding the system and what we’re trying to accomplish. Gradually we can add more once we master the subject matter. I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
Denham Springs (0-2) will continue trying to move in such an objective, hosting St. Amant (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
The game will be broadcast starting at 6 p.m. on Family Radio, 91.9 FM, Baton Rouge.
“We didn’t come out with outcome we wanted,” Denham Springs senior wide receiver Phillip Earnhart said. “It felt like we’re getting there, getting closer and closer every week and I really do feel like we’re going to get there eventually. We’re keeping our heads up, trying to stay positive going into this week. We want to go 1-0.”
Running back Jaylen Jenkins (25-155, TD for the season) provided the first big spark for the offense with a 15-yard touchdown run, giving Denham Springs its first lead of the season.
That began a stretch of four lead changes with Ponchatoula grabbing a 24-14 lead in the third quarter on a pair of TD passes from LSU quarterback commitment TJ Finley.
A year after surrendering more than 600 yards passing and seven touchdowns to Finley and over 700 in total offense, the Yellow Jackets' defense showed marked improved this year.
Denham Springs yielded 302 yards overall and 195 yards and 3 TDs to Finley, who was just 7-of-22 through the air. Hagan Parra was part of that defensive effort with a team-high 10 tackles, while Kaydon Berard had three of his team’s seven sacks.
“We were all over him, making it difficult for him to get the ball out,” Conides said of Finley.
The one drawback, though, was Ponchatoula’s quick-strike ability, scoring on plays of 84, 34, 21 and a game-clinching 40-yard reverse on third-and-39.
Despite that Lunsford, who didn’t start the game because of an injury sustained in practice, found himself in a two-minute situation at his own 42-yard line without any timeouts.
Lunsford twice connected with Troy Golmond for 22 yards and combined with a defensive pass interference moved the Yellow Jackets where on fourth down from the 20, his final pass attempt was broken up in the end zone.
“I was pretty pumped up these kids got to be in a two-minute situation with no timeouts,” Conides said. “When we see that again, they will have already been through it. I was happy with that.”
Putting a complete game together is the next step for Denham Springs, which is in the midst of a three-game home stand with Assumption and Westgate to follow the game with St. Amant.
Quarterback Slade Zeppuhar tops the Gators with 251 yards and 2 TDs passing (18 of 22), while Reggie Sims (18-158, 4 TDs) is their top rusher.
“We’re going to get there eventually,” Earnhart said. “We’re going to keep working, keep doing what we’re doing.”
Conides added: “The biggest thing is confidence. They’re playing with a lot more confidence right now because they know what to do, where to line up and know they can execute it at 200 miles an hour, which is ultimately what we need.”
