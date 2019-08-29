Teams in District 8-3A haven’t played a game yet, but a trio of the league’s coaches are determined to use last season as a learning experience heading into the season.
“I think what we learned last year in district is that we can be that team that goes undefeated through district,” Albany coach Mike Janis said as that trio of league coaches pegged Hannan to repeat as the district champion. “We can be Hannan, who did that last year. There’s no district opponent that we need to be afraid of, but we also know that all of our teams in our district are very well coached.”
Janis pointed to last season’s 48-14 loss to Bogalusa, in which the Lumberjacks scored 32 unanswered points in the second half as a turning point last season after the Hornets started 5-0. Albany finished the season 6-5 but didn’t win a district game.
He said this season’s game against the Lumberjacks – a home contest on Thursday, Oct. 10 – could also be a key for the Hornets.
“That really could have turned things around for us,” Janis said. “That was a game where we should have went into halftime, and instead (it was) a game that really got away from us. If we win that football game, I think that changes a lot of things that happened last season. That’s something that we’ll discuss when that time comes. It’s the same way. We go five non-district games, and then we’ve got Bogalusa in Week 6. That’s something that we will talk about like, ‘Look guys, imagine how different our season could have been had we gone over there and took care of business.’”
“I’m one to talk about getting off to 2-0 or 3-0 (in district),” Janis said. “I want to get off to 1-0 in district. That’s the goal. If we win the first one, we’ll win one – guaranteed we’ll win a district game. I think that will give us some confidence going forward, especially against Bogalusa. I really think this year we’ll be better suited to face them.”
Loranger, meanwhile, looks to rebound from a 2-8 season in which the Wolves missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years. The Wolves lost eight seniors but have 19 seniors returning, all with playing experience. Both of Loranger’s wins came in overtime, including a 35-34 victory over Albany to close out the season.
“The last thing they have in their mouth, the last taste, was finding a way to win in the end, which when you don’t make the playoffs, you look for positives coming out,” Messina said. “The positives are we learned how to compete, and at the end of the year, we learned how to compete and pull it out. We’ll take that and build on that a little more.”
Loranger returns seven starters on offense and eight on defense, some of whom will play both ways, including LB/FB Truman Faust and Shawn Toefield, FB/TE/LB Coy Disher. Quarterback Jake Messina also returns, along with four starters on the offensive line.
“We feel like we’ve got plenty of experience,” Messina said. “We just have to translate it and learn how to overcome. The last six games, we lost four of them by a touchdown or less. We have to eliminate the little mistakes and get better at the little things. I think we’re working toward that. The kids recognize that, and they’re working really hard to do that.”
Messina is hopeful that will translate into getting the Wolves back into the thick of the district race.
“It’s as even as it’s been,” Messina said of the district race. “I think that Hannan and Bogalusa probably lead the way. I think they have quality teams coming back, although Sumner has a bunch coming back, too. Those three teams are at the top. It’s just going to be battling each week. It’s one week at a time. I think anybody can beat anybody. I think that was proven last year. It’s very competitive. We look forward to the challenge of trying to get back to where we’ve been in the past.”
Sumner finished as the league runner-up last season, losing to Hannan 13-6 on a fourth-quarter touchdown in the league opener for both teams, which ended up deciding the district title.
The Cowboys have eight starters back on offense, including junior quarterback Laquinton Bickham, and lost their entire defensive front and three linebackers to graduation but return six starters, including three in the secondary, on defense.
“I don’t care who you are, if you’ve got a year of experience playing quarterback, it makes all the difference in the world,” Sumer coach Ross Currier said. “Just having the offseason in the Wing-T and to have everybody coming back, we expect big things from the offense this year.”
“We lost some size on defense, but we’re actually faster, and as a team as a whole, we’re faster,” Currier continued. “We have a lot more team speed than we did last year, especially on defense. I’m not as big as I was up front, but the guys I’m replacing them with are faster, so we’re looking to get numbers to the football.”
The biggest challenge for Sumner, however, may be getting through a pre-district schedule that includes Pine, Kentwood, St. Helena, St. Michael and Franklinton.
“The key is definitely staying healthy,” Currier said.
“Once we get there, there’s no dominant team in the district,” Currier said, noting Loranger won the league two seasons ago. “If you look at every team, it could have gone either way. It wasn’t like anybody’s going to blow anybody out every game. It was a competitive game. I feel like it’s going to be the same way this year.”
Currier called the league race ‘wide open’, and he’s hopeful Sumner can change a trend, noting the program hasn’t won a district title since moving up to 3A.
“We haven’t won a district championship at Sumner since 2004,” Currier said. “That’s a long time. I stress that to the kids. That’s 15 years. A lot of those kids weren’t even born yet. That’s their ultimate goal is to win a district championship, and I think it’s definitely achievable.”
