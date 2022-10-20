As far as Denham Springs football coach Brett Beard is concerned, all roads have led up to the Yellow Jackets’ game at East Ascension on Friday.
Both teams are 2-0 in District 5-5A play with the Spartans hosting Denham Springs at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We’re sitting in an unbelievable spot,” Beard said with his team at 6-1 overall. “We’ve navigated all these road games and all this craziness we’ve dealt with. Now you go up against one of our biggest opponents on the schedule that we’re excited about seeing. Now it’s a district game. We’ve always gotten to know them through spring games and spring work, but here it’s real, and it means so much more. We’re really excited to see how our kids bounce back and play against them as they did in the spring. To see the growth in both teams has been exciting. It’s going to be a tough matchup, but to see the growth in both programs has been exciting. It’s going to be a tough matchup, but this is why you play the game and why you’re in District 5-5A.”
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 27-21 win over St. Amant which was scoreless in the second half as Denham Springs built a 27-7 lead. Hayden Rushing sacked St. Amant quarterback Chase Kelley on the final play of the game to ice the win, which Beard said was ‘a tale of two halves.’”
DSHS quarterback Reese Mooney went 16-for-30 for 249 yards and three touchdowns, while CamRon Eirick finished with two catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Cam Kelly finished with 77 yards on 16 carries, while Micah Harrison had six catches for 96 yards.
“It was an intense game because of it,” Beard said. “It was a fun game because of it, but definitely more intense than where I thought it was going, but the biggest thing is you finish, and you win, and you get out of there with that ‘W’. Our kids are learning that 5-5A games and 5A games in general are tough to come by. They’re not easy. You’ve got to give it your all for 48 minutes, and you’ve got to execute and you’ve got to compete for 48 minutes or you don’t have a chance to finish those games.”
East Ascension (3-4) is coming off a 45-28 win over Walker, and DSHS and the Spartans aren’t strangers to each other having squared off in spring scrimmages the past few seasons.
Beard said that doesn’t mean much at this point in the season.
“I don’t think it really matters,” he said. “If you’re the same team in Week 7 or 8 that you are in the spring game, you’re not very good coaches. I say that about the jamboree (against Walker) as well. If you’re the same team in Week 10 as you are in the jamboree, you haven’t grown any and you’re not very good coaches. My thing with even both of those is just the quality of work you get. The thing with EA is you see a formidable opponent who plays big-time opponents and kind of gives you a great gauge in where you’re at, and I would think they’d say the same thing. Our goal as a team and as coaches is just to get our kids better and kind of do the same thing for EA. They want to play a formidable opponent in the spring and see where they’re at and get some quality work. We make each other better.”
Beard praised the play of East Ascension running back Walter Samuel and the team’s quarterbacks, with Antwone Foster leading the Spartans in last week’s win.
“They’re big and physical up front,” Beard said. “They’re going to try to hit you in the mouth and move you around and let those skill guys work. It’s a good offense, and it’s a scary offense.”
“We’ve got to execute,” Beard continued. “We’ve got to get lined up, and we’ve got to hit back. We know they want to be physical in the trenches, and we’ve got to be physical back with them. We’ve got to give it back to them, just as we have done in the past. We can’t shy away from contact. We’ve got to be willing to hold our own and hold our ground and hit back and hold our gaps and do our job.”
Beard said he’s also been impressed with the Spartans’ defense.
“They’re fast and physical,” he said. “They’re definitely better. They have gotten a lot better, so I’m excited to see what they throw at us to cause problems for us offensively. Those guys, they’re big up front. They’re physical up front. They can fly around on the back end. The linebackers are very aggressive and going to shoot through the holes and could very well cause problems for us.”
Beard pointed to East Ascension’s strength of schedule, which features losses to Zachary (35-13), Destrehan (42-2), Alexandria (40-28) De La Salle (20-13) and a 16-10 road win over West Monroe.
“You can throw the records out because their schedule is just unbelievable what they’ve played,” Beard said. “That’s what I told our guys, with the games they’ve already played in, this is just another one to them. This is not some of the teams and some of the traditions they’ve already dealt with Zachary and Destrehan and West Monroe. They’re ready to play District 5-5A.”
Schedule/stadium update
The Yellow Jackets’ final two contests of the season are slated as home games, but work is still being done to finish the school’s new stadium.
As such, next week’s game against Dutchtown has been moved to Thursday, Oct. 27 at Live Oak.
Beard is hopeful the team can play its Week 10 game against Walker in the new stadium but said the venue for that contest is still up in the air, and the game could be played at Parkview Baptist.
