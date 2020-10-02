WALKER – In last week’s scrimmage against Pine, Albany showed the ability to turn things around quickly.
The Hornets did it against Springfield as well, rallying from a 12-point deficit as quarterback J.J. Doherty ran for three touchdowns and threw for three more, sparking Albany to a 55-25 win over the Bulldogs in the Battle of I-12 at Walker's Wildcat Stadium on Thursday.
"I don't think as coaches or anybody ever doubted our ability as a team," Albany coach Mike Janis said. "Hats off to Springfield. They came out and hit us in the mouth. They had some playmakers make plays, and that's something we've got to respond to. It's a great learning opportunity for our players. Even though we've got a lot of returning guys, we've still got a lot of juniors out there and they might have been out there relying on somebody else to cover them last year, and they responded and they did a great job. I told them after the game, the way they communicated and the way they talked to each other, that really is what we talk about. They really became a family right there and they came together and all just worked together to get the lead and work and come back."
"They're very explosive, and J.J. is a special player," Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. "He made some plays tonight, and we knew he had the opportunity to be able to make some big plays. I think that Albany is a pretty good team as well. They've won several games the last few years. They're a 3A school. We're only a 2A school, so the fact that we jumped up on them like that, I think that's a confidence-builder for some of our kids going against a bigger school and having those plays and being able to do what we did against J.J. early on -- really shut him out that first quarter and kind of kept him off balance. He looked kind of unsure of himself early on, so even defensively early on, we did some great things. We're going to keep pressing forward and hopefully get better."
Springfield led 12-0 on a 6-yard touchdown run by Koby Linares on the second play of the second quarter before Albany scored its first touchdown of the game on Doherty's 26-yard touchdown run on a drive that was aided by a defensive holding call against the Bulldogs, cutting the lead to 12-6.
Springfield's Bradlyn McKay connected on a 48-yard pass to Tyler Ratcliff on the Bulldogs' next possession, but the drive ended on downs at the Albany 19.
"I thought we came out with great intensity, did a great job executing our game plan, and I think we really kind of squandered some opportunities to extend that lead out a little more," Serpas said. "I thought that we kind of had them on the ropes there for a while and thought that the opportunity to extend that lead was there, and then a couple things didn't go our way. We've got to be able to overcome those things instead of kind of hanging our head instead of looking for reasons to start to fade away."
Albany took advantage as Reece Wolfe, who had four carries for 105 yards, bolted around the left side on a 79-yard touchdown run on third down, knotting the score at 12-12.
Janis said the play was a turning point for the Hornets.
"I told Coach (Carmon) Moore, 'It's third-and-9. What are we doing right here with this playcalling?," Janis said with a chuckle. "He said 'Trust me, coach. It's there.' I don't know how far the run was, but it was there, and I grabbed him and I said, 'Coach, I'm sorry. Good play call. You were right.' From that point on, I saw the spirit kind of lift up, not just with the players, the coaches, and we really just started having some fun on the sideline and the kids in the game."
Doherty lost a fumble on the next Albany possession, but Springfield quarterback Bryan Babb was intercepted by Jamarcus Williams at the Bulldog 19.
Two plays later, Doherty connected with Seth Galyean on a 13-yard TD pass then kept on the two-point conversion, giving Albany a 20-12 lead it took into halftime.
"We came in thinking it was going to be a walk in the park, but we just turned around, screwed our heads on, started believing and we knew we could come back and win it," said Doherty, who went 13-for-28 for 201 yards and an interception and ran for 77 yards on 11 carries. "We practiced hard all week. We knew how important this game was for us and just to have on the season. It's always good to start 1-0, and we worked our butts off this week, and I'm proud of my team for it."
"For my team, I know what we can do," Doherty said. "I just expect to win every week. I don't care about stats, as long as we get the win. I could throw five interceptions. As long as we get the win, that's all that matters to me."
Babb started the game 4-for-5 for 105 yards and went into halftime 4-for-14 for 108 yards and two interceptions. He finished 14-for-39 for 228 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.
"We made some bonehead mistakes," Serpas said. "I know we had some turnovers. I know Babb had a couple errant throws he threw right to the guys, and then we had some kids who ran the wrong routes and just weren't where they were supposed to be when Babb was trying to put it in spots as well. That's not all on Babb or even on the guys running all the routes. Those mistakes are going happen early on in the season, and at this point, it's just teachable moments."
The Hornets padded the lead after a short kick to open the second half and an unsportsmanlike conduct call against the Bulldogs set Albany up at the Springfield 37.
Four plays later, Doherty connected with Galyean on an 18-yard TD pass, and Caleb Barksdale's PAT pushed the lead to 27-12.
A 7-yard punt to end the ensuing Springfield drive set Albany up at the Springfield 49, paving the way for Doherty's 10-yard keeper for a touchdown on fourth-and-2 six plays later. McCahill scored on the two-point conversion.
Antonio Lopinto busted a 14-yard run, and Doherty hit passes of 22 and 15 yards to McCahill and Tyrese Wilson on the drive.
Springfield battled back with a touchdown drive on its next possession. The big play was a 33-yard pass from Babb to Bryce Vittorio to put the Bulldogs at the Albany 38.
Linares had a 10-yard run, setting up his 6-yard score four plays later, cutting the lead to 35-18. Linares finished with 125 yards on 19 carries.
Albany took over at its own 47 and added to its lead five plays later on Doherty's 11-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 42-18 lead.
Lopinto had an 18-yard run on the scoring drive, and Doherty hit Reece Wolfe on a 15-yard pass.
Two plays into the next Springfield drive, Babb was sacked and lost a fumble at the Bulldog 23, setting up Doherty's TD pass to McCahill on the next play, helping extend the lead to 48-18.
Springfield drove to the Albany 31 on its next possession, but Bryce Wolfe intercepted Babb on fourth down to end the drive.
Janis put his second-teamers in, and the Bulldogs forced the Hornets' only punt of the night.
Springfield put together an 11-play scoring drive, with Babb connecting with Ratcliff for 13 yards on fourth-and 10 at the Albany 33 to keep the drive going.
That set up a Babb-to-Ratcliff TD pass on the next play, and Allen's PAT cut the Albany lead to 48-25 with 4:30 to play.
Ratcliff had nine receptions for 182 yards to pace the Bulldogs.
"I think it's only going to get better as we move along," Serpas said of the Springfield offense. "Obviously, I think that it being the first game, there were a lot of mistakes that were still happening and being made. I think the nerves of the game itself and it being a rivalry game got to some of our kids. Now we've got a game under our belt and we'll go and watch film and see what we need to do, and hopefully those kids feel a little more comfortable with what we're doing and we'll go continue to put up some big numbers with our offense."
Albany got the game's final score when freshman Seth Hoffman-Olmo appeared headed for the end zone but was tackled, losing the ball at the Springfield 2. The ball went into the end zone, where's Albany's Zaden Tullos recovered for the game's final points.
Hoffman-Olmo had 40 yards on four carries.
"What I really liked is to be able to get some of those younger guys in the game that we think are going to really contribute, and I would love to play fewer kids both ways, and those guys are doing a good job of showing us that we can trust them," Janis said. "I told you the other day I was excited to see Seth Hoffman get to play on Friday nights and what he could do. It was exciting to see him play tonight. He did really well."
After punting on its first drive of the game, Springfield caught a break when Vittorio intercepted Doherty on fourth-and-1 at the Bulldog 42.
Springfield capitalized, scoring on a 53-yard TD pass from Babb to Ratcliff for a 6-0 lead.
Albany drove to the Springfield 18 but turned the ball over on downs, setting up the Bulldogs' next scoring drive. On the drive, Babb hit Ratcliff for 30 yards and Britton Allen for 27, setting up Linares' 6-yard TD run for a 12-0 lead.
"Contribute to their coaching and their game plan," Janis said of Springfield. "Those guys scouted us out well and they knew what we were trying to do defensively, and they came out and they hit us and took advantage of some of that stuff. I thought our guys really responded to that and did a good job with those adjustments on the field."
ALBANY 55, SPRINGFIELD 25
Score By Quarters
Springfield 6 6 6 7 -- 25
Albany 0 20 15 20 -- 55
Scoring Summary
SHS – Tyler Ratcliff 53 pass from Bryan Babb (run failed)
SHS—Koby Linares 6 run (pass failed)
AHS – J.J. Doherty 26 run (kick failed)
AHS – Reece Wolfe 79 run (pass failed)
AHS – Seth Galyean 13 pass from Doherty (Doherty run)
AHS – Galyean 20 pass from Doherty (Caleb Barksdale kick)
AHS – Doherty 10 run (Michael McCahill run)
SHS – Linares 6 run (kick failed)
AHS – Doherty 11 run (Barksdale kick)
AHS – McCahill 23 pass from Doherty (kick failed)
SHS – Ratcliff 20 pass from Babb (Brinnon Allen kick)
AHS – Zaden Tullos fumble recovery in end zone (Barksdale kick)
SHS AHS
First Downs 19 23
Rushes-Yards 27-153 31-274
Passing Yards 276 217
A-C-I 15-40-4 14-27-1
Punts-Avg. 3-18.3 1-38
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 4-1
Penalties-Yards 11-92 11-74
