Blane Westmoreland was going about his day Tuesday teaching driver's education when he got a call from Live Oak principal Beth Jones, telling him to return to school.
When he got there, the school's selection committee for hiring a new football coach was sitting there waiting for him.
"She asked me if I'd like like to be the head coach at Live Oak High School," Westmoreland said of Jones.
It didn't take long for Westmoreland to give an answer.
"Without hesitation, it was just, 'Absolutely,'" he said. "It was just such an awesome moment to sit in there and to see them and the people on that committee and the excitement in their eyes and the excitement with me. It was an awesome experience."
Westmoreland, a native of Watson and 2005 graduate of Live Oak High School, has served the past two years as an assistant on the Eagles' coaching staff under former LOHS head coach Brett Beard, who resigned Nov. 22 to become the head football coach/athletic director at Denham Springs.
Although he left the Albany job to spend more time with his family, Westmoreland said he felt the timing was right to get back into the rigors of being a head coach.
“It’s one of those things where once you’ve been one, you begin to get that itch,” Westmoreland said. “I had a great two years working for Coach Beard, and that was a big reason why I came home was the opportunity to work with him and everything. I sat there, and I felt like, hey, if an opportunity comes along, I’m definitely going to entertain it. Never in a million years did I think that opportunity would come at Live Oak High School. Like I said, I was happy being an assistant and doing what I was doing, but when the Lord opens a door, sometimes you don’t ask questions -- you walk through.”
Westmoreland, 32, who began his coaching career as an assistant at Live Oak High, putting together a 27-25 record in six seasons at Albany High School, leading the Hornets to a pair of Class 3A state playoffs berths.
He resigned at Albany in June of 2018 to join Beard’s staff at Live Oak, where he was in charge of the school’s freshman program.
Westmoreland said he was in contact with a number of current Live Oak players during the day Tuesday and said he'll meet with the team on Wednesday.
“It’s just excitement,” Westmoreland said of the emotional day. “It’s hard to put in words what being named the head coach at Live Oak means to me. This is my dream job. This is home to me, and to have the opportunity, one to interview, but to have the opportunity to be the head coach, it’s just really hard to put into words, but man, I’m super excited and ready to get to work.”
