It was easy to understand the excitement Live Oak coach Brett Beard exuded following his team’s preseason scrimmage against fellow Class 5A program St. Amant.
The Eagles, with the nucleus of their front seven returning, made life tough on the visiting Gators whether it was on the ground or through the air.
It was certainly the type of performance that Live Oak would like to build on going into Friday’s 7 p.m. All-Star Automotive Jamboree when the Eagles host West Jefferson.
The event will feature two 15-minute halves.
“When you’ve got a box like that and you’ve got guys like that coming back on the back end, mixed with some good youth, it’s going to be fun to watch,” Beard said after Thursday’s contest. “Can we give up a big play and make a mistake that can hurt us? Absolutely.
“But this group here is going to be dangerous play in and play out,” Beard continued. “They love playing together and for each other. They fly around. This group here has more energy than we’ve had in defenses past. I’m excited to see them continue to grow and piece everything together.”
Live Oak’s defense, which welcomes senior linebacker Gabe Kimble back to the lineup following a knee injury last season, allowed 65 yards rushing and had three interceptions a week ago. Senior cornerback Darian Ricard led the Eagles with two interceptions, while outside linebacker Dammian Capling had the other.
Quarterback Rhett Rosevear engineered an offense that compiled nearly 300 yards, led by the 1-2 senior running combination of Kee Hawkins (10 carries, 79 yards) and Hagen Long.
For the second straight year, Denham Springs gets a jump on its parish brethren, opening jamboree action on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets host Dutchtown in a jamboree that begins at 5 p.m. with freshman action followed by junior varsity (6 p.m.) and varsity competition with two 12-minute halves (7 p.m.).
“The focus has to be on us, that’s us improving on what we do and us establishing our identity on offense and defense, regardless of who the opponent is,” Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. “The kids know that they didn’t play as themselves (in scrimmage vs. Catholic High) and this is an opportunity to do it and have some confidence going into Week One against Hahnville.”
Walker finds itself on the road, traveling to Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge where the Wildcats face Catholic High beginning with junior varsity at 6 p.m. followed by varsity at 7 p.m. on Friday.
The varsity game will consist of two 12-minute halves.
The opportunity for the Wildcats to face the Bears for the second consecutive season provides first-year coach Walker coach Chad Mahaffey with an opportunity to improve his club over last week’s scrimmage performance against Slidell.
Moreover, the challenge provides a bit of familiarity for Mahaffey, a 1996 graduate of Catholic. He coached his former team - University High - to a pair of regular-season wins over the Bears in 2017 and ’18.
“They’ve been in the (state) championship the past few years and won it once,” Mahaffey said of Catholic. “They’ve done a lot of things positively. We’re going to have our hands full. It’s a great opportunity to go out there and see where we’re going to have to improve ourselves.”
Denham Springs got a first-hand account of Catholic’s ability in last week’s home scrimmage.
The Bears scored three times during the scripted portion of the scrimmage and twice during the 12-minute live quarter en route to piling up 366 yards of offense.
“We’re literally, inches away from it being the difference in making plays or getting beat,” said Conides, whose defense surrendered 11 plays of 10 yards or more. “Those are things you can see on film that are easy to correct.”
DSHS’ defense did redeem itself twice, the first coming on a fourth-and-1 during a red-zone segment with senior linebacker Tristan Duhe making a stop for no gain from the 1-yard line. Defensive lineman Hunter Roberts also sacked the quarterback for an 8-yard loss on fourth-and-13 midway through the live quarter.
Conides felt a contributing factor to his team’s play was inexperience where the Yellow Jackets were breaking in a total of seven new starters.
“That was their first taste of varsity football, so there were certainly some jitters that were involved,” he said. “I’m glad to get those out of the way in the scrimmage.”
Conides pointed to a couple of performances from running back Jase Zachary (4 carries, 24 yards) and wide receiver Preston Holwager (34-yard reception) warranted additional playing time for both players with Zachary scheduled to start in the backfield.
“We all kind of have a bitter taste in our mouths from last week,” Conides said. “We know we could have played a lot better, regardless of how good Catholic is. We’re anxious to get that (taste) out of our mouths.”
Mahaffey was pleased with the significant plays on both sides of the ball against Slidell, but acknowledged his team was still a work in progress.
“I thought passing the ball we did OK and Keondre had that big (55-yard TD) run,” Mahaffey said. “We had some little runs here and there, but I think that’s definitely something we need to more consistent. We had some busts and negative plays with sacks and things like that.
“Defensively, I thought we did a pretty good job at first,” Mahaffey continued. “Guys were swarming to the ball. I think a few times the ball bounced outside, and we didn’t have someone there or make the tackle. We can certainly tackle better. We allowed them to get a little momentum in the running game and obviously we faced a very good running game.”
Mahaffey said it’s the job of the entire coaching staff to identify the team’s strengths and to try and emphasize them as much as possible.
“The big thing for all the coaches is to understand where we are,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure our kids understand the basics and execute. We can’t cloud them up too much. We’re not in Year 3 or 4. It’s something we’ve got to do a good job as coaches. Some of it’s going to be trial and error to see if we can handle this.”
