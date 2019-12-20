DENHAM SPRINGS – While their senior seasons didn’t materialize as hoped Denham Springs teammates Luke Lunsford and Tristen Duhe are appreciative to have one final opportunity to play in a football game together as teammates.
Lunsford, Duhe and offensive lineman Alex Harris will represent Denham Springs High as part of the Eagles who will take part in the 2019 Red Stick Bowl at 2 p.m. at Zachary High’s Bronco Stadium.
“It’s good to be able to suit up one more time, one more game,” Duhe said. “In this game there’s nothing on the line. It’s just a matter of going out and having fun with the guys who you haven’t played with before, so it’s something new. It’s going to be a fun time.”
There will be a total of 10 players from Livingston Parish taking part in the annual contest that brings the best seniors together from the Baton Rouge Metro area.
The Patriots feature a total of seven players that include Walker High quarterback Ethan McMasters, running back Keondre Brown and safety Aubrey Womack, while Live Oak will have four players taking part in running back Hagen Long, linebacker Gabe Kimble, running back Kee Hawkins and place-kicker Cole Crenshaw.
Moreover, Live Oak special teams coach Dexter Thurber is a member of the Patriots coaching staff.
“I’m really excited to play,” Lunsford said. “It’s a really cool experience getting to play with guys you don’t know, learn a new offense. It’s just a cool experience to get to expand your football knowledge with other guys who love the game as well.”
This will actually mark the second postseason all-star game for Lunsford, the career passing leader for Denham Springs High.
Lunsford took part in last week’s Blue-Grey All-America Bowl in Arlington, Texas where he threw a touchdown late in the second quarter and was a member of the winning East team, which won 41-15.
“It was really cool getting to meet guys from different parts of the country who were all talented at their high schools,” Lunsford said. “I threw a TD at (Dallas Cowboys) AT&T Stadium which was a pretty awesome moment. Every time I see the Cowboys play; I’ll be able to say that I’ve played in that stadium.”
A year after passing for 2,753 yards and 27 touchdowns, Lunsford welcomed the chance to play in another high school game after his team finished with a 1-9 record.
“It felt really cool to be recognized,” said Lunsford, who threw for 1,364 yards and 11 TDs as a senior. “I hope I can still showcase my talent for anybody who’s still looking. I want to have fun. It’s not as serious as a regular-season game. It’s just fun to be able to play your heart out and not worry about bad things happening.”
Duhe’s a four-year letter winner and three-year starter that earned first-team All-District 4-5A and All-Parish honors. He led the Yellow Jackets defense with 111 tackles, along with a total of 27 tackles for loss and quarterback sacks.
Because Duhe’s year ended after the conclusion of the regular season, simply getting back into the routine of practice, learning a new defensive scheme and preparing to play a game took some time over the course of the week to get used to.
“It was tough since we hadn’t played in a lot of weeks, it’s hard to have to get back in shape,” Duhe said with a grin. “It’s an honor. It’s a bunch of good guys that are going to play. I’m just happy we were all recognized for what we did this year. Even the overall team didn’t have success we had some bright spots. I just want to have a good time, just have one more game.”
