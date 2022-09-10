Live Oak-Dunham 1

Live Oak's Josiah Harrouch (18) and Dominick Deshotel (57) close in on Dunham's Colin Boldt.

WATSON – Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland figured there would be some bumps in the road with sophomore heavy team this season.

The Eagles hit one of those bumps against Dunham as the Tigers kept Live Oak from getting on track in a 21-3 win Friday at Live Oak.

Live Oak-Dunham Sawyer Pruitt

Live Oak quarterback Sawyer Pruitt is tackled by a Dunham defender.

