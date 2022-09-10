WATSON – Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland figured there would be some bumps in the road with sophomore heavy team this season.
The Eagles hit one of those bumps against Dunham as the Tigers kept Live Oak from getting on track in a 21-3 win Friday at Live Oak.
“We’re going to have to have these guys grow up,” Westmoreland said after the Eagles dropped to 1-1. “We’ve said it for a long time. We’ve been putting them in situations, but this is the first time on a Friday night they’ve been put in a situation to be down. You kind of saw some of those growing pains. That’s not an excuse, and we’ve got to do better to get these guys prepared. They’ve got to grow up. At the end of the day, they’ve got to grow up and be ready to play 5A football and take a test.”
Live Oak scored its only points on its second drive of the game, moving to the Dunham 20 after returning a punt to the Tiger 48.
Logan Williams had two carries totaling 22 yards before a holding penalty moved the Eagles back to the Dunham 30, and the Eagles eventually settled for a 38-yard field goal from Brek Schultz for a 3-0 lead with 3:49 to play in the first quarter.
On the second play of the ensuing drive, Dunham quarterback Jackson House threw a pass on the left sideline which Live Oak defender Ethan Lemoine and Dunham receiver Jac Comeaux went up for. The ball was tipped into Comeaux’s hands for a 69-yard gain to the Eagle 9.
Two plays later, Colin Boldt scored on a 1-yard run, and Hayden Harman added the PAT, giving the Tigers a 7-3 lead with 2:27 to play in the first quarter.
Dunham forced a punt on the ensuing possession, and the Eagles lost 33 yards on a high snap. The Live Oak defense forced a turnover on downs at the Eagle 37 but couldn’t get anything going.
That paved the way for a 12-play, 46-yard scoring drive in which the Tigers converted on fourth down twice, leading to a 6-yard touchdown run from Boldt and a 14-3 lead with 7:26 to play in the first half.
“We’ve just got to get off the field on money downs,” Westmoreland said. “We’ve got to get off the field. You get off the field there, it’s 14-3. You don’t give up the 50-50 jump ball (on the 69-yard pass) or the ball bounces our way, it’s 7-3. That’s you can look at it and say growing pains or you can look at it and say growing pains, or you can look at it and say it’s time to grow up, and we need to man up.”
After the teams swapped punts, Live Oak muffed a punt and took over at its own 4.
The drive ended in a punt, which the Tigers returned to the Live Oak 26, leading to a 2-yard touchdown run by House and a 21-3 lead with 38 seconds to play in the first half.
“We knew it was going to be that type of game – the battle for field position,” Westmoreland said. “We knew what our kicker can do. We knew their kicker can do. If we couldn’t put six on the board or three, it was going to be try to pin them as deep as we could. We did that a few times, but they did it to us. Unfortunately for us, we got pinned deep and weren’t able to really get a little traction there to be able to flip the field. We gave them a short field and they were able to put six back on the board.”
The Eagles lost a fumble on the second play of the ensuing drive, and Dunham was unable to get anything going before halftime.
Live Oak, which had 104 yards of total offense, punted on its first five possessions of the second half.
Williams had 65 yards on 12 carries, while Braden Jones added 43 yards on six carries. Sawyer Pruitt went 5-for-14 for 13 yards passing.
“We’ve said it all week, their front four, front seven is extremely good, and they’re going to get after us, and we have to be ready for it,” Westmoreland said. “They did exactly what we thought. We have to coach them up and do a better job and communicate a little bit better on the front.”
The Tigers drove to the Live Oak 31 before turning the ball over on downs on their second possession of the second half, and Live Oak’s Jashawn Marshall had an interception in the end zone to end a Dunham drive early in the fourth quarter.
Dunham took over at the Live Oak 41 with 5:22 left in the game and turned the ball over on downs at the Eagle 27, but four plays later, Live Oak lost a fumble, allowing the Tigers to run out the clock.
“We’ve got to eliminate the mistakes – mental mistakes,” Westmoreland said. “We go down and our eyes got wide and got that deer in the headlight look. We can’t have that.”
