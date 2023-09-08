Live Oak-Dunham Football

The Live Oak football team prepares to take the field against Dunham.

 David Gray | The News

BATON ROUGE – The Live Oak Eagles experienced a slow-burn loss of momentum during their visit to Dunham on Thursday night.

The Eagles appeared to be in complete control with a nine-play trip into Tiger territory on the opening drive of the game. But a two-hour lightning delay sapped Live Oak’s mojo and the visitors ultimately fell 24-14.

