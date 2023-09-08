BATON ROUGE – The Live Oak Eagles experienced a slow-burn loss of momentum during their visit to Dunham on Thursday night.
The Eagles appeared to be in complete control with a nine-play trip into Tiger territory on the opening drive of the game. But a two-hour lightning delay sapped Live Oak’s mojo and the visitors ultimately fell 24-14.
As lightning clapped, rain came down, and the stadium lights went out, the Eagles were forced to pile back onto their buses and wait for play to resume.
By that time, the cheerleaders and the marching band had packed up and headed back to Watson, and the players had to get loose again. Once they emerged from their cramped quarters, Dunham was prepared to attack.
Live Oak sent sophomore receiver Hayden Ray out on a wheel pattern, but Tiger defender Bronson Bonneval jumped the route, pulled in the pass by Cayden Jones and dashed down the left sideline for a 65-yard score to give the hosts a 6-0 lead.
Another Eagle miscue led to more points for Dunham when freshman Charlie Myers recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to set up the Tigers at Live Oak’s 24-yard line. Quarterback Elijah Haven hit senior receiver Jac Comeaux for a 24-yard touchdown. Andrew Bardwell’s kick staked the homestanding Tigers to a 13-0 first-quarter advantage.
Dunham decided to spend the rest of the evening feeding the ball to senior Mason Wild, who gained 82 yards on 20 carries – all but three of those attempts coming in the second half.
Live Oak coach Hutch Gonzales said he hoped his Eagles (1-1) could capitalize on last week’s 42-0 win over Belaire, which marked two straight shutouts in a row dating to a jamboree win over Hammond.
“We came out fired up and ready to go,” he said. “Then we had the delay and had to get back on the bus and it’s hot and it’s hard to contain a bunch of kids when they’re on the buses. It sucked a little life out of us, but that’s just a lot of excuses. They came out and jumped that wheel route and it kind of went downhill from there. Then we fumbled the kickoff and that pretty much was the game.”
Gonzales credited his defense for holding Haven to 105 yards passing after the 6-foot-6, 14-year-old freshman threw for 379 yards and five touchdowns in a shoot-out against Parkview last week.
“I thought our defense played well enough to win, but our offense was just not productive,” Gonzales said. “We have some things that we have to figure out. Elijah is a great player, and he hurt us with his legs tonight. We didn’t stop the run well at any level. They really didn’t score a lot of points on us, but they controlled the game well enough to win. It didn’t go our way tonight, but we’ve still got some fight and some kids who don’t like losing.”
Jones finished with 168 yards and a touchdown on 16-of-27 passing with one interception. He also ran for 30 yards on 16 carries. Dekohta Jones added 42 yards on the ground in the losing effort.
Jones connected with Ray to score Live Oak’s first touchdown. The 68-yard pass play came with 9:49 left in the fourth quarter. Ray finished the game with nine receptions for 133 yards. Jones scored on a 7-yard run in the closing minute.
The Eagles sustained two potential scoring drives in the second quarter but came up empty both times. The second trip took the visitors into Dunham’s red zone, but Jones was stopped a yard short at the Tiger 16.
Dunham coach Neil Weiner said he was happy to notch the win after going toe-to-toe against Parkview in a grinding 52-46 loss. He expected another difficult outing against the Eagles.
“They really had us on our heels and were running some things that we hadn’t seen. It was clicking for them,” said Weiner, whose team finished as last year’s Division III select runner-up. “When we got back out there after the delay, we kind of forced them into a passing situation and Bronson did a good job jumping on that pass and getting the score for us. Then we hit one over the top and boom, we’re up two scores. That was fun for our guys. We needed it because if they got ahead of us they were going to be able to grind it out and control the ball.”
He also heaped praise on his leading running back: “Mason is a super hard-working kid and he’s always falling forward and picking up extra yards. We kept pushing on them up front and he would find a little crease. We got some adrenaline going and started to believe we can win.”
Weiner mentioned Ray as a key weapon who kept the Tigers (1-1) on their toes.
“He’s a special athlete with good hands and we had to make sure we had someone on him every play,” he said. “One time we had four people on him and he still caught it.”
Live Oak will host Bonnabel next week while Dunham will host Martin Luther King Charter.
