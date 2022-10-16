Dutchtown got its ground game going to spark a 28-0 win over Live Oak at Dutchtown on Friday.
The Griffins rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns on 40 carries in the win.
A 1-yard touchdown run, and a 34-yard scoring run helped the Griffins take at 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Dutchtown led 21-0 at halftime on a 12-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Griffins capped the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles had 126 yards of total offense as Landon Williams had 49 yards rushing on 13 carries.
Live Oak quarterback Sawyer Pruitt went 10-for-25 for 43 yards and an interception with Cam Christ catching two passes for 18 yards, Williams pulling down four receptions for 15 yards, while Bentz Borne had three receptions for 12 yards.
Cooper Smith led the Eagles with seven tackles with five for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. Brady Odell also recovered a fumble for the Eagles.
