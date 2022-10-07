Chad Mahaffey spoke highly of Dutchtown’s defense heading into the District 5-5A opener, and the Griffins lived up to the billing.
Dutchtown picked up a 27-0 win over the Wildcats at Dutchtown on Thursday.
“They do a good job on defense,” Mahaffey said after the Wildcats dropped to 4-2 and 0-1. “They’ve got a good scheme and good players and they played well, but you always look back on the things that you can control, and there’s a lot. Guys lined up on the wrong side. Guys didn’t move where they’re supposed to – stuff that has nothing to do with the other team, and so that’s disappointing.
“They are a good team, but regardless of who you play, some of the things we did, it won’t matter,” Mahaffey continued. “It has nothing to do with the other team. We’ve got to clean that up ourselves.”
Gary Dukes III scored on an 8-yard run for a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Griffins (3-3, 1-0) got a 1-yard touchdown run from Ak Burrell to push the lead to 13-0 at halftime.
“I thought our defense played hard throughout,” Mahaffey said. “I thought we gave them some chances, especially in the first half, where they played pretty well. We gave up maybe two passes. They’re not a big passing team, so that was disappointing, but for the most part, they really played well, and offensively we just couldn’t give them any help.”
One of the mistakes Mahaffey lamented was a sky kick by the Griffins to Walker that eventually wound up going to Dutchtown.
“The ball landed between two kids, and nobody really went for it, and it was just laying down on the ground,” Mahaffey said. “Honestly, they blew the whistle, and I don’t think anybody had recovered it. They didn’t see it, and then they just called it that it was their ball, but either way, we shouldn’t have let it be on the ground.”
Mahaffey said the Wildcats also threw an interception in the red zone that was returned deep into Walker territory just before halftime. Walker came up with a stop on the drive.
“It didn’t cost the double points on both ends, but it cost us points for sure,” Mahaffey said of the turnover.
CJ McClendon had 35 yards on 15 carries to lead the Wildcats, who finished with 52 yards rushing.
Hayden Price went 11-for-25 for 94 yards and an interception, while Ja’Cory Thomas had five catches for 55 yards and Warren Young Jr. had five receptions for 36 yards for Walker.
“I wasn’t pleased with the way we executed at all,” Mahaffey said. “At the end of the day, I’ve got to work on getting that fixed. I’ve just got to look at the personnel, the scheme and everything of what we can do better as coaches to help the offense, and as an offense, what can we do to help the defense and just get playing better?”
Pierson Parent had a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for a 20-0 lead and added a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter for the final margin.
Walker travels to face East Ascension next Friday.
“There’s no lulls,” Mahaffey said. “It doesn’t get any easier next week, so we’ll have to pick ourselves up, get back to work and try to get ready for East Ascension.”
