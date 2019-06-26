WATSON - Live Oak used its final 7-on-7 session in the Baton Rouge Metro League with an eye on developing depth and turned over some of Wednesday’s playing time to some its younger players.
The results were mixed with Live Oak combining to complete 15 of 33 passes for 140 yards against Albany and Springfield. The Eagles permitted those same parish opponents to throw for 270 yards on 21 of 31 passing.
“We went into today trying to get some young guys some reps as well,” Live Oak coach Brett Beard said. “But that’s no excuse, we didn’t have a good day offensively. Just wasn’t very productive, we made some poor choices from the quarterback and ran some things that were wrong. We didn’t finish drives, had too many turnovers, things that we have time to clean up.
“Defensively we played well,” Beard said. “Some of those young guys get kind of exploited but we got it on film, and they can watch it and see the speed of the game and then ultimately learn and grow from it. That’s the business we’re in.”
Live Oak defended well against Springfield, holding the Bulldogs to just 7-of-13 passing for 88 yards. But the offense led by quarterback Brock Magee sputtered and went 7-16 for 60 yards.
In the final game against Albany, Live Oak’s starters went back in after an interception and quarterback Rhett Rosevear went 8-16 for 80 yards. However, the Hornets found their stride offensively and put up 182 yards on a 14-18 passing performance from their quarterbacks.
Live Oak receiver Kade Dupont caught three passes in the final three series against Albany, racking up 43 yards for a per-catch average of 14.3. Darian Ricard caught two passes for seven yards, while junior Blaise Priester caught two passes for 13 yards.
He may not have been targeted as much, but Beard was pleased with Priester’s play.
“I’m really excited about Priester,” Beard said. “He’s kind of taken on the role. He’s an athletic tight end, he can flex out or he can be an H-back and then he can put his hand in the ground and get nasty as well. He’s a guy who I think as he continues to sharpen his route running and confidence in catching the football is only going to get better.”
Priester looks forward to better days ahead.
“Individually, I could have done better,” he said. “I messed up a route whenever we actually needed it down at the one. I just need to study a little more.”
Just like his quarterback Rosevear, Priester is a baseball player who had a limited amount of time in pads and had to play catchup with the rest of the offense.
“Being a two-sport athlete is kind of hard because you’re always doing baseball and football,” Priester said. “You have to get caught up with football when you’re not doing baseball…the opportunity is huge (at 7-on-7). Only the best of us come out here to perform. So, having that opportunity to come out here and play is very awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.