If adjusting to summer training during the novel coronavirus weren’t enough, the Live Oak football team got a little something more to deal with during its workout Wednesday morning in the form of a downpour.
“We just love getting curveballs, but that’s fine for us,” Eagles coach Blane Westmoreland said. “It’s just how you respond to that type of thing. It just kind of measures who you are and what you’re doing and what your program is. We understand there’s going to be obstacles in the season. This is just an obstacle that we have to overcome today and this week, and I think the coaches did good job adjusting to it. We came up with a plan and put it in place. It worked out really well with all the rain and everything.”
With players unable to go on the field after getting their weightlifting in because of rain and lightning, the Live Oak coaching staff utilized the school’s gyms, cafeteria and field house to get Wednesday’s workout in. Eventually, the rainy weather cleared out, allowing Live Oak’s skill players to get some work in on one end of the field while the boys soccer team utilized the other end of the field.
Westmoreland said Live Oak has broken its workouts up by offense, defense and freshmen and by position in those groups, winding up with six groups of 25 players who are running through conditioning and weight programs.
“It does make for a little longer of a day, but just being around the guys, being around the coaching staff and letting our staff be around our kids again, I think if you ask any of us, we’ll be here all day if we had to just to kind of get back into some type of routine and normalcy,” Westmoreland said.
There’s also the issue of following the protocols set forth for training sessions, which Westmoreland said his team is still getting accustomed to.
“It hasn’t really caused too many problems, but it’s trying to get the kids used to staying apart – ‘don’t touch this. Don’t go there. You’re too close. Stay in your car,’” Westmoreland said. “We knew the first day or two was going to be about getting them in a new routine – a new normal for at least the summer months. (Tuesday) went really well, then you get hit with rain today, so that changed some different things. The kids have adapted to it really well. We’re making due.”
Westmoreland also praised his team’s conditioning upon its return to campus.
“The kids have done a good job,” Westmoreland said. “Of course, we sent a workout home with them every week. You could definitely tell from the onset who was actually grinding and doing what we sent,” Westmoreland said. “You could tell some kids who slacked a little bit. The best part was there was no complaining. It was ‘here we are coach. We’re ready to get to work.’ The kids did an outstanding job. I applaud them for coming in (Tuesday) and getting after it.”
Aiden Saunders, a three-year starter for the Eagles in the secondary, said the team’s conditioning was by design.
“We stayed fit,” Saunders said. “We tried our best to keep everything going so we could come out here and get better every day. It’s been good. It’s been real good. Coach is pushing us real hard, making sure we can out-condition and out-play everybody in the state if we need to because we are in the toughest district with Zachary and all them. We’ve got to keep working, getting better.”
For Westmoreland, however, it’s all about getting back to work.
“These kids are so vetted in their routine,” Westmoreland said. “All of us have our routines at our different programs, and the kids are used to it. They’re used to working out on this day and this day, running here and there, and then it’s taken away. When it’s finally back, they’re so excited."
“They’re just excited to be back, be working and be around everybody.”
