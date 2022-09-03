The Albany football team didn’t waste any time setting the tone for its season opener against Independence.
Seth Hoffman-Olmo scored on a 50-yard pass from Aidan Casteel on the first play from scrimmage, keying the Hornets’ 47-26 road win over the Tigers on Friday.
“It was huge,” Albany coach John Legoria said after getting his first win as a head football coach. “The kids came out and played hard. I’m so proud of my guys. We came out, we drew something up. I told the kids if we run it right, we’ll score on the first play, and we did. From there, they fed off of that.”
“That set the tone for the game right there,” Legoria continued, noting the Tigers lined up with nine players on defense on the play. “It got the crowd in it. It got the kids in it. It was just a great drawn up play and well-executed. I’ve been preaching about execution, execution, and that’s what happened on the first play.”
Casteel was 2-for-6 for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Albany’s Jon Duhe had a pix-six to make the score 13-0 before Independence rallied to cut the lead to 13-12.
“I told the kids I thought we were in better shape, and I told them the game’s going to be tight early, and I think we can start moving the chains and wearing them down because they’re a lot bigger than us, and I thought they would get a little more tired than us, and that’s what happened,” Legoria said after the Hornets put up 371 yards of total offense.
Antonio Lopinto had a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs and a 60-yard touchdown run as part of a 198-yard rushing effort.
“My running backs are the heart and soul of this team,” Legoria said. “Antonio made some tremendous runs. Sometimes they had four and five guys on him, and he was carrying them for five, six, seven yards. I say he’s a college player playing against high school boys. He’s that good. When he has that mindset and he comes ready to play, he’s a bell cow. Tackling him for four quarters is rough, and when he got going in the third and fourth quarters, they didn’t want any part of him. They were trying to arm tackle him, and he was going through that. It was just a beautiful thing to see.”
Duhe added a 65-yard touchdown run, while Casteel scored on a 1-yard sneak. Duhe had 102 yards rushing.
“It’s tough to defend,” Legoria said of the different styles his running backs bring to the offense. “You’ve got three different backs coming from all different angles. When you put 10 guys in the box, we can throw it, so it’s pick your poison.”
Legoria said some other aspects helped the Hornets.
“I told the kids all week … they’re not going to run the same defense,” Legoria said. “I said they’re going to run a five-man front or a bear front, and low and behold, that’s what they came out in, and they never adjusted. They never changed the defense. They sat in the same defense the entire night, and it just made it easy for us.”
Legoria said the Hornet defense still has some work to do.
“They good at times and not so good at times,” he said. “They made some big plays and big stops. Attrition got to us. It was muggy and hot, and we had a lot of guys going down with cramps and we just weren’t moving quite as fast as we should, but the defense stepped up when we needed them to.
“The pick-six was big,” Legoria continued. “We’ve got to get better at reading our keys. We were out of position on some coverages … You only get better by playing and seeing things and practicing, so we’re going to go out and work on some of those things, and hopefully we get a little better each week.”
