Walker’s football team ran into a combination that was too much to overcome against East Ascension.
The Spartans converted a string of Wildcat turnovers into points, sparking a 45-28 win in District 5-5A action at East Ascension on Friday.
After falling behind 31-6, Walker rallied to cut the lead to 31-28 but was unable to grab the lead.
“Considering all that against a good team that you have a chance and the ball to take the lead late in the game, that’s amazing in and of itself,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said after the Wildcats dropped to 4-3 and 0-2. “It just shows how with a little better execution we could have been sitting there with a win. That’s just something we’ve got to keep working on to clean those things up.”
Joshua Berfect had a 38-yard fumble return for a touchdown, while Antwone Foster had a 1-yard touchdown run after another Walker turnover to push the lead to 14-0.
“It was the exact opposite of how we really felt we needed to start the game,” Mahaffey said.
Kedric Brown’s 1-yard touchdown run cut the lead to 13-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Foster had a 3-yard scoring run to make the score 21-6 at halftime.
After the scoop-and-score, Mahaffey said fumbles gave the Spartans (3-4, 2-0) the ball inside the Wildcat 25 and another around midfield, leading to scores.
“Bad field position, but with the size they had – the quarterback’s a big bruiser and the running back,” Mahaffey said. “I thought when we got into some goal-line situations, we almost had a couple of stops – goal-line stands. We had one fourth-down stop that we did get later in the game, so I thought we made them work for it. We knew that was a tough matchup for us just with their size, but I thought that they (defense) competed hard, and again, with being put in so many bad spots early, I thought they did fine. I think they got a few plays later where some good backs just ran through some of our tackles. We’ve got to do a better job with that, but I thought they played fine.”
Mahaffey said the Wildcats tried two onside kicks, one of which he said the team recovered but lost possession of, and another that Walker touched before it went the required 10 yards to become a live ball.
“I think we touched it at nine (yards),” Mahaffey said. “It was a question of whether or not it maybe was going to go 10, but we’ve got to give it that chance.”
Jaylon Lee hit Brennon Thompson on a 20-yard touchdown pass, and Diego Ontiveros had a 28-yard field goal to push the lead to 31-6.
“Our first five possessions, we had three fumbles and one snap that we lost about 25 yards on, and the other drive was a touchdown,” Mahaffey said. “When we just didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot, I thought we executed well but way too many mistakes and dug too deep a hole in what we needed to do.”
From there, the Wildcats rallied as Brown had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, Kentrell Scott added a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Warren Young Jr. scored on a 26-yard touchdown run, and Landon Waguespack hit Ja’Cory Thomas on a two-point conversion, cutting the lead to 31-28 with 9:47 to play in the game.
“We got a fumble, we got the ball back down three with about eight minutes left in the game, so we had our chance, just didn’t get it done, and then they kind of scored some late,” Mahaffey said. “I was pleased that we didn’t hang our heads, just kept trying to fight and get back into it. It just shows we gave ourselves an opportunity. We’ve just got to clean up those other mistakes so we can finish one off.”
But the Spartans put the game away on a 45-yard touchdown run by Foster and a 30-yard touchdown run by Water Samuel.
Thomas had 10 carries for 63 yards, Young added 11 rushes for 49 yards and CJ McClendon had nine carries for 47 yards. Young completed two passes for 28 yards, combining with Waguespack to go 2-for-7.
“Just a terrible start with our turnovers, but I thought once we settled down and did the things they were supposed to do, I thought guys executed fairly well,” Mahaffey said. “We had a lot of guys handle the ball and a lot of guys touch it. I thought they did well once we kind of got going.”
