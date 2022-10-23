Looking back on Denham Springs’ District 5-5A showdown with East Ascension, Yellow Jackets coach Brett Beard was direct in his assessment.
The Spartans got a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally for a 17-7 win over DSHS on Friday at East Ascension.
“It was a definitely a playoff-type atmosphere,” Beard said. “It was an amazing atmosphere. It was two physical teams that got after each other. They just made the plays when plays needed to be made, and we did not.”
“Real proud of our kids,” Beard continued. “They fought. It was an intense environment. We’ve traveled every week, and our kids gave us everything. To go into EA and have a shot to beat that team, they gave us everything. We made some mistakes at critical times, and they made plays and we did not. Really proud of the way our kids battled. We did look fast. We looked physical. We’re on to something. We’re getting better, and that’s what I’m proud of.”
Denham Springs (6-2, 2-1) led 7-3 but the Spartans (4-4, 3-0) put together a long drive, culminating in a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Antwone Foster, giving East Ascension a 10-7 lead.
“Our defense was lights out (Friday) night,” Beard said. “Really, at 3-0, I would have been comfortable with the way our defense was playing. We had some critical, selfish penalties and some mistakes late in the game that gave them the drive that they had to go ahead. There was one bad selfish penalty on that drive that gave them a big first down on a third-and-long that kept their drive alive. Really, it was kind of us. We really made some critical mistakes, bad penalties. That’s on me, and that’s on me to get it cleaned up.”
The Spartans iced the win on a pick-six on Denham Springs’ ensuing drive.
“We were moving the ball and really putting together a nice little two-minute drill right there almost to midfield, and the kid made a great play,” Beard said. “Like I said, plays need to be made – they made them, and we did not.”
The Yellow Jackets grabbed a 7-0 lead on Cam Kelly’s 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and a PAT from Caleb LeBlanc.
Kelly had nine carries for 60 yards, while Ray McKneely added 19 carries for 46 yards to pace the Yellow Jacket run game.
Denham Springs had 325 yards of total offense on 74 plays, while East Ascension ran 52 plays in the game. The Spartans were 1-for-10 on third down and 2-for-2 on fourth-down conversions, while DSHS went 6-for-16 on third down and 1-for-3 on fourth down.
East Ascension got a field goal in the second quarter to cut the lead to 7-3, a score that held until the Spartans rallied for the win.
Beard said the Yellow Jackets missed two field goals, which he called ‘chip shots’ and had a bad snap on another.
“You talk about those kicks, those drives have got to be finished,” Beard said. “When you get into that critical zone, in that red zone, you’ve got to bow up and you’ve got to finish the drives, and we’re not. We’re taking losses on plays. We’re missing assignments. We’re making mistakes, and we’re not giving ourselves a chance. When we give ourselves a chance, we feel like we’re as good as anybody, but we’re not giving ourselves a chance when it gets to be critical and we’re not finishing drives.”
Reese Mooney went 18-for-31 for 208 yards with one interception. Micah Harrison had 10 catches for 133 yards to lead the DSHS receiving corps as Mooney connected with five receivers.
“We didn’t finish drives,” Beard said. “We had chances early on to be in spots where they could be very uncomfortable, but we didn’t capitalize. We missed two kicks. We stalled out in the red zone, had two tries at it, and missed it. You’ve got to take advantage of the opportunities. You’ve got to score points when points are to be scored, and you’ve got to get people uncomfortable. We’re not doing that, so we let people hang around with us. It gets down to a time where plays have got to be made, and they made them, and we didn’t.”
The Yellow Jackets look to bounce back against Dutchtown on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Live Oak.
“We’ve got some little things, little details that we’ve got to get cleaned up,” Beard said. “We’ve got to do a better job coaching, myself and everybody on staff, we’ve got to do a better job getting it cleaned up. We’ve got to really look at ourselves. What are we good at? What are we bad at? What can we do to make the good better, and kind of really figure out who we are. We’re kind of all over the place offensively and have had some tough times in the box, and we’ve kind of spread it out a little more than we’d like to, but we’ve got to decide what we want to be and get better at what we’re good at already. That’s on us as coaches, and we’re going to get that cleaned up and get it corrected.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.