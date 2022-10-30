Live Oak-EA Football Live Oak Defense

A pair of Live Oak defenders look to bring down an East Ascension defender during Friday's game.

Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland figured the Eagles’ game with East Ascension would be a challenge given the team’s recent rash of injuries.

The Spartans took advantage, scoring all of the game’s points in the first quarter, picking up a 16-0 win over Live Oak on Friday at Live Oak.

