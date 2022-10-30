Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland figured the Eagles’ game with East Ascension would be a challenge given the team’s recent rash of injuries.
The Spartans took advantage, scoring all of the game’s points in the first quarter, picking up a 16-0 win over Live Oak on Friday at Live Oak.
“We knew going in just kind of with the injuries that we had that we were going to have to play a very, very good game, and if you really look at it, the guys did an outstanding job,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said. “The defense just played great. They did a god job of being in the right spot and keeping everything in front of them, rallying to the football. I thought our defense just played great.”
East Ascension (5-4, 4-0) got the game’s first touchdown on an interception return for a touchdown to grab a 7-0 lead.
The Spartans added a 21-yard field goal to pull ahead 10-0 and scored the game’s final points on a 24-yard run.
Westmoreland said the Eagles drove inside the East Ascension 10 with two minutes left in the game but turned the ball over on downs after a pair of incomplete passes to the end zone.
The Eagles (3-6, 0-4) also had four total turnovers.
“You score there, it’s 16-8, and like I told the kids, I said let’s just be real and honest with each other,” Westmoreland said. “If we do our job and not turn the ball over, it’s 0-0. We’re playing overtime in a 0-0 game with what everyone has picked to be the district champion going into the season … Everything that we want is there. We’re right there. We’ve got to finish. We’ve got to start better. We’ve got to eliminate mistakes.”
“Any time you have a shot in the fourth quarter, it’s what you want, and I felt like we were there,” Westmoreland continued. “We just couldn’t finish that drive.”
Live Oak had 57 yards of total offense, with Braden Jones picking up 21 yards on 10 carries and Blake Rosenthal adding 19 yards on nine carries.
Hayden Ray had one catch for 20 yards, while Cam Christ had a 16-yard reception to lead Live Oak receivers.
Cayden Jones went 4-for-8 for 42 yards and an interception, while Sawyer Pruitt was 2-for-4 for 3 yards and two interceptions.
“Nobody’s done, in my opinion, anything special for us to sit there and scratch our head,” Westmoreland said of the Live Oak offense. “It’s stuff we’ve gone over. We’re just not performing to the best of our ability, whether it’s we’ve got to do a better job coaching or whatever, we’re just not performing well enough to really move the ball well enough routinely.”
East Ascension had 173 total yards, with 128 coming on the ground.
“Our defensive coaches, hats off to those guys,” Westmoreland said. “They came together with a quality plan, and it really showed. Unfortunately for us, we’re not a team that can come back from turnovers …”
Brandon Maher had eight tackles with three for loss to lead the Eagles, while Wyatt Tynes added six tackles (two for loss), and Skyler Martin and David Voorhies each had five tackles. Martin added a block and a fumble recovery.
“Like I told the kids after, … guys I feel like I’m a broken record,” Westmoreland said. “I say the same thing every week that (it’s) one or two plays here or there. We’ve got to stop hurting ourselves and putting ourselves in tough situations.”
