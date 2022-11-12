A furious finish didn’t fall Walker’s way in its Division I non-select playoff opener with East St. John.
Walker missed a potential game-winning 27-yard field goal attempt off the left upright with seconds left, sealing a 29-28 win for East St. John.
Walker, which rallied from a 20-0 deficit, trailed 23-21 after East St. John hit a 20-yard field goal with 6:54 to play in the game.
After using its final timeout with 3:24 left, Walker forced a punt, which Kedric Brown returned to the WHS 45.
Ja’Cory Thomas picked up 12 yards on first down, and TJ Sylve had a keeper to the ESJ 16 before Thomas carried to the 6. Two plays later, CJ McClendon scored on a 7-yard run, and Nile Allen’s PAT put Walker ahead 28-23 with 1:17 to play.
East St. John took over at its own 35 after a sky kick by Walker and hit a pass to the Walker 18 on the next play. After a penalty on Walker moved the ball to the 9, ESJ connected on a touchdown pass on the next play. The two-point pass failed, putting East St. John ahead 29-28 with 47 seconds left.
Thomas returned the ensuing kickoff to the Walker 36, where Sylve hit Young, who pitched the ball to Thomas on a hook-and-ladder play, moving the ball to the East St. John 33.
Young hauled in a pass from Sylve to the ESJ 22. Sylve sandwiched two runs around a spiked pass to get Walker to the 10, and WHS was able to get its field goal unit on to the field.
From there, Allen’s attempt bounced off the left upright, giving the ball back to ESJ, which took a knee to end the game.
Thomas finished with 11 carries for 107 yards, while McClendon had 11 for 57 yards and Young added eight for 46 as Walker rushed for 274 yards as a team.
Sylve went 9-for-15 for 121 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Young had seven catches for 121 yards.
A 12-yard run touchdown run from Young, and a two-point run by Thomas gave WHS its first lead at 21-20 with 3:58 to play in the third quarter.
East St. John scored on passes of 29, 28 and 46 yards to build a 20-0 lead with 7:42 to play in the first half.
McClendon scored on a 4-yard run to cut the lead to 20-7 with 2:06 to play in the first half, and Sylve hit Young on a 26-yard touchdown pass to make the score 20-13.
