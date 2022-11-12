Walker-St. Amant football Ja'Cory Thomas, Cayden Jones

Walker's Ja'Cory Thomas (6) looks for some running room behind a block from Cayden Jones (31) against St. Amant.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

A furious finish didn’t fall Walker’s way in its Division I non-select playoff opener with East St. John.

Walker missed a potential game-winning 27-yard field goal attempt off the left upright with seconds left, sealing a 29-28 win for East St. John.

