DSHS-Glen Oaks Da'Shawn McBryde

Denham Springs's Da'Shawn McBryde (6) forces a fumble as Glen Oaks' De'vontay Harris carries. Eli Digirolamo recovered the fumble and returned it for a touchdown.

WALKER – Big plays certainly weren’t lacking in Denham Springs High’s win over Glen Oaks on Thursday.

The Yellow Jackets scored in a variety of ways on their way to a 42-6 win over the Panthers at Walker’s Wildcat Stadium.

Denham Springs High's Lionell Dawson and Eli Digirolamo discuss the Yellow Jackets' win over Glen Oaks.
DSHS-Glen Oaks Jaden Kent

Denham Springs' Jaden Kent (60) blocks a punt.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.