WALKER – Big plays certainly weren’t lacking in Denham Springs High’s win over Glen Oaks on Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets scored in a variety of ways on their way to a 42-6 win over the Panthers at Walker’s Wildcat Stadium.
“The three facets of football, we’ve got to get comfortable playing at a high level,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said after the Yellow Jackets scored on a kickoff return, an interception return and had another score set up by a blocked punt to move to 2-0. “Sometimes those things sputter early on in the year … Right now, we’re making some plays – really excited. There’s some things we’ve got to get cleaned up, no doubt, but really excited about the way we played.”
Lionell Dawson got the scoring parade started, returning the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown, and Caleb LeBlanc’s PAT put DSHS up 7-0 just 15 seconds into the contest.
“My teammates had good blocks, and I saw the hole to the right, so once I saw that hole, I knew I was going to take it back because of my speed and everything,” Dawson said. “Coach always tells me use my speed and I used it. I saw it, got down the sideline, and I just knew I was wide open – gone.”
After Glen Oaks turned the ball over on downs at the Denham Springs 26, Jerry Horne hit Dawson on a 50-yard pass to the Glen Oaks 21, but Ray McKneely lost a fumble three plays later.
A 19-yard punt set DSHS up at the Glen Oaks 31, and four plays later, Cam Kelly’s 5-yard touchdown run helped put the Yellow Jackets up 14-0 with 11:10 to play in the first half.
From there, the Yellow Jackets put the game out of reach with a pair of big scoring plays just seconds apart.
Maison Vorise’s 43-yard punt return for a touchdown pushed the lead to 21-0 with 9:50 to play in the first half.
On the first play of the ensuing Glen Oaks drive, Da’Shawn McBryde put a hit on Glen Oaks running back De’vontay Russell, which knocked the ball free. Denham’s Eli Digirolamo scooped up the loose ball and returned in 24 yards for a touchdown, helping push the lead to 28-0 with 9:28 to play in the first half.
It’s the second week in a row Digirolamo scored on a momentum play after returning a blocked punt for a touchdown against Mandeville.
“I’m getting lucky right now,” he said. “It’s being right there at the right time and just scooping it up and running with it.”
A 13-yard punt gave DSHS the ball at the Glen Oaks 24, where Reese Mooney connected with Andrew Goodwin on a 22-yard pass. McKneely scored on the next play, but it was wiped out on a holding call. McKneely busted up the middle on the following play for a 35-0 lead with 6:50 to play in the first half.
“When you can throw those big haymakers and get all that momentum with a big play, but more importantly, finish either the big play or put yourself in position to finish that drive and capitalize off of it, if you look back at the last couple of years here at Denham, that’s where we didn’t capitalize,” Beard said. “We didn’t capitalize on finally getting some momentum and some turnovers. We would turn around and give it right back and three-and-out and make a mistake ourselves. Right now, we’re taking advantage of that, which is a huge difference in what we were the last two years.”
McKneely had five carries for 42 yards, while Kelly had eight for 59.
McBryde’s interception ended the next Glen Oaks drive, and the Yellow Jackets drove to the Panther 29 before Kelly lost a fumble on a big hit.
The Yellow Jackets forced a punt, which was blocked by Jaden Kent. Hayden Rushing returned the ball to the Glen Oaks 7, and two plays later, Mooney hit Micah Harrison on a 4-yard touchdown pass. LeBlanc’s PAT put Denham Springs ahead 42-0 on the last play of the first half.
Horne, who started the game, completed his lone pass attempt, while Mooney was 4-for-4 for 71 yards. Goodwin had three catches for 67 yards to lead DSHS receivers.
“We’ve just got to get him well,” Beard said of Mooney. “That’s really all it is. We’ve just got to get him well, and when he gets well and gets re-dialed in, he’s going to be just fine.”
The second half featured a running clock, allowing the Yellow Jackets to work younger players into the game.
Jeremiah Lewis had an interception to end the first Glen Oaks drive of the second half, and Brian Hawkins had an interception to end another Panther possession.
“Those dudes need that experience,” Beard said of the second half. “The only way you get comfortable is playing, and sometimes with these games, that’s what we’ve got to do. You’ve got to take advantage of finishing a game and putting them in position to get reps.”
Denham Springs had its only punt attempt of the night blocked, and Glen Oaks took over at the DSHS 14 with roughly 1:30 to play in the game.
Russell scored on a run from inside the 1 on the last play of the game for the final margin as the DSHS defense held Glen Oaks to 73 yards of total offense and three first downs in the game.
“I was really pleased with the way we flew around,” Beard said of the DSHS defensive effort. “Again, I thought we tackled well. They had some dudes that could get it and run. Any time you get to tackle that type of athlete on the edge, it’s quality work, and you get better.”
“I’m really excited to go home and watch this and watch the young kids,” Beard continued. “Everything we needed to do, we got better at tonight, so I’m pleased and got out unscathed for the most part.”
