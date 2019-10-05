WALKER – Walker spent the entirety of Friday’s first half in Broadmoor’s territory and ultimately in the Buccaneers' end zone, turning homecoming into a happy occasion.
The Wildcats parlayed six possessions into six touchdowns en route to a 41-point opening half en route to a convincing 41-6 victory Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
“I thought it was a really good start for our guys,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “You never know exactly how you’re going to come out and play, but they came out ready to go and I was pleased with that.”
Walker’s final non-district game was delayed a half-hour by lightning, pushing back pregame warm-ups and the start of the contest.
The inconvenience didn’t seem to bother the Wildcats (3-2), who scored twice in less than five minutes, added another touchdown three minutes later before taking a commanding 28-0 lead with nine seconds showing in the first quarter.
“We came out and got everything rolling, everything was running smooth,” Walker quarterback Ethan McMasters said. “It felt good to have a good start. We showed what we could actually do and getting reps and getting prepared for next week’s district (game).”
McMasters had three first-half touchdown passes, spreading the wealth to three different receivers. He capped his team’s opening drive with a 21-yard score to Peyton Richard, followed that by a 15-yard score on a fade pattern to Brian Thomas to close the first quarter.
The Wildcats concluded their scoring on a 22-yard strike from McMasters to Jasper Turner at the 8:11 mark of the second quarter.
McMasters finished 6 of 9 for 95 yards with Josh Spitzer (2-32) and Thomas (2-20) leading the way.
“I just wanted to get everybody a touch and let them all have a chance,” McMasters said.
The fact that Walker didn’t run a play on its side of the field in the first half is all you need to know about the Wildcats’ dominance.
Of the six first-half scoring drives, Walker’s average field position was Broadmoor’s 36-yard line, with the Wildcats holding onto the ball less than six minutes in the first half.
Walker’s running game complimented McMasters’ passing with Demetri Wright and Keondre Brown combining for 132 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Wildcats hold a distinct 227-85 edge in total offense in the first half.
Walker outgained Broadmoor (1-4) for the game 312-159 with the Bucs scoring against the Wildcats’ reserves with 9:47 left in the game.
Wright accounted for all 49 of his team’s yards on a three-play drive that he capped with a 5-yard score midway through the first quarter. He added 12-yard score for a 21-0 lead after a 35-yard punt return from Thomas and a 23-yard completion from McMasters to Spitzer on first down.
Wright led the Wildcats with 88 yards on eight carries, while Brown added 44 on three attempts. Reserve running back Rayshawn Simmons added 46 yards on eight attempts in the second half.
“I thought all of the guys that touched the ball did some things,” Mahaffey said. “I felt we got the ball to some different guys and that was good.”
Walker’s defense was a big catalyst for the offense, recovering a pair of fumbles and getting a key stop on fourth down from Roger Brooks – all of which led directly to 21 points.
“Defense did a pretty good job making plays and helping our offense out and putting them in a good place,” Brooks said.
Walker’s offense converted fumble recoveries by Tristan Thompson and Blake Ross into touchdowns with McMasters’ 15-yarder to Thomas and 22-yarder to Turner, respectively.
Brooks helped set up another score with a fourth-down stop for a four-yard loss on Broadmoor running back Desmond Robinson which turned into a three-play drive that culminated with Browns’ 25-yard TD for a 35-0 lead on the fifth of Bradley Cain’s extra points at the 9:21 mark.
“It’s pretty good but we just had to keep scoring,” Brooks said. “We don’t want to let up on anybody no matter if they’re 1-3 or 0-4. We’ve just got to keep fighting.”
Walker 41, Broadmoor 6
Score By Quarters
Broadmoor 0 0 0 6 - 6
Walker 28 13 0 0 – 41
Scoring Summary
WHS – Peyton Richard 21 pass from Ethan McMasters (Bradley Cain
WHS – Demetri Wright 5 run (Cain kick)
WHS – Wright 12 run (Cain kick)
WHS – Brian Thomas 15 pass from McMasters (Cain kick)
WHS – Keondre Brown 25 run (Cain kick)
WHS – Jasper Turner 22 pass from McMasters (kick failed)
BHS – Desmond Robinson 4 run (kick failed)
BHS WHS
First Downs 11 18
Rushes-Yards 40-100 32-217
Passing Yards 59 95
A-C-I 6-13-0 6-9-0
Punts-Avg. 3-30 1-32
Fumbles-Lost 6-3 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-42 10-80
