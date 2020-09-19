The father of Remy Hidalgo, the Denham Springs High football player who passed away Friday after suffering from a heat stroke on Tuesday, made a heartfelt post on Facebook on Saturday in which he implored parents to spend more time with their children.
"For me, nothing was and still is more important than the time I get with my kids so, if that means I’m going to the trampoline park instead of an LSU party, or my trips to Bass Pro are to look at the fish and turtles rather than the boats and 4 wheelers, then I’m ok with that because I’ve always understood that, no matter what, my time with my kids is limited and will never be enough," the post by Kerry Hidalgo reads.
The post also illustrates the type of brother Remy Hidalgo was to his 4-year-old brother, Tucker.
"I can’t tell you how many times I would walk around my house, looking for Tucker, only to find him, lying on his bedroom floor, along side his big brother Remy, playing with cars or super heroes. That’s how all 3 of my kids are with one another and it’s absolutely the thing I’m most proud of and my biggest accomplishment."
The entire post can be read here.
