A full-fledged friendship that originated in the trenches as opposing linemen in college served as a catalyst in twice bringing Brett Beard and Ryan Fournier together as members of the same high school coaching staff.
That same respect and admiration was at the forefront of reuniting once again for the first time in three years as Fournier confirmed his resignation Tuesday as head coach at H.L. Bourgeois, where he’s been the past two seasons, to join the staff as offensive coordinator at Denham Springs, where Beard was hired as head coach/athletic director.
“It’s somebody that you get to work together with that you know well,” Fournier said. “I’ve been knowing Brett since I was 18 years old. He’s a guy that’s kind of seen me grow up. We think alike as coaches and philosophically. We’re just excited to finally get back together again.”
Fournier, 36, is a native of Larose who graduated from South Lafourche where he played offensive line. He attended Southeastern Louisiana (2002-05), where he played under Hal Mumme and first crossed paths with Beard, a defensive lineman who began his career at Vanderbilt before finishing at Southeastern as a graduate transfer.
“I was a younger player, he came in as a graduate guy and I always kind of considered him at that point somewhat of a mentor,” Fournier said. “We spent a lot of time going up against each other in practice, and he was a guy that I truly looked up to.
“We developed a pretty good friendship when I was at Destrehan, we were able to get him on as the defensive line coach,” Fournier said. “From that point on we really enjoyed working with one another. We always knew that was something we wanted to do again after our time at Destrehan (2011-14) came to an end.”
When Beard became head coach at Woodlawn, he hired Fournier to coach the offensive line for two seasons before Beard left for Live Oak and coached the past five years.
Fournier, who also coached at Central Gwinnett (Ga.), for a season, along with his alma mater South Lafourche for two years, took over as offensive coordinator at H.L. Bourgeois in 2017 and was elevated to head coach a year later.
Fournier said he plans to draw on his background of playing under Mumme at Southeastern in implementing a spread system with ‘Air Raid’ principles. He also intends to utilize elements of the run-pass options (RPOs) made very popular this season by LSU during its national championship run.
“We have the ability to be a really fun offense to play in, to put up points, be explosive and sound in what we do,” Fournier said. “I know Brett in his time at Live Oak did what they needed to do there, but we’ll certainly have the athletes at the skill positions to go along with the linemen Denham Springs typically puts out. It’s something the quarterbacks will really enjoy.”
Fournier said he’ll begin his duties next Tuesday at Denham Springs, where he’ll join Beard and the rest of staff for offseason conditioning, eventually begin classroom work and the installation of the offense, which they’ll unveil for the May 9 spring game at home against East Ascension.
“In coaching everything’s about timing when you do things like this,” Fournier said of leaving a head coaching position to be an assistant. “I have a young family, and this was the right thing. In our profession, you don’t get to coach with your friends very often and you don’t get to coach with people like a Brett Beard very often.
“This is something we’ve been talking about for a long time and finally the timing was just right,” Fournier said. “I appreciate H.L. Bourgeois and the support I’ve had the school from the administration to the community. When Brett came calling, we felt like the opportunity presented itself and we’re going to try and make it work.”
