WALKER -- It wasn’t a playoff game, but it might as well have been.
Denham Springs stopped Walker’s Ja’Cory Thomas a yard short of the end zone on fourth down, lifting the Yellow Jackets to a 35-28 overtime win over the Wildcats in District 4-5A action Friday at Wildcat Stadium.
“This is realistically somewhere we really haven’t been,” DSHS coach Brett Beard said. “We put a little pressure on them this week that it was a playoff game. We had to play with our back against the wall, and I tell you what, I couldn’t be more proud of the way our guys fought. We got down 14 a couple times and kept coming back. We gave the ball to the little rookie (quarterback Jerry Horne) there at the end. He ties it up, takes us into overtime. Just a phenomenal job by our guys fighting that second half. It was unbelievable.”
“We’re in now,” Beard said of the playoffs. “These guys wanted it. This has been a big part of our program and a goal of our program. This was, we felt like a must win tonight to really put us in a great spot and not have to count on anybody else.”
On the flip side, Walker’s playoff future is an unknown after the Wildcats saw a 14-0 lead evaporate.
“Certainly, we let an opportunity slip away of putting ourselves in a much better position,” Wildcats coach Chad Mahaffey said. “I hate that for these kids because I felt like I think they’re playing like a playoff team but we just didn’t get a couple victories here at the end. We’ve got to soak it in, learn from it, and got to put it behind us Sunday because we have a great opponent (Zachary) to finish the regular season, so we’ll have to come back ready to work.”
“I love the fight that they’re showing, and it just (stinks) that they haven’t gotten to see that payoff for a couple of weeks because I think they’re doing the things we’re asking them to do,” Mahaffey continued. “When you play, only one team can come out with a win. That doesn’t mean both teams aren’t trying for it, but only one team comes out (with a win), and they did it tonight.”
The Yellow Jackets rallied from a 20-7 deficit to force overtime and caught a break by recovering a muffed punt at the Walker 14 late in the third quarter.
On fourth-and-six at the Walker 10, Ray McKneely rushed for 7 yards and scored from a yard out on third down. Noah Hood’s PAT cut the lead to 20-14 with 9:55 to play in the game.
On Walker’s ensuing drive, quarterback Warren Young Jr. was swarmed for a loss of five yards on third-and-inches just shy of the DSHS 48. On fourth down, Dayne Carpenter completed a pass to Noah Cecil deep into DSHS territory out of punt formation, but the play was wiped out because of an illegal man down field.
A 20-yard punt set DSHS at its own 38, where McKneely kept over the right side for 52 yards on the first play of the drive, setting up his 1-yard touchdown run on third down. Hood’s PAT put Denham ahead 21-20 with 4:33 to play.
“I thought the first half, we played tremendous, probably the best half of football we’ve played,” Mahaffey said. “I thought the defense was smothering them. They weren’t getting hardly anything. We got out to a lead, exactly what you wanted, and I thought we had them off balance offensively. Defensively, they found a few things that got working for them. I don’t know if that was some missed steps on our part or whatever, but they’ve got some good skill guys, and those guys made some plays for them.”
Walker took over at its own 38, where Young Jr. busted a 40-yard run to the DSHS 22 on the first play of the ensuing drive. After a negative rushing play and a holding penalty, Young Jr. hit Thomas on a 32-yard touchdown pass, and found Jarvis Patterson for the two-point reception, putting Walker ahead 28-21 with 2:38 to play.
“There hadn’t been a lot going right for us in the second half, so that was a big step-up moment, I thought, for us,” Mahaffey said.
From there, Denham went with freshman Jerry Horne at quarterback, as McKneely, who started at QB, went to running back.
On third down, Horne connected with Micah Harrison for 43 yards and McKneely for 21 on the next play, moving the ball to the Walker 9.
On fourth down, Horne hit a wide open Camron Eirick in the middle of the end zone from nine yards out for a touchdown, and Hood’s PAT tied the game at 28-28 with 36 seconds left.
Horne finished 3-for-6 for 73 yards.
“I’ve been on Jerry for three or four weeks now (about) just not being ready,” Beard said. “He struggled in JV some. He’s thrown some picks. I put a little pressure on him, and the kid’s a warrior. For a freshman to come in and do what he did in this situation, I don’t know if there’s any more of a spot to really grow up and learn about yourself and learn about the game than what he just did.”
Walker had the ball at its own 46 and punted the ball away, and Horne took a knee to send the game to overtime.
Denham got the ball first in the extra session, with each drive beginning at the opposing team’s 10-yard line.
McKneely bounced a 10-yard scoring run to the outside on Denham’s first play of overtime, and Hood added the PAT for what turned out to be the final margin.
He finished with 72 yards on 10 carries after just one rush in the first half.
“He’s just more comfortable at running back,” Beard said of McKneely. “You’re not having to catch a snap. You are where you’re most comfortable, and he’s at home now. With his angles, and the thought process of a running back is completely different (than that) of a quarterback. He’s our dude, and we’re going to ride him, and he’s going to give us the best chance to win football games.”
Walker took over, Thomas was dropped for a loss of four on first down, but a facemask against DSHS moved the ball to the six. CJ McClendon went for no gain on first down, Thomas gained three on second down, and Rayshawn Simmons went for no gain on third down.
“I thought we had some chances in overtime,” Mahaffey said. “You look back at it, of course you want to call some different things. It doesn’t work out. At the end of the day, that’s on me.”
Thomas took a direct snap on fourth down but was stopped a yard short of the goal line to end the game.
“We knew No. 6 (Thomas) was getting the ball all game,” Denham Springs’ Ethan Foster said. “We’ve got to respect him, but we had no idea. We said before we went out on the field, we’ve just got to do our job. If we do our job, we win, and that’s what happened.”
The second half was in contrast to the first for the Yellow Jackets, who didn’t get their first first down of the game until their first drive of the third quarter, which ended on downs.
Denham forced a punt, and Cam Kelly, who had 109 yards on 21 carries, broke a 19-yard run, and a facemask against the Wildcats moved the ball to the Walker 36. Four plays later, Kelly busted a 25-yard touchdown run, and Hood’s PAT cut the lead to 14-7.
“Going into halftime, we needed a spark,” Beard said. “We needed something to go. I thought our offensive guys got it figured out and put together a good game plan for the second half. It comes down to execution. We made a lot of mistakes the first half, and we cleaned it up. When you clean it up and do your job, you’ve got a chance to be successful. You start having some chunk plays, and then you start creating that momentum and that energy, and we just kept feeding off of it, and when it was time to make plays, we made plays.”
Walker bounced back as Young Jr. busted a 58-yard touchdown run on the ensuing drive. The PAT was blocked, but the Wildcats led 20-7 shortly before the muffed punt helped key the DSHS comeback.
Young Jr. finished with 152 yards on 10 carries.
The first quarter was scoreless before Walker put together an extended drive which resulted in the game’s first touchdown. Joe Buckley had a 27-yard run, and the Yellow Jackets were later hit with a pass interference call on fourth down to keep the drive going.
Two plays after that penalty, McClendon scored on a 4-yard run and Hayden Rea’s PAT put Walker ahead 7-0.
The Wildcats forced a punt, which led to another touchdown.
Thomas had a 14-yard run, and Young Jr. broke a 47-yard keeper up the middle on third down, setting up Young’s 6-yard TD run two plays later for a 14-0 lead.
“I think we just did a real poor job in the first half,” Beard said. “From us to execution, I thought we were a little flat. Sometimes you wonder if (it’s) the stage. Sometimes we were a little shellshocked. You’ve got a chance to create some chaos and some momentum, and we don’t take advantage of it and spot them 14, which was kind of the big deal coming into it. If we don’t do that, we’re going to be in a good spot, but we did it, had to dig out, and really showed a lot of grit tonight, and I couldn’t be more proud. I love the fact that these guys want to be successful. Now that they’ve had a taste of it, they want to be successful.”
“Our guys bowed up and really grew up tonight,” Beard said. “It’s really a big-time program win. It’s always fun to win the Livingston Parish rivalries, but with what was on the line, this was a big program win to get us what we wanted as part of our goals.”
Said Mahaffey: “At the end of the day, I felt like we had the first half exactly where we wanted it. We just didn’t close it out, so that’s kind of the gut-wrenching part is we had a plan of where we wanted to be and just didn’t finish.”
DENHAM SPRINGS 35, WALKER 28, OT
Score By Quarters
DSHS 0 0 7 21 7 -- 35
WHS 0 14 6 8 0 -- 28
Scoring Summary
WHS CJ McClendon 4 run (Hayden Rea kick)
WHS Ja’Cory Thomas 6 run (Ray kick)
DSHS Cam Kelly 25 run (Noah Hood kick)
WHS Warren Young Jr. 58 run (kick blocked)
DSHS Ray McKneely 1 run (Hood kick)
DSHS McKneely 1 run (Hood kick)
WHS Thomas 32 pass from Warren Young Jr. (Jarvis Patterson pass from Young Jr.)
DSHS Camron Eirick 9 pass from Jerry Horne (Hood kick)
DSHS McKneely 10 run (Hood kick)
DSHS WHS
First Downs 9 15
Rushes-Yards 39-164 47-282
Passing Yards 80 12
A-C-I 4-8-0 3-7-0
Punts-Avg. 5-41.8 4-42
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 9-50. 5 12-59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.