Hutch Gonzales

Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales talks to his team at the conclusion of Monday's practice.

WATSON – The first day of practice didn’t go quite the way first-year Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales had hoped, but the bright spot is there will be other practices as the Eagles gear up for the season.

“Any time you come out for your first day – we haven’t been in pads since spring – we’re excited, of course. Everybody’s excited, and then you kind of get a little bit of an ‘eh’ kind of practice energy-wise,” Gonzales said following Monday’s practice at Live Oak. “Do I think we got better at football today? Yeah, of course. We got reps, and we were able to go slightly live. Do I think we got as good as I expected from the kids? No, I don’t. I just think that sometimes you sacrifice the quality of the reps for the very important mental toughness lesson that you get out of a practice, and I think that sun taught a pretty important lesson today.”

Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales discusses the Eagles' first day of practice Monday.
Live Oak football practice

Action from Monday's football practice at Live Oak.

