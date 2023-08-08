WATSON – The first day of practice didn’t go quite the way first-year Live Oak football coach Hutch Gonzales had hoped, but the bright spot is there will be other practices as the Eagles gear up for the season.
“Any time you come out for your first day – we haven’t been in pads since spring – we’re excited, of course. Everybody’s excited, and then you kind of get a little bit of an ‘eh’ kind of practice energy-wise,” Gonzales said following Monday’s practice at Live Oak. “Do I think we got better at football today? Yeah, of course. We got reps, and we were able to go slightly live. Do I think we got as good as I expected from the kids? No, I don’t. I just think that sometimes you sacrifice the quality of the reps for the very important mental toughness lesson that you get out of a practice, and I think that sun taught a pretty important lesson today.”
The Eagles started practice at 3 p.m. Monday, wrapping up around 4:45 p.m., which was by design.
“We’re going to play football in the afternoon, and I think that when we’re more concerned about the quality of reps that we’re getting, we’ll start practicing at 5 a.m.,” Gonzales said. “I think right now, the more important lessons of ‘sometimes this is hard, and you just have to fight through it’ (is) going to be important for us as a young team because we’re going to get in tough football games, and we’re going to have to fight through it.”
Live Oak practiced in helmets and shoulder pads but shed those for a portion of Monday’s work.
“We’re on the wet bulb, as everybody is, and we never exceeded where we were supposed to be, but we teetered right there close a couple times and just said, ‘Let’s give them a little break – pop the helmets, pop the pads. Any spots where we’re not contact, let’s give them a little break, and hopefully that will keep the energy up.’ I think it worked to an extent, but I think it was more of a mental toughness battle today than it was a physical toughness, Gonzales said.”
Following Monday’s practice, Gonzales said the team has several focal points at this point in the season, including improving on quarterback-center exchanges.
“It’s a big point of emphasis for me right now. We’re going to find a guy who can snap that football back to the quarterback, and we’ll find a quarterback who can catch the snap,” Gonzales said. “I’m tired of seeing footballs on the ground, so we’re going to fix that first.
“I think physicality is going to be a big one for us,” he continued. “We’ve got big guys who can move people. We’ve just got to make sure that they know they can move people. I think defensively (it’s) just being where we’re supposed to be when we’re supposed to be there – guys understanding the assignment and getting to it in a timely fashion.”
That being said, the Eagles will host St. Michael in a scrimmage on August 17, and Gonzales said there’s been a lot of carry-over in terms of retaining schemes and concepts the coaching staff has installed in the spring and over the summer.
“I think that we’ve been able to throw a lot on them mentally, so I think mentally we’re probably where we need to be as far as the carry-over from camp and from 7-on-7,” Gonzales said. “I think that maybe we didn’t get tested physically enough in the summer, and now we’re going to fight that battle.
“I said it to them: you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make them drink,’” Gonzales said. “All we can do is continue to put them in situations to train them into it. I’ve heard plenty of times when things get difficult, you don’t rise to the level of the difficulty. You typically fall back on the level of your training, so all we can do is continue to train them in a fashion that we feel like is going to give them the tools necessary to be tough when they need to be.”
