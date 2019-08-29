FOOTBALL 2019 | Grandfatherly advice: Denham Springs High's Luke Lunsford career impacted by his grandfather, LSU legend Scooter Purvis

He’s a resource Denham Springs quarterback Luke Lunsford can tap into as much as possible.
The fact that Don “Scooter” Purvis – Lunsford’s 81-year-old grandfather – is never very far is of great comfort.
“He’s been a great role model in my life, and I’ve appreciated everything he’s done for me,” Lunsford said.
Modern-day athletes such as Lunsford don’t always have the luxury of receiving such sage advice and learning from one of more iconic names in LSU football lore such as Purvis, a running back on the Tigers’ 1958 national championship team.
From the times they shared in the backyard at Purvis’ home where Lunsford ran under arching passes from Purvis – to the time before Lunsford could drive, his famous grandfather picked him up before the start of school to eat breakfast and share conversation along the way.
Undoubtedly, the topic would turn football where an attentive Lunsford tried to digest enough of his grandfather’s golden stories.
“I wanted to be a running back like him for a long time,” Lunsford said. “When he used to throw to me is when I started to love football. A lot of his talks were more on how to be a good teammate, what to expect from (college) coaches, how to respect your teammates and become a leader. Things that have helped me off the field to flourish on the field.”
In his first varsity season at Denham Springs High, Lunsford looked like a chip off the old block, throwing for single-season school marks in yards (2,753) and touchdowns (27).
The 6-foot-2 right-hander, who also rushed for five touchdowns, was named first team All-Parish and second team All-District 4-5A after helping the Yellow Jackets to a 7-5 record that included a Class 5A state regional appearance.
It’s that last outing, a 38-37 setback at home to state powerhouse Acadiana, which provided Lunsford with plenty of ammunition for the 2019 season – a game that was arguably his best of the season.
“To me that was his best game when you look at his efficiency, his ability to spread the ball around and his decision making,” Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said. “He ultimately led the team down the field continuously. That’s the Luke Lunsford we know.”
Denham Springs forged a 30-16 lead after the Jackets scored on their first series of the third quarter on Lunsford’s 1-yard sneak.
Lunsford accounted for five touchdowns in the contest, throwing for 270 yards, but Acadiana scored on its last three drives over a 14-minute span and Lunsford suffered an interception with 1:28 remaining.
“Fans told me that was my most complete game that I played, the best game they had seen me play from a performance standpoint and leading the team,” Lunsford said. “I was looking forward to bringing the team to the quarterfinals and I was going to do everything in my power to do that and unfortunately I was unable to get it done. I was proud of my performance. I just wish I could have done a little more.”
Lunsford passed for 200-plus yards in eight of 12 games, including a trio of 300-yard games that included a memorable performance two games into his high school career.
With high-powered Ponchatoula and its LSU commitment at quarterback, T.J. Finley firing on all cylinders, Lunsford was charged with keeping Denham Springs alive in an offensive showcase.
Lunsford, who has garnered scholarship offers from Alabama-Birmingham, Nicholls State and Georgetown, passed for 360 yards four touchdowns - accounting for six TDs in all.
However, it wasn’t enough when Ponchatoula scored a touchdown and added a two-point conversion to hand the Jackets a 64-63 setback.
“I think everyone in the stadium knew who T.J. Finley was and I wanted to leave that game with everyone knowing who I was,” Lunsford said. “I knew there would be a lot of people there and a lot of expectations for the game. It showed what the offense could do, and I was able prove to myself that the offseason work and coach Con’s (Conides’) offense had paid off. That I could be a successful quarterback as long I kept working and doing well on Friday nights.”
Eye-popping numbers followed in home wins over Fontainebleau (300 yards passing, 4 TDs) and Ferriday (396 yards, 6 TDs), but there were also some valuable teaching moments in District 4-5A losses to parish rivals Live Oak (313 yards, 3 interceptions) and Walker (202 yards, 3 interceptions) along with defending two-time state champion Zachary (258 yards, 2 interceptions).
Three subpar games followed to close the regular season – a pair of league wins – against Central and Scotlandville and an opening-round playoff victory at Sam Houston in deteriorating second-half field conditions, setting the stage for Lunsford to deliver a performance against Acadiana – a postseason effort reminiscent of his grandfather’s exploits at LSU some six decades earlier.
“I’ve seen some clips of a little guy running down the field, he was very fast,” Lunsford said of Purvis. “He was obviously a stud back in the day and it’s impressive watching what he did. It’s a cool experience to know a guy like that and especially for him to be my grandfather.”
