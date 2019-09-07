DENHAM SPRINGS – An inspired effort from Denham Springs’ defense could only carry the team so far.
Through the first half in which the Yellow Jackets surrendered only one touchdown, the inevitable finally took place.
Two plays into the second half, a long second-effort run on Hahnville’s opening possession of the second half turned out to be a catalyst and the visiting Tigers reeled off three scores in four series against a tiring Denham Springs defense en route to a 28-0 victory Friday at Yellow Jacket Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
“Defense, we held our ground as long as we could,” Denham Springs defensive lineman Parker Snead. “We just were on the field too many plays. The offense will bounce back next week.”
What that offense will look like, or with what personnel, remains to be seen after third-year Denham Springs coach Bill Conides had an offense that was shut out for only the second time.
The Yellow Jackets crossed midfield twice but had a prime scoring opportunity go awry late in the first quarter, when after being first-and-goal at the Tigers’ 9, placekicker Cameron Beall wound up having a 27-yard field goal attempt blocked.
“Defense was absolutely phenomenal,” Conides said. “We were just on the field too long; gave them too many opportunities. We can’t turn the ball over (four turnovers) and expect to win.
“Honestly, we have to go back to the drawing board on offense,” Conides said. “This isn’t the same group of guys we’ve had in the past. It seemed like the teams in the past had a better grasp of it. We looked good in practice and just didn’t make plays.”
Denham Springs’ longest series lasted a total of 11 plays, including seven from Hahnville’s 23-yard line when Preston Holwager recovered a fumbled punt with 1:48 showing in the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets immediately took a shot at the end zone on first down, but wide receiver Phillip Earnhart, who caught a pass from Luke Lunsford, was ruled out of bounds.
Running back Jaylon Jenkins’ 12-yard gain resulted in a first-and-goal at Hahnville’s 9, but the drive stalled and Syre Lewis came off the edge to block Beall’s attempt.
“You’ve got to do everything the right way in order to expect to win,” Conides said. “We turned the ball over or got in the red zone and can’t convert with a touchdown.”
Denham Springs wound up with 91 total yards on 49 plays. The Yellow Jackets, who suffered three fumbles and an interception, were also penalized seven times and punted seven times for a 40-yard average off the right leg of Gavin Weidenbacher.
Jenkins, the last of three running backs to play, topped DSHS with 77 yards on 9 carries, while Lunsford was sacked five times for minus-24 yards. He completed 4-of-17 passes for 16 yards with Earnhart making three receptions for 14 yards.
Hahnville turned a 7-0 halftime lead into a 21-0 cushion, scoring on two of its first three possessions in the second half.
However, it was Darryle Evans’ ability to break a tackle on third-and-eight screen pass that turned a potential punting situation into a 40-yard gain to Denham Springs’ 38-yard line.
Quarterback Drew Naquin spotted Labranch on a wheel route out of the backfield for a 40-yard score on second-and-12, capping the Tigers' first drive out of the locker room.
“We’re in the game, we had them stopped,” Conides said.
Hahnville recovered DSHS’ third fumble of the game, cashing in on Evans’ 6-yard score with 1:14 left in the third quarter. He completed his three-touchdown outing with 11:02 to play with a 28-yard run over the right side that made it 28-0.
Lewis had a second impactful play for Hahnville in the first half, following up his blocked field goal with a 65-yard interception return that set up Evans’ 14-yard TD catch from Naquin for a 7-0 edge.
“I thought those (defensive) kids were lights out,” Conides said. “If we play like that all season, we’ll be OK. We just have to get them some help. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Hahnville 28, Denham Springs 0
Score By Quarters
Hahnville 0 7 14 7 - 28
Denham Springs 0 0 0 0 - 0
Scoring summary
HHS – Darryle Evans 14 pass from Drew Naquin (Tate White kick)
HHS – Trey Labranch 40 pass from Naquin (White kick)
HHS – Evans 6 run (White kick)
HHS – Evans 28 run (White kick)
Yardstick
HHS DSHS
First Downs 12 8
Rushes-Yards 33-114 32-75
Passing Yards 133 16
C-A-I 11-21-0 4-17-1
Punts-Avg. 7-35 7-40
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 3-3
Penalties-Yards 8-70 7-50
