For Albany football coach David Knight, the end result of the Hornets’ season finale against Hannan wasn’t about a lack of effort after the Hawks built a lead in the first half and added to it in a 39-8 victory in Covington on Friday.
The Hornets simply ran out of gas.
“We’re not a traditional powerhouse in football, so they come out and play because it’s fun, and you get a few that really want to win,” Knight said after his team finished the season 1-8 and 0-4 in District 8 3A play. “They work hard and they try. They give it everything they’ve got. We can never question their effort or their toughness because they give us what they’ve got. (Friday) night, I think if we’d have had more guys to kind of give those guys a break, it may be different down the road.”
Hannan went up 7-0 and the Hornets turned the ball over on downs.
Hannan picked up its second touchdown on a trick play before going up 20-0 just before halftime.
“Our guy was there,” Knight said of the Hannan’s second touchdown. “He had come out of the back field. He followed him. He was step for step with him about 20 yards, but sometimes you just get outrun.”
“We were down some guys on that defense, and they took advantage of the middle,” Knight continued.
After getting a stop to open the third quarter, Albany hit a double pass as Aiden Casteel threw to Jon Duhe, who then connected with J.J. Doherty to get the Hornet to the Hannan 10.
Knight said Seth Hoffman scored a touchdown, and Doherty scored on the two-point conversion, cutting the lead to 20 -8.
Knight said Northlake went to double and triple coverages on Doherty when he was playing receiver.
“They had a good game plan,” Knight said. “We just struggled to move the ball. That’s what I tell them about the spread offense, if you’ve got all the players to do it, it may be beneficial, but if you don’t, you’re just spinning your wheels, and right now, we don’t have the line that can block in space. Our quarterback’s still real young, and our receivers aren’t really fast, so it’s not really a good look for us.”
Hannan, however, swung the momentum.
“Just a few plays later, they busted one up the middle,” Knight said. “There wasn’t a lot we could do about it. By this time, our guys are just gassed. It’s not that they’re not it shape or anything. These guys are in shape, but we took 32 guys over there and only really about 12 to 15 of them play, and they’re having to play special teams and all, so you get mid third quarter, late third quarter, we were just tired. It was a physical game.”
“They’ve learned how to play tough football, and they’ve learned how to play hard -nosed stuff,” Knight continued. “We just need more of them to give some of these guys a break.”
Knight said the Hornets went to a spread look on offense with fullback Antonio Lopinto injured. Albany later lost backup fullback and starting linebacker Austin Watts to a neck injury.
“We really didn’t have anybody left to carry the ball,” Knight said. “We couldn’t run the offense because a flexbone is designed around a fullback. We tried to throw it a little bit, but our line has struggled for the last two years.”
After a trying season that included injuries and illness, Knight said he and his players are already looking toward next season.
“We’ve had some real bad luck this year with just weird things happening,” Knight said. “I hope the bad luck is behind us, and we can all move forward next year and get headed in the right direction. The guys coming back are excited, and they’re asking (if they can) go on and get started training for next year. I’m like, ‘you probably need a couple days off. Give yourself a break,’ but they’re good kids. They’re ready to get moving.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.