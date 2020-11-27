The Live Oak football team hung tough with Haughton in Friday’s Class 5A first-round playoff game.
It’s the second half the Eagles could have done without.
The No. 11-seeded Buccaneers scored 21 unanswered points, with short fields setting up a pair of scoring drives in a 31-3 win to close out the No. 22-seeded Eagles’ season.
“Any time you’re unable to flip the field and you give a quality football team an opportunity to only go, 40, 50 yards, they tend to score,” Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland said after his team finished the season at 5-4. “I felt like the kids played hard in the first half, and then we come out there at halftime and kind of missed a couple 50-50 balls, and that kind of took a little wind out of the sails. It’s not an excuse. We’ve just got to do a better job. We’ve got to get better and we’ve got to execute, and we’ve got to make those 50-50 balls go our way and make tackles. We just had too many breakdowns on both sides. We’ve just got to do a little bit better job.”
Haughton (8-1) led 10-3 at halftime and forced a three-and-out on a drive that netted (minus-1) yard to open the second half. On third down, CJ Davis lost the handle on a deep pass from Brock Magee along the Live Oak sideline, which brought on the punting unit.
“Any time you go three-and-out, I think it takes a little wind out of your sails,” Westmoreland said. “It doesn’t matter at what point in time the game is, but we came out … they blitzed into one of our plays, and then the next one we’ve got a little pass play called. We’re just unable to get the ball where it needed to be. It was a little 50-50 ball that didn’t go our way, and we go three-and-out. That’s been one of the biggest keys is I felt the ball had kind of bounced our way a number of times this year, but definitely tonight, the ball did not bounce our way.”
The Bucs took over at the Live Oak 49 and picked up a pair of first downs, including a pass interference call against the Eagles that moved the ball to Live Oak 21.
Two plays later, Collin Raines connected with Joshua Sewell on an 11-yard TD pass, and Carter Jensen hit the PAT for a 17-3 lead.
Another Live Oak punt following a three-and-out set the Bucs up at the Eagle 46, paving the way for another touchdown.
Dexter Smith had three straight carries for 29 yards, setting up his 13-yard TD run two plays later for a 24-3 lead with 4:04 to play in the third quarter.
The teams traded punts, and the Bucs stopped the Eagles on fourth down, taking over at their own 49 to set up the final touchdown of the game as Raines and Elijah Rochon connected on a 35-yard TD pass on third-and-18 with 5:51 to play.
Live Oak’s final drive ended in a punt, allowing Haughton to take over and run out the clock.
Live Oak had three first downs in the second half and nine in game while putting up 95 yards of total offense (48 yards passing, 47 rushing).
“You’ve got to tip your cap to Haughton,” Westmoreland said. “The kids played hard, and the coaches had a good scheme, but you’ve also got to look at us. We missed a number of blocks. We missed a number of balls in the passing game that I think the kids would want to have back.”
Raines went 11-for-18 for 161 yards passing and had 14 carries for 57 yards, while Smith had 16 carries for 71 yards as Haughton had 307 yards of total offense.
The first half took roughly 40 minutes to play, with each team getting three possessions.
The Bucs put together a 14-play 77-yard scoring drive to open the game, converting on fourth down and recovering a fumble after a reception on another play to keep the march alive. The drive culminated in Jensen’s 23-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 5:18 to play in the first quarter.
The Eagles punted, and Haughton went on another scoring drive, with Raines hitting Gage East for eight yards on third-and-three, Rochon for 34 yards and East for 21 yards along the way, setting up Raines’ 4-yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter for a 10-0 lead.
Live Oak then put together its only scoring drive of the night, on which it picked up five first downs, going 80 yards in 17 plays. Daylen Lee, who finished with 12 carries for 41 yards in the game, ran 10 times for 42 yards on the drive, which was aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct call against the Bucs.
Landon Ratcliff’s 27-yard field goal cut the lead to 10-7 with 3:15 to play in the first half.
Haughton returned the ball to midfield on the ensuing kickoff, but the Bucs turned the ball over on downs at the Live Oak 30. Live Oak quarterback Brock Magee was sacked for a 10-yard loss on the final play of the first half.
“It was such a limited possession, you had to score when you got the ball, and we were only able to put up one score on the board to their two in the first and (that’s not) good,” Westmoreland said.
Westmoreland put the season into perspective following the loss, keeping the challenges all programs are facing regarding COVID-19 in mind.
“I think one of the goals for all of the teams was play as many games as you can play,” Westmoreland said. “We accomplished that. We were blessed and fortunate to, play in every game. We were blessed to get a playoff game. Obviously, this is not the outcome we want. We want to be in round two. Making the playoffs is great, but that’s not what we want at Live Oak. We want more. As crazy as this season was, I’m proud of our kids for being resilient, for rolling with the punches, always coming to work even when weren’t sure we were going to be playing on a Friday night, let alone months down the road. That’s a testament to our kids and the seniors who helped lay the foundation and set a precedent (of), ‘hey, look, it’s time to come to work’. They did an outstanding job, so I’m very proud of all of our kids. My hat goes off to my seniors, who worked extremely hard, who bought in to what we’ve done – just extremely proud of our guys.”
“For us to be able to play 10 ball games (including the jamboree) and to give our kids the opportunity to have some normalcy in their lives, that was huge – proud of our kids, proud of our coaching staff,” Westmoreland said. “It’s not what we want. It’s not where we want to be, but all things considered, I do consider this season a success, and I’m excited to see where our program goes.”
HAUGHTON 31, LIVE OAK 3
Score By Quarters
Live Oak 0 3 0 0 -- 3
Haughton 3 7 14 7 -- 31
Scoring Summary
HHS – Carter Jensen FG 23
HHS – Collin Raines 4 run (Jensen kick)
LOHS – Landon Ratcliff FG 27
HHS – Joshua Sewell 11 pass from Raines (Jensen kick)
HHS – Dexter Smith 13 run (Jensen kick)
HHS – Elijah Rochon 35 pass from Raines (Jensen kick)
LOHS HHS
First Downs 9 20
Rushes-Yards 27-47 36-146
Passing Yards 48 161
A-C-I 11-17-0 11-18-0
Punts-Avg. 5-26.6 1-46
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 3-25 4-32
