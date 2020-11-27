Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.