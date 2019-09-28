KENTWOOD – Heading into Friday’s game at Kentwood, Live Oak coach Brett Beard was curious to see how his team would handle a road test against one of the state’s top programs.
It’s safe to say the Eagles passed the test.
Kee Hawkins rushed for 240 yards and four touchdowns and Live Oak fought back from a pair of deficits before emerging with a 33-21 win over the Class 2A No. 7 Kangaroos on Friday.
“They gave us everything thing we wanted,” Beard said of Kentwood. “We wanted to play somebody of that magnitude in a hostile environment. We wanted our back against the wall where our kids had to answer up and make plays and get the job done. What an awesome place to come play. What an awesome victory for our program. Any time you beat a Kentwood, it’s a huge win and huge feather in our cap. We’ve just got to keep getting better, and we’ve got to clean it up.
“I don’t know that Live Oak’s ever started 4-0, but it’s one at a time,” Beard continued. “It’s exciting to get this group going. It’s a great senior class, and I’m excited to see it’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. I’m excited to see what they can do.”
Kentwood led 21-20 with 8:41 left in the game when Hawkins took over, carrying all three plays on a 61-yard scoring drive. The biggest was a 48-yard run on first down in which he moved the pile to the Kentwood 13, setting up his 7-yard TD run two plays later for a 26-21 lead with 7:15 to go.
“When they (Kentwood) scored and actually got up, I was just talking to them in the huddle,” Hawkins said. “I said, ‘How bad to you want to be great?’, and after I said that, there we go. We open up the hole. I break a long run, almost score. It doesn’t get any better.”
Live Oak, which held Kentwood to four yards rushing, forced a punt, setting up the game-sealing drive. The Eagles went 56 yards in eight plays – all on the ground – closing it out on Hawkins’ 6-yard TD run for the final margin with 2:43 to play.
Colin Dickerson intercepted Kentwood’s Otis Elzy on the first play of the ensuing drive, putting the game away. Elzy finished 17-for-31 for 240 yards and two interceptions.
“Just being able to flip that momentum like that just can change the whole pace of the game,” Dickerson said.
Hagen Long busted a 33-yard run to the Kentwood 5, allowing the Eagles to run out the clock.
The Eagles led 20-6 on Cole Crenshaw’s 39-yard field goal on the second play of the fourth quarter.
But Kentwood bounced back when Elzy hit Cornelius Dyson, who turned a short gain into an 80-yard touchdown after breaking a tackle and sprinting down the left sideline into the end zone. Dyson’s PAT cut the lead to 20-13.
“We knew exactly what they were capable of,” Beard said. “They’re scary. They’ve got some great athletes. They’ve got some great players. They do a great job putting guys in position to make plays, and a lot of green grass that we’ve got to be able to defend. We’ve got to be able to tackle, and we’ve got to take better angles. We’ve got to arrive to the football ready to make a play.”
The Roos forced a punt – Live Oak’s only one of the game – which traveled 17 yards and set Kentwood up at its own 33, paving the way for Elzy to hit a wide open Tavien Brown behind the defense for a 67-yard touchdown. Live Oak was flagged for roughing the kicker on the PAT, and Dyson ran in the 2-point conversion, giving Kentwood a 21-20 lead with 8:41 to play in the game.
“That was a blown coverage,” Dickerson said. “That was the same play that they tried to run when I got the pick, so that’s why we went on the sideline, we corrected it. We just got it fixed. We just bounced back. Live and learn.”
After Kentwood grabbed a 6-0 lead, Trennon O’Quinn returned the ensuing kickoff to the KHS 40, but the Eagles turned the ball over on downs.
On the first play of the ensuing drive, Darian Ricard intercepted Elzy, giving the Eagles the ball at the Kentwood 28. After an illegal substitution penalty against the Roos, Hawkins moved the pile again on a 17-yard run, setting up his 6-yard TD run on the next play. Cole Crenshaw’s PAT put the Eagles ahead 7-6.
“I just look for my blocks and read my blockers,” Hawkins said. “If I see he’s kicking them out, I’m going inside of them. If he’s kicking them in, I’m going outside of them and trying to make a play. It’s just doing everything I can to help my team … to get a win.”
Live Oak forced another punt and went to work on a 13-play, 54-yard scoring drive.
LOHS quarterback Rhett Rosevear kept for two yards on fourth-and-1 at the Live Oak 45 to keep the drive alive.
“I’m a defensive guy, so where there’s not chaos, I try to create it,” Beard said of going for it on fourth down. “I like to gamble a little bit. You know, when you’re not playing well up front offensively, what better way to try to light a fire in them is to give them all your trust – ‘Look, here it is. You want it? You got it.’ Sometimes it backfires on me, but that’s on me. I’m trying to give our guys a job to do. I’m trying to instill some ownership in their program and their abilities and I know they can do it …”
Hawkins carried four straight times for 18 yards, and Long picked up another first down before Crenshaw booted a 42-yard field goal, giving Live Oak a 10-6 lead with 6:57 to play in the first half.
Live Oak forced another punt and moved to the Kentwood 38 before a pass interference penalty backed the Eagles to their own 46.
Rosevear then dumped a pass over the middle to Hawkins, who broke to the left sideline before he was tackled at the Kentwood 1. The 53-yard gain set up his 1-yard TD run on the next play, giving Live Oak a 17-10 lead with 1:55 to play in the first half.
“I was just trying to help us out the best I could, because it was a lot of yards we had to make up,” Hawkins said. “I actually was just going to make the yards (for the first down), and it turned out to be a play bigger than what I expected.”
The Eagles forced a punt to open the second half, which was muffed. Kentwood’s Keandre Fultz recovered at the Live Oak 25, but the Eagles came away unharmed when Elzy threw incomplete to the end zone on fourth down.
Kentwood got the scoring started when Tavien Brown picked off Rosevear on the first play of the game, setting up Elzy’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Radarrian Robbins. The PAT failed, but the Roos led 6-0.
“That’s on us,” Beard said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to start faster. We’ve got to create a little excitement, a little energy up front offensively and we’ve got to get going. We’ve got to be excited about our challenge and our opportunity, and we’ve got to get the job done. We can’t panic. We can’t freak out. We’ve got to do what we’re taught to do, and we’ve got to get comfortable being uncomfortable. We’ve got to start fast, or we’re going to cause ourselves problems.”
LIVE OAK 33, KENTWOOD 21
Score By Quarters
Live Oak -- 7 10 0 16 -- 33
Kentwood -- 6 0 0 15 -21
Scoring summary
KHS – Radarrian Robbins 5 pass from Otis Elzy (kick failed)
LOHS – Kee Hawkins 6 run (Cole Crenshaw kick)
LOHS – Crenshaw 42 FG
LOHS – Hawkins 1 run (Crenshaw kick)
LOHS – Crenshaw 39 FG
KHS – Cornelius Dyson 80 pass from Elzy (Dyson kick)
KHS – Tavien Brown 67 pass from Elzy (Dyson run)
LOHS – Hawkins 7 run (pass failed)
LOHS – Hawkins 6 run (Crenshaw kick)
LOHS KHS
First Downs 16 8
Rushes-Yards 50-328 9-4
Passing Yards 63 240
C-A-I 4-8-1 17-31-2
Punts-Avg. 1-17 4-38
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-76 4-38
