ALBANY – One of the main questions Albany football coach John Legoria had going into the season was how Seth Hoffman-Olmo was going to adjust to being a feature running back in the Hornets’ offense this season.
Hoffman-Olmo more than answered that question against Livonia, rushing for 76 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 19-6 win to close out the George Baker Memorial Jamboree at Albany on Thursday.
“Seth is a very special player,” Legoria said. “He’s stepped up his game from last year to this year. That’s what I didn’t know, but he is earning respect. I said he’s going to be a household name by the end of this year, and he’s just a guy who wants the ball, and he wants it when the game’s on the line. He’s going to be our bell cow. He’s just a very good player. He’s got great hands, great feet, power. He’s a guy that we’re just going to have to rely on more and more.”
It took a while for both teams to get going, with Zaden Tullos getting an interception on fourth down to end the Wildcats’ opening drive.
Tullos had two interceptions and another wiped out by a penalty.
“He had a great night, and that’s what he needs,” Legoria said of Tullos. “He’s a senior. He’s been out there, and we had some guys go down, so he had to step up his game, and he really showed out tonight.”
The teams traded punts before Albany’s Jamarcus Jackson returned one to midfield, setting up the Hornets’ first score of the evening.
Walker Poe had a 10-yard run on third down to the Livonia 36. Albany quarterback Aidan Casteel later connected with Hoffman-Olmo to the Wildcat 16, setting up a Hoffman-Olmo touchdown run on the next play. The PAT failed, giving the Hornets a 6-0 lead with 2:03 to play in the first half.
Bryce Hoyt recovered a fumble for the Hornets after a sack on the next Livonia drive, but Albany was unable to score before halftime.
The Hornets, however, came out firing in the second half after taking over at their own 40 following a short kick.
Casteel connected with Hoffman-Olmo on a 46-yard pass on the first play of the half, and a 12-yard touchdown pass from Casteel to Hoffman-Olmo two plays later was wiped out by a penalty.
Two plays later, the Wildcats were flagged for pass interference in the end zone, and four plays later, Hoffman-Olmo scored on a 2-yard run. The PAT failed, but Albany led 12-0 with 11:17 left in the game.
Albany forced a punt and took over at the Livonia 45, and two plays later, Hoffman-Olmo busted a 44-yard touchdown run over the left side in which he appeared to begin losing his balance but steadied himself by putting his hand on the ground to bounce outside. Austin McSpadden’s PAT pushed the lead to 19-0 with 8:49 left to play.
“That’s the difference,” Legoria said of the touchdown run. “Last year, he probably doesn’t make that run. He probably goes down. This year, he breaks it and puts his team on his back. That was a big score right there and a big play.”
Tullos had a second interception wiped out by a roughing the passer call against the Hornets, leading to a 26-yard touchdown pass from Corey Parker to Parris Hayes, and the two-point pass failed for the final margin with 6:18 to play.
“The defense is good,” Legoria said. “We had some injuries tonight, so we had to play a freshman and another corner who hasn’t played a lot of corner who got beat on the touchdown late because of injuries, so we’ve got to shore up that. It’s like I said, if we’re injury-free, we’re a pretty good football team. When we get down in players, we’re not the same team, but some kids have just got to step up their game and just get better as the weeks go on and these kids come back.”
Jace Alford sprained his shoulder early in the scrimmage and didn’t return.
“He’s a big piece of what we do,” Legoria said of Alford. “He’s a receiver. He’s a running back. He’s a cornerback, so when you lose him, you lose three people. That was big. Hopefully he can come back from a little sprained shoulder and play for us next week.”
McSpadden attempted a 35-yard field goal on the Hornets’ next drive, which was blocked with 34 seconds to play, and Tullos intercepted Parker on the first play of the next Livonia drive, allowing the Hornets to run out the clock.
“We made a lot of mistakes tonight on offense and defense,” Legoria said. “Livonia, I give their team and their coaches credit. They came ready to play. I said it was going to be a big, physical game. That’s what we wanted to get us prepared for the guys we’ve got to play. It was a very good jamboree night and successful. I’m proud of my kids and my coaching staff, but we’ve got to come back (Friday) and go to work.”
The Hornets host Independence next Thursday to open the season, giving the team a chance to go over film Friday.
“It will probably be a chew-out session by the coaching staff, because we made a lot of mistakes,” Legoria said. “They’re going to have to have some thick skin (Friday).”
