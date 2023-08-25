AHS JAMBOREE

Albany Aidan Casteel (7) hands off to Seth Hoffman-Olmo (21) during Thursday's jamboree contest against Livonia.

 Renee Glascock | The News

ALBANY – One of the main questions Albany football coach John Legoria had going into the season was how Seth Hoffman-Olmo was going to adjust to being a feature running back in the Hornets’ offense this season.

Hoffman-Olmo more than answered that question against Livonia, rushing for 76 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in a 19-6 win to close out the George Baker Memorial Jamboree at Albany on Thursday.

Albany football coach John Legoria discusses the Hornets' 19-6 win over Livonia in the George Baker Memorial Jamboree at Albany.

