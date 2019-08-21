There’s plenty for Albany football coach Mike Janis to be optimistic about at this point in the preseason, but the Hornets will get their first true test of outside competition in Thursday’s 6 p.m. scrimmage at Pine.
“Everybody feels like we’ve progressed further along this offseason than we were at this point last year, for sure,” Janis said, noting the Hornets practiced in pads for the first time last Thursday, while going through an intrasquad scrimmage. “I think we’re kind of coming together as a cohesive unit right now, so it’s really fun.”
“I thought last year we were on schedule. This year, I feel pretty good about it. We may be even ahead of schedule, but that will be determined on Thursday.”
The Hornets have been working in a more pass-oriented offense, which Janis and his staff began installing in the spring and carried over into 7-on-7 work this summer. He said the rapport between quarterback J.J. Doherty and his receiving corps is coming along well.
“What I am most surprised by and most excited about and gives me some optimism is how we have come along in that aspect,” Janis said. “That’s kind of been the biggest surprise, and the biggest takeaway is how we have developed at the receiver position.”
Another question mark for Janis heading into fall camp was the development of his skill position players along with the offensive line, which didn’t participate in 7-on-7 drills.
Some of those answers have started to materialize, with Ronnie Tubreville, the team’s lone returning starter on the offensive line, moving to left tackle after playing guard in the spring.
“There were question there, and it was just trying to find where Ronnie was going to be able to help us and us help him at the same time,” Janis said. “We’ve moved him around and kind of shuffled that line. I’m really happy with the way it’s starting to look right now. With Ronnie moved over to the left tackle position, it’s not only secured our line but also secured some confidence in our quarterback and how comfortable he feels back there in the pocket.”
Janis said the Hornets are “still learning” on the defensive side of the ball, but it’s been good to see some of the players he’s counting on this season to handle their roles in practice.
“We’re still learning,” Janis said. “It’s always great to get in pads and let Tyler Bates go out and get a few tackles, because a does a great job – just letting him go be a linebacker and read. It’s really challenging. When we get Ronnie and David (Perez) both on the defensive line together, it’s kind of hard to get anything done with a scout team. You’ve almost got to tell those guys to just go to their spots and play their gap assignment and just kind of chill out, because if they go full speed, we’re not going to get anything accomplished. The linebackers don’t get a look. The defensive backs don’t get a look. It’s just hard for everybody else in practice because they just kind of dominate so much. That’s something you’ve got to deal with and be excited about at the same time is how well they play compared to everyone else.”
Janis said the Hornets will keep things simple during Thursday’s scrimmage.
“I really don’t think we have kept it simple,” Janis said. “I think we have challenged our guys, but we’re not going to open up the entire playbook. This is preseason football. Even though we have challenged our guys in camp, we’re not coming out with the intention of running special plays, going deep into the playbook. We just want to make sure we have the basics down and make sure that our guys understand the fundamentals and the philosophy we’re trying to do.
“I just want to see us execute,” Janis continued. “There will be mistakes, there always are mistakes. Offensively, I know we’ll probably be a little bit behind. If we go out and have a good offensive day, I’ll be very excited about that, but it’s not something that’s expected at this point. It takes a little bit more time to get that developed, but I just want to make sure that we are sound – we know where to line up, we play smart football, we know our assignments. When we line up on Thursday and play, I want to see what appears to be a smart, well-coached football team.”
