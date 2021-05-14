The spring football season hasn’t been kind to first-year Albany football coach David Knight.
The Hornets practiced for the first four days of the spring session with no helmets and no pads after helmets didn’t arrive in time for the start of spring drills after they were sent off to be reconditioned. Albany also missed time because of rainy weather last week before practicing inside on Tuesday of this week. Knight said Wednesday was the first time the team practiced with helmets and equipment outdoors this spring.
Albany hosts Sophie B. Wright at 6 p.m. Friday in a spring game.
“I’ve been coaching football a long time, and just everything in general has fought us this year,” Knight said, noting he’s still teaching at another school while coaching at Albany. “It’s been a hard, hard spring.”
“I’m just running when I get there,” Knight continued. “I like to be organized, and I just feel like I’m behind right now because of the rain, and most of this stuff is completely out of our hands. It’s just the way the situation fell out.”
In the midst of those challenges, the Hornets are installing a flexbone offense.
“It’s a more straightforward approach, kind of evens the defense out a little bit,” Knight said. “It just kind of levels the playing field out. Athletes are athletes. It looked really good (Wednesday). Of course you’re going against each other and it’s the first day outside, so it may have just looked good because we weren’t in the gym for a day.”
The Hornets return several players, including quarterback JJ Doherty, linebacker Justin Coats, defensive back Reece Wolfe, running back Jamarcus Williams, linebacker Austin Watts and lineman Lane Eyster are among the group.
“This is one of the hardest-working groups I’ve ever coached, and they work real hard,” Knight said. “They see things for what it is. They go do what you ask them to do, and they’ve adjusted well to it. They’re picking it up. They’re understanding it. I think they’re buying into it. They can see the benefits of it a lot.”
Knight said another plus is the Hornets have eight or nine starters returning on defense.
“We wanted to kind of make it a more physical program and try to get some work in over the spring where we did more hitting, tackling, but the rain has killed us, not having helmets has killed us,” Knight said.
Knight said that’s a concern heading into Friday’s scrimmage.
“We know where to go and what to do in shorts, but that doesn’t tell me if you can tackle that big running back coming at you,” Knight said. “We’ve been guarding each other in the gym, but that doesn’t mean you can run 40 yards down the field and keep up with that receiver. I’m very concerned.”
