ALBANY – Sure, the goal for Albany's football team is to win the first playoff game in school history.
But right now, it’s more about getting back on track when the No. 28-seeded Hornets travel to face No. 5 Caldwell Parish to open the Class 3A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.
“It’s just an opportunity to show that last week (42-7 loss at Hannan) was really an abnormality, and we’re a much better football team than what we displayed and just getting back to some of the things that we found success in and playing football like we were in the middle of the season,” said Albany coach Mike Janis.
“I can’t really explain why things have gone the way they have here the last few weeks,” Janis continued. “I know we have played a very competitive schedule, and we’ve been competitive in all of our games. That’s why I continue to stress that (last) Friday night’s not indicative of who this football team is, and it’s not going to define us. We’re going to find a way to get back to playing that competitive style of football, and we’re looking forward to that opportunity.”
One of the primary culprits has been turnovers. The Hornets have racked up 10 turnovers in the past two games, including turning the ball over on three straight possessions against Hannan, helping the Hawks build a 29-0 lead at halftime.
“It’s mental lapses,” Janis said. “I don’t know if we’re trying to force things or we’re just not seeing it. I don’t really know. I don’t have a good answer for that – why we’re turning the football over. I don’t call interceptions or fumbles from the sideline. I’ve got to do some psychoanalysis here this week and see if we can’t figure out what’s causing the issues and get them fixed.”
Hannan outgained Albany 307-229, including 274 yards rushing, and Janis said the Hornets didn’t do themselves any favors falling into such a large deficit.
“The biggest issue against Hannan, I think was just the mental collapse,” Janis said. “We just seemed like we lost all energy and momentum in that football game. We went down and we never got back up. The turnovers hurt us, and when they scored right after the turnover, you could see the energy just leave our sideline and we never recaptured that.”
The Hornets (5-5) will look to keep their season going against a Caldwell Parish team (9-1) that Janis compared to District 8-3A foes Loranger and Sumner.
“They actually remind me a lot of Loranger – very big up front on the defensive line,” Janis said. “They bring a lot of pressure.”
With that being said, Janis and his coaching staff have dipped back into the season’s game film against the Wolves and Cowboys to see what was successful against them and how that could work to their benefit against Caldwell.
Janis is also hoping that having faced a team like Loranger, which constantly pressured Hornets quarterback J.J. Doherty, was a learning experience Albany can use to its advantage.
“It wasn’t necessarily a breakdown or a pass protection,” Janis said of the pressure the Hornets saw against Loranger. “They were bringing more people than we had to block. There were a couple of times where we just man-to-man missed somebody. We have a built-in system to handle when they bring more people than we have to block, and I think that game kind of helped J.J. as far as understanding his responsibility in the pass protection. The quarterback, even though he’s not a blocker, he’s still responsible for somebody in the protection scheme, so helping him understand that a little bit better, and moving forward, I think he’s done a good job in practice of identifying his role there and making sure everybody’s on the same page.”
Janis said another key for Albany could be getting back to its ground game.
“We went back and looked at the success that we’ve had running the football versus throwing the football, and we’ve actually been a better running team on called pass plays,” Janis said. “Finding a way where we can run the ball – something that we did early in the season really well and finding out how to get back to that’s going to be a big part of this game.”
Caldwell, which won the District 3-3A title, runs a spread offense led by dual threat quarterback Jaron Townsend, running back Cole Johnston and receiver Kenneth Harris and are averaging 29.9 points per game.
“They’re your typical spread team, but they are very explosive at the wide receiver position,” Janis. “I don’t think we’re going to be able to shut them out. Nobody’s really had success doing that this season, but just try to limit the big plays and play just a sound defensive game.”
Janis said his team is eager for its playoff opportunity.
“There’s a reason we play a 32-team playoff,” Janis said. “All 32 teams have an opportunity to go win a football game. If that wasn’t the case, we’d shrink this thing down to 16 or eight or whatever it would be. But we play 32 and we’re one of the 32 and we’re going to go play a football game with the intention to win it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.