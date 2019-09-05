For a jamboree win, Albany put together an effort against Pope John Paul II that was pretty solid.
But Albany coach Mike Janis knows the Hornets aren’t close to a finished product heading into Friday’s 7 p.m. season opener hosting Independence at Jessie Fletcher Memorial Stadium.
“When you play a jamboree, there’s definitely going to be mistakes, and there were plenty for us,” Janis said. “We’ve got a lot of work to fix those mistakes, but it could be worse. We could be in Pope John Paul’s shoes right now, and I’m sure they’re a little more worried about their mistakes than we are at this point. Last year was not fun going into week one. This year, we definitely feel better about it for sure.”
Janis said he was pleased with his team's offensive ability to push the tempo of the game with sophomore quarterback J.J. Doherty going 7-for-13 for 127 yards and a touchdown to Trey Yelverton and run for another TD.
“We generally threw the ball in the vicinity of where it needed to be,” Janis said. “We didn’t have erratic passes. I thought we did pretty good in that regard. It’s just some technical things we need to clean up about where you’re supposed to be from the quarterback position, about meshes with the running back and staying in the pocket, and then some blocking assignment issues.”
Albany's defense limited PJP to 21 yards in the first half, including a fumble recovery by Rhett Wolfe.
“I thought our defense did really well,” Janis said. “We played assignment football – in the right place. We’ve got to clean up some coverages and just some technique things about how to finish plays, but it’s a big positive from the effort of our defense.”
Independence is coming off an 8-0 jamboree win over Springfield while rushing for 153 yards. Fred McDowell led the Tigers with 70 yards on seven carries, while Javion Etienne had a 15-yard touchdown run.
“They’re definitely athletic,” Janis said. “They have some good ballcarriers, so any time you face an offense with that type of misdirection scheme, that’s going to give you challenges. The quarterback is a big kid. He’s tall. He’ll be able to see down field, and he’s going to present his own challenges.
"The kid moves well, and he throws the ball well," Janis said, "so we can’t be focused on one aspect of the game because once we get caught peeking and looking for the buck sweeps and the counters, that’s when they’ll play action and hit us down field, so it’s going definitely be assignment football from all 11 on defense this week.”
The Hornets lost linebacker Tyler Bates and defensive back Seth Galyean to dislocated elbows, and Janis said both players will miss playing time.
"Tyler's pretty stubborn, so he'll want to come back quicker, but it looks like 3-6 weeks, and just depending on how he progresses through therapy will determine the three or the six," Janis said. "Seth's a little bit more tricky. He's been having some issues since the injury. He's going to need further evaluation and an MRI before we get a timetable on him."
The injuries happened just a few plays apart.
"Seth's injury is just freaky," Janis said. "He just gets thrown to the ground covering a kickoff and puts his arm down in the wrong place. Kids end up on the ground in football games all the time and nobody dislocates their elbow. It was just a crazy thing to happen.
"Tyler's was maybe a little more predictable given what happened to him. A lineman kind of grabbed his arm, pulled it behind him, and then fell on top of him, so I could see how a dislocated elbow could come from that, but falling on the ground, it's just a bad night."
Janis is also expecting a test from the Independence defense, which gave up 131 yards to Springfield.
“Their defensive scheme definitely presents its own challenges, and what do you do about that deep free safety (Markendrick Andrews) and what do you do about the large defensive linemen that are going to plug up some gaps, control some space there on the interior.”
Janis said Andrews played 22 yards deep in coverage against Springfield.
“It allows him to cover a lot of ground back there," Janis said. "He's big and athletic. It lets him read and just roam the field. They’re not asking him to be the leading tackler on defense. He is in more ways than one, the safety on the field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.