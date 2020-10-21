ALBANY – Albany is coming off a loss to Pearl River as it heads into District 8-3A play, and it might be something the Hornets can use to their advantage.
“I think they’re disappointed, as is the coaching staff, but these guys have heard me say it before, and I think the level of disappointment they have in losing that game shows how much they believe in what we’re telling them, and really how good they think they can be, but we’ve just got to be able to put it all together,” Albany coach Mike Janis said of his team. “I think we’ve got a team that’s excited to get back on the field and start district play and a team that’s confident in their ability but also understands that if we continue to make errors like this and continue to make mistakes and not be consistent enough play-to-play on the field, we’re not going to get better.”
Albany quarterback J.J. Doherty had 292 total yards (91 rushing, 201 passing), while Michael McCahill had nine catches for 126 yards. Janis, however, said the Hornets are still looking for consistency.
“We just didn’t get it done,” Janis said. “Three-and-out on our first drive of the game, and three-and-out on our first drive of the second half. It started off poorly on both halves. We weren’t able to get in that rhythm offensively and get into a flow. We were able to get some things done and had some good looks, but they weren’t consistent enough for us to really have sustained drives and success throughout the game.”
Pearl River’s Brian Jenkins rushed for 205 yards on 24 carries, taking over as the team’s quarterback after both of the Rebels’ QBs in the team’s dual-quarterback system were injured in the game.
“Defensively, we started off well, and Pearl River ended up getting into a power set that we had seen on film and we were prepared for, but they had never done it with the running back at quarterback,” Janis said. “They were able to get some running lanes, and that kid did a really good job of finding the crease and getting some yards.”
Janis said the Hornets also had four turnovers which figured in the loss.
“When you look at some things that we have been doing well, we haven’t been turning the football over, and we haven’t had penalties,” Janis said. “Friday night, we had too many penalties and too many turnovers, and when you add up the negatives, usually too many of those will lead to a loss, and that’s what happened.”
The Hornets (2-1) travel to face Bogalusa (1-0) on Friday, and Janis has an idea of what his team is up against.
“They bring a lot of kids back from last year’s team – a lot of familiar numbers out there on the field from what we saw last year, and No. 5 (Joshua Taylor) is still back there at quarterback for the third year in a row. They’re a talented team.”
Janis said he and his staff have had limited film to work with in preparation for Bogalusa, which has had a scrimmage and one game – a 26-13 victory over Franklinton. But he also knows Taylor is going to be a factor in whatever the Lumberjacks’ offensive plans are.
“They’re now two games behind us, but we’ve seen some things that they can do, and regardless of their lack of practice over the last week and a half, (Taylor), when he steps on the field, is just as good as anyone he’s facing,” Janis said. “I’m sure they’re going to figure out something to do with him using his dual-threat ability to go out there and make some plays.”
Defensively, Janis said the Lumberjacks run a 50 scheme – putting seven in the box with man coverage in the secondary.
“They feel like they have the talent to do that, and so far in their one game, they were able to show that they can,” Janis said. “They’re a very talented defense out there, and they’re going to put a lot of pressure on the offense to react and make quick decisions on the field and make plays.
“It’ll be different,” Janis continued. “We’ve played now three two-high teams. Teams have really kind of given us some cushion and not brought a lot of pressure on us, so this will be a little bit different look, but any time you see man zero coverage from an offensive perspective, you kind of get excited because there’s some things that you can do. But if we’re not able to get the ball off, if we’re not able to execute those pass routes, if we’re not able to throw the ball in rhythm where it needs to be and when it needs to be there, the pressure system on the defense wins.”
