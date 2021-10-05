Some coaches look at the start of district play as the start of a new season, but that’s not the case for Albany’s David Knight.
“We’re kind of banged up, so right now, we’re kind of approaching it one day at a time,” said Knight, whose team hosts Bogalusa at 7 p.m. Thursday to open District 8-3A play. “We’re trying to get some of these guys healthy. We’ve backed off at practice a little bit to try to let them heal up from the games. At the same time, we’re still trying to fix problems that we’ve had. It’s a whole new system we’ve put in. It’s a whole different type of football. I wanted to play physical football, and with physical football comes bumps and bruises, so we’re just trying to get healed up right now. For us, district is just as important as the non-district because every game is important with power points.”
The Hornets (1- 3) have played the past two and a half games without quarterback/defensive back J.J. Doherty, whom Knight said had not been released early this week after injuring his shoulder against Springfield.
“We’re planning to not have him,” Knight said. “It would be wonderful if we did have him. We would definitely use him, but we have to plan in case he’s not there.”
Albany also lost receiver/defensive back Seth Galyean with a broken collarbone in last week’s loss to Riverside, but Knight said that shouldn’t hurt the Hornets too much on offense.
“Seth was the guy that had the speed, and if we found that he could beat somebody, we would take a shot,” Knight said. “We hit him for two long ones the other night, but on any given day, Jon Duhe’s got great hands, and the type of football we play where a five-yard pass is as good as a five- yard run, we’ll stick to trying to throw stuff we know we can catch. We’re trying not to beat ourselves and at least keep ourselves in the game.”
Galyean’s loss will have a little more impact on the team on special teams, as he was the Hornets’ kicker and punter. Knight also said it will be difficult to replace him on defense.
“Defensively, it’s going to be hard to replace him because he’s got good hands and he can fly and he’s a great cornerback,” Knight said. “It forces us to have to play a different type of defense without having that speed guy that can go get the ball.”
Knight said one of the things he’s looking for is improved play from the Hornet offensive line.
“In order for this type of offense to work, the line’s just got to be physical,” Knight said. “You can look at the teams that did ran it really good or that do run it really good, they’ve got big old hosses that will just drive their feet, move their legs and bull you out of the way. Our guys have always been dropback pass, block one or two seconds and let the guy go and then the quarterback will take off running. This offense is completely different.”
The Lumberjacks (2- 2) are coming off a 59-20 loss to Lakeshore, but Knight said the team has plenty of speed.
“Their water boy is probably faster than most team’s receivers,” he said. “Saying they’ve got athletes is an understatement. With the kids they’ve got on the field, they should be contenders every year. There’s just athletes standing everywhere. We just have to prepare a good game plan and make sure our kids know what to do and when to do it to give ourselves a chance to win.”
“They’re trying to throw it all around, and the quarterback’s (Ashton Levi) got a pretty good arm,” Knight continued. “He throws the ball very well. Add in the fact they’ve got a ton of speed, they’re really, really big and they throw the ball well, it’s a tough matchup for anybody unless you can match athletes with them and we can’t, so we’re trying a different game plan.”
Knight said that speed is also the Lumberjacks’ primary strength on defense.
“They just load the box up and bring the house,” he said. “They rely on their speed, literally, to control everything, They’ve got some guys that can play, and a lot of them, but when you watch them and look at them, they just come at you. They force you to do something because they’re so fast. They’re just bigger than us, so they’re going to force us to move fast, quick.”
That’s where Knight figures the Hornets’ offensive line will be tested.
“With us, they know that they can out man us up front,” Knight said. “Even if we pop them for a couple of touchdowns, they can just keep pressuring us until they wear us down.
“Offensively, we’ll have to make some adjustments because we know they’re going to blitz us,” Knight continued.
